Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing skyRoger MarshConshohocken, PA
This Famous Joint In Philadelphia Arguably Offers The Best Steak And Signature DishesMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Fast-growing food chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this weekKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
Ivy League Universities face allegations of running a 'dark-money, revolving-door nightmare' with foreign entitiesEdy ZooPhiladelphia, PA
The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Related
sanatogapost.com
Vehicles Collide on Route 100 in Upper Pottsgrove
UPPER POTTSGROVE PA – A three-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday (Jan. 12, 2023) at about 10:55 a.m. on northbound Route 100, just south of West Moyer Road in Upper Pottsgrove Township, required two cars to be towed due to significant damage. The third was able to be driven away, township police said.
Radnor approves preliminary plan for 14-home subdivision in Wayne
Radnor Township Commissioners have given preliminary approval for a proposed 14-home cul-de-sac development along Eagle Road near Strafford Ave. in Wayne, writes Richard Ilgenfritz for the Main Line Times & Suburban.
sanatogapost.com
Early Wednesday Barn Fire Draws Large Response
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A dozen first-responder fire departments, companies, and other units turned out early Wednesday morning (Jan. 11, 2023) in below-freezing temperatures to battle a barn fire (at top, above, and below) off the east side of North Sanatoga Road at its intersection with Snell Road. No...
glensidelocal.com
Meet Lisa Gratz & Tom Hendel, Glenside’s Marketing Mondays moderators
Lisa Gratz, a Cheltenham native, founded the Glenside & Wyncote PA Community Facebook group in April of 2020, and began Marketing Mondays in early 2021. For those unacquainted, the idea behind Marketing Mondays is to provide a public space for residents and small business owners to locate one another for goods and services.
roi-nj.com
Philly-based investors acquire warehouse development site in Carneys Point
A Philadelphia-based real estate investment group has acquired a warehouse development site in Carneys Point, it announced Wednesday. D2 Collins LLC, an affiliate of the D2 Organization, acquired 1, 3, 4 and 7 Collins Drive in the Salem Commerce Park, it said in a news release. The properties include three vacant parcels totaling 35 acres and a 10-acre parcel that includes a 78,000-square-foot office building at 1 Collins Drive. The seller was the Delaware River & Bay Authority.
glensidelocal.com
Community Alert: Attempted burglary on 2100 block of Welsh Road
The Abington Township Police Department recently put out a Community Alert regarding an attempted burglary on the 2100 block of Welsh Road in Abington. According to police, on January 9 at approximately 6:30pm a window was pried open in order to gain access to the home. Detectives are currently investigating...
WDEL 1150AM
3 major routes targeted in Operation: Braking Point speed enforcement campaign
A two-week speeding enforcement campaign has begun on portions of I-95, I-495 and Delaware Route 1. According to Delaware State Police and the Delaware Office of Highway Safety, 27 traffic fatalities occurred on those three roadways in 2022, and 37% were speed-related. They called last year's increase in Delaware traffic fatalities "alarming."
Popular Fast Food Chain Officially Opened Second Bucks County Location After Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
A popular food chain has just opened another location in Bucks County, and local residents are excited about their new dining spot. Bensalem’s Raising Cane’s location, situated at 3617 Horizon Boulevard near the Neshaminy Mall, recently opened its doors to local customers after a ribbon-cutting ceremony that took place on Tuesday. The new spot is Bucks County’s second location, the first one being in Fairless Hills.
glensidelocal.com
Shapiro nominates MontCo Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh of Springfield to lead PA Dept. of Human Services
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh, who lives in Springfield Township, as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). Shapiro previously served with Dr. Arkoosh on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Arkoosh via Montgomery County’s communication office issued a statement on...
fox29.com
Video: Officer deploys Taser on woman during controversial traffic stop outside Lower Merion Wawa
BALA CYNWYD, Pa. - Police in Montgomery County are investigating controversial video that shows an officer deploying his Taser on an unarmed woman before pulling from her car during a traffic stop last weekend. The incident unfolded Sunday in the parking lot of a Wawa in Bala Cynwyd and was...
sanatogapost.com
Car Repossessed. Firearm Found. Troopers Called
PERKIOMEN TOWNSHIP PA – A tow truck operator, who spent a portion of early morning hours Thursday (Jan. 5, 2023) picking up a repossessed car, hauled away more than anticipated. The truck’s tow hooks seized upon a 2021-model Kia, according to Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop K Barracks...
Josh Shapiro nominates former Philadelphia deputy mayor to top environmental job
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said Tuesday he wants to stick with two members of his predecessor’s Cabinet to oversee state parklands and agricultural matters. Shapiro announced his choice of Cindy Adams Dunn to remain as secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and for Russell Redding as agriculture secretary.
glensidelocal.com
Abington PD to host Citizen’s Police Academy
The Abington Township Police Department will host its 2023 Citizen’s Police Academy on Wednesdays from 7:00pm to 9:00pm, March 8 through April 26 at the Public Safety Training Facility, located at 2200 Florey Lane. Officers on behalf of Abington PD and other agencies will teach attendees about the training,...
glensidelocal.com
Suspect arrested after targeting elderly Glenside couple with ‘grandchild in distress’ scam
The Abington Police Department recently announced that Cristopher Enmanual Mauricio, 20, was arrested by Abington officers in York County on January 10. Mauricio, who lives in Reading, allegedly used a “grandchild in distress” scam on an elderly Glenside couple in May 2022. According to Lt. Fink’s press release,...
Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief
With days to go before he takes office, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continued to fill his cabinet on Monday, naming a suburban Philadelphia school superintendent to run the state Department of Education. The Democrat picked Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, who most recently served as superintendent of the Lower Merion school district in Montgomery County, as his […] The post Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
YAHOO!
Former Bucks County DA poised to be next Pennsylvania Attorney General
A former top Bucks County prosecutor who helped convict Pennsylvania’s first female attorney general is poised to become its second female top law enforcement officer. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday that he intends to name Michelle Henry, his current first deputy, to succeed him as Pennsylvania Attorney General. Henry,...
Zito: Pennsylvania Democrats upended as House speaker flips to independent
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania — Come January in Harrisburg, there are two constants: The annual Farm Show will be better than it was the year before — it always is — and swearing-in for the new two-year legislative session is guaranteed to be packed with drama. Tuesday was no...
One of Heavy Metal’s Most Influential Figures is Coming to Bucks County. Here’s What to Know
The frontman is regarded as one of the most important people in the heavy metal scene. One of the important musicians in the heavy metal genre will be making an appearance in Bucks County in the near future. Max Cavalera, the former frontman of Brazilian metal legends Sepultura, will be...
Comments / 0