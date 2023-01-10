ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PopCrush

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Meaning Behind New Song ‘Hummingbird’

Jennifer Lopez is gearing up to release new music and now she is diving into the meaning of her upcoming song "Hummingbird." In her latest On The JLo newsletter, she said: "I wrote a song called ‘Hummingbird’ for my new album. To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love. They’re very agile — can fly forward, backward, and up and down. They’re also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses."
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
PopCrush

Fans React: Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Broke The Internet With Their NYE ‘Midnight Sky’ Performance

On Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC Dec. 31, Miley Cyrus and "Becky's So Hot" singer Fletcher teamed up for a duet of Cyrus' hit "Midnight Sky." Turns out it was a great idea because the steamy performance was a highlight of the night. Not only did the two artists' fans love the collaboration, but it opened up a whole new world for Fletcher, who released her debut album this year.
PopCrush

WATCH: Bad Bunny Performs Impromptu Concert on Roof of Gas Station

Bad Bunny draws crowds anywhere he goes, even at the gas station. In a series of TikTok videos posted by @stephen27carioca, the iconic Puerto Rican singer was seen Dec. 27 performing on the roof of a gas station to the crowded streets below. The impromptu concert took place in Loíza,...
PopCrush

Yes, Life Might Actually Flash Before Your Eyes When You Die

Life is full of fleeting moments that create memories. Now, new research from a scientific "accident" suggests that life might actually, truly "flash before your eyes" when you die. Many of us have heard the common phrase "my life flashed before my eyes" when someone recalls a near-death experience. Unfortunately,...
PopCrush

America’s 10 Most-Googled Musicians of 2022

Billions of fans Googled their favorite musicians this past year. Did yours make the top list?. CelebTattler researched Google search data for the top 150 artists in the U.S. this year. The majority of the musicians fans searched for in 2022 either released new music or toured. Although she was...
PopCrush

’90s Icons Matthew Lawrence and Chilli From TLC Are Dating!

Icons of the '90s Matthew Lawrence and TLC 's Chilli, real name Rozonda Thomas, are officially dating!. The Boy Meets World alum and the R&B-pop singer made things adorably Instagram official on New Year's Eve 2023. The duo shared a joint Instagram post showing them wearing matching pajamas while dancing...
PopCrush

TikTok Unveils Feature That Will Tell You Why a Video Was Recommended

TikTok is launching a feature that will allow users to see why a particular video has been recommended for them. The company announced the news on Dec. 27 and the feature is designed to bring more context to content recommended in For You feeds, TikTok says. To use the feature,...
PopCrush

Mel B’s Daughter Phoenix Recreates Some of Her Mom’s Most Ionic Spice Girls Looks

Mel B's daughter, Phoenix, is spicing up her life by transforming into her mother and recreating some of her most iconic looks. The 23-year-old took to TikTok to share several videos, where she is dressed as Scary Spice. In one of the videos, Phoenix copied her mom's look from her "Say You Will Be There" music video. In the clip, she can be seen wearing leopard-print and a black miniskirt.
PopCrush

Kim Kardashian Shares the Reason Why She Has a Dress Code for Employees

Kim Kardashian loves her simplistic color palettes and according to her, her aesthetics extend to her employees' uniforms as well. The Kardashians star recently sat down with Angie Martinez for her IRL podcast. During her time on the podcast, she was asked if having a color-coordinated dress code was intentional.
PopCrush

Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Refuses to Trash Ex Kanye West in the Media

Kim Kardashian got vulnerable about the status of her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast Dec. 26. When asked about coparenting with the rapper, Kardashian even broke down in tears while discussing how she protects her kids from media and drama surrounding their dad. "One...
PopCrush

Demi Lovato’s ‘Holy Fvck’ Ads Banned in U.K. for Being Too Blasphemous

A recent ad promoting Demi Lovato's latest album Holy Fvck is coming under fire in the U.K., as England's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) had it banned after posters promoting the record starting popping up in London locations. The posters merely featured the cover art for Lovato's album, which features the...
PopCrush

