67-year-old at-risk man reported missing in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A 67-year-old man has been reported missing in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.
The man identified as Jose Macias Hernandez was last seen on Sunday, January 8, around 8:00 a.m. in the area of Dakota Avenue and Millbrook Avenue, police say.
Officials say Macias Hernandez has dementia and needs medication for diabetes.RELATED: 86-year-old Ulysses Carr found dead in Fresno County, deputies say
Macias Hernandez is 5’1″ tall, weighs 150 pounds; has short grey hair and a grey mustache.
Authorities say he was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, beige-colored pants, and grey shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000 or Detective Annabel Fregoso at (559) 621-2457.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.
Comments / 3