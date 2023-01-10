ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheltenham Township, PA

sanatogapost.com

Vehicles Collide on Route 100 in Upper Pottsgrove

UPPER POTTSGROVE PA – A three-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday (Jan. 12, 2023) at about 10:55 a.m. on northbound Route 100, just south of West Moyer Road in Upper Pottsgrove Township, required two cars to be towed due to significant damage. The third was able to be driven away, township police said.
UPPER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

Early Wednesday Barn Fire Draws Large Response

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A dozen first-responder fire departments, companies, and other units turned out early Wednesday morning (Jan. 11, 2023) in below-freezing temperatures to battle a barn fire (at top, above, and below) off the east side of North Sanatoga Road at its intersection with Snell Road. No...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
glensidelocal.com

Meet Lisa Gratz & Tom Hendel, Glenside’s Marketing Mondays moderators

Lisa Gratz, a Cheltenham native, founded the Glenside & Wyncote PA Community Facebook group in April of 2020, and began Marketing Mondays in early 2021. For those unacquainted, the idea behind Marketing Mondays is to provide a public space for residents and small business owners to locate one another for goods and services.
GLENSIDE, PA
roi-nj.com

Philly-based investors acquire warehouse development site in Carneys Point

A Philadelphia-based real estate investment group has acquired a warehouse development site in Carneys Point, it announced Wednesday. D2 Collins LLC, an affiliate of the D2 Organization, acquired 1, 3, 4 and 7 Collins Drive in the Salem Commerce Park, it said in a news release. The properties include three vacant parcels totaling 35 acres and a 10-acre parcel that includes a 78,000-square-foot office building at 1 Collins Drive. The seller was the Delaware River & Bay Authority.
CARNEYS POINT TOWNSHIP, NJ
glensidelocal.com

Community Alert: Attempted burglary on 2100 block of Welsh Road

The Abington Township Police Department recently put out a Community Alert regarding an attempted burglary on the 2100 block of Welsh Road in Abington. According to police, on January 9 at approximately 6:30pm a window was pried open in order to gain access to the home. Detectives are currently investigating...
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
WDEL 1150AM

3 major routes targeted in Operation: Braking Point speed enforcement campaign

A two-week speeding enforcement campaign has begun on portions of I-95, I-495 and Delaware Route 1. According to Delaware State Police and the Delaware Office of Highway Safety, 27 traffic fatalities occurred on those three roadways in 2022, and 37% were speed-related. They called last year's increase in Delaware traffic fatalities "alarming."
DELAWARE STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

Popular Fast Food Chain Officially Opened Second Bucks County Location After Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

A popular food chain has just opened another location in Bucks County, and local residents are excited about their new dining spot. Bensalem’s Raising Cane’s location, situated at 3617 Horizon Boulevard near the Neshaminy Mall, recently opened its doors to local customers after a ribbon-cutting ceremony that took place on Tuesday. The new spot is Bucks County’s second location, the first one being in Fairless Hills.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
glensidelocal.com

Shapiro nominates MontCo Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh of Springfield to lead PA Dept. of Human Services

Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh, who lives in Springfield Township, as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). Shapiro previously served with Dr. Arkoosh on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Arkoosh via Montgomery County’s communication office issued a statement on...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Car Repossessed. Firearm Found. Troopers Called

PERKIOMEN TOWNSHIP PA – A tow truck operator, who spent a portion of early morning hours Thursday (Jan. 5, 2023) picking up a repossessed car, hauled away more than anticipated. The truck’s tow hooks seized upon a 2021-model Kia, according to Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop K Barracks...
PERKIOMEN TOWNSHIP, PA
glensidelocal.com

Abington PD to host Citizen’s Police Academy

The Abington Township Police Department will host its 2023 Citizen’s Police Academy on Wednesdays from 7:00pm to 9:00pm, March 8 through April 26 at the Public Safety Training Facility, located at 2200 Florey Lane. Officers on behalf of Abington PD and other agencies will teach attendees about the training,...
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief

With days to go before he takes office, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continued to fill his cabinet on Monday, naming a suburban Philadelphia school superintendent to run the state Department of Education. The Democrat picked Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, who most recently served as superintendent of the Lower Merion school district in Montgomery County, as his […] The post Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YAHOO!

Former Bucks County DA poised to be next Pennsylvania Attorney General

A former top Bucks County prosecutor who helped convict Pennsylvania’s first female attorney general is poised to become its second female top law enforcement officer. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday that he intends to name Michelle Henry, his current first deputy, to succeed him as Pennsylvania Attorney General. Henry,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

