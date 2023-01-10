67-year-old at-risk man reported missing in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A 67-year-old man has been reported missing in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The man identified as Jose Macias Hernandez was last seen on Sunday, January 8, around 8:00 a.m. in the area of Dakota Avenue and Millbrook Avenue, police say.

Officials say Macias Hernandez has dementia and needs medication for diabetes.

Macias Hernandez is 5’1″ tall, weighs 150 pounds; has short grey hair and a grey mustache.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, beige-colored pants, and grey shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000 or Detective Annabel Fregoso at (559) 621-2457.

