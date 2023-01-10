A popular food chain has just opened another location in Bucks County, and local residents are excited about their new dining spot. Bensalem’s Raising Cane’s location, situated at 3617 Horizon Boulevard near the Neshaminy Mall, recently opened its doors to local customers after a ribbon-cutting ceremony that took place on Tuesday. The new spot is Bucks County’s second location, the first one being in Fairless Hills.

