Bill Gies
3d ago
there's no violent crime in Dallas so that shooting never happened. The mayor, city council members and the police chief said so
2
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jamsJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are elgibleAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Extremely Violent' 18-Year-Old Wanted in String of Robberies: Fort Worth PD
Fort Worth Police are asking for the public's help finding a teenager they describe as "extremely violent" and suspected in several aggravated robberies, including one where a store clerk's dog was shot and killed. Detective Brian Raynsford said Friday afternoon several law enforcement agencies are looking for 18-year-old Donavin Copeland...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 4800 Elise Faye Heggins Street
On January 12, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. The preliminary investigation determined that 52-year-old Johnnie Earl Morgan, Jr. was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect 34-year-old Jerry Lee Massey is in custody and has been charged with murder. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 006683-2023.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 11000 Block of Plano Rd
The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30. On December 10, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Plano Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Nelson Gonzales Flores, 47-years-old, shot...
dallasexpress.com
North Dallas Robbery Leaves Man Dead
A man with a gunshot wound was found in a North Dallas parking lot Tuesday, and law enforcement is asking for help. The Dallas Police Department said it received a call Tuesday night a little before 11 p.m. When paramedics arrived at the 7700 block of McCallum Boulevard, they found a man who was fatally injured.
Colleyville synagogue remembers hostage situation one year later
COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Tucked within a Colleyville neighborhood is a safe space that was filled with terror a year ago. Jan. 15 marks one year since a gunman entered Congregation Beth Israel and held four people hostage during a live-streamed Sabbath service. Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, Jeff Cohen, Shane Woodward...
Dallas police release video showing person of interest in a murder this week
allas police now have some security video showing a man they believe to be the killer who left a man to die in northeast Dallas this week. Tuesday, the victim Nelson Flores was found shot to death i
irvingweekly.com
Two Arrested for Capital Murder in Irving
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at approximately 1:00 a.m., Irving officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of Cowboys Pkwy at the Waterford Apartments where the reporting party stated someone had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found the 20-year-old victim lying inside his apartment, bleeding from a...
Dallas police: search for clouded leopard at Dallas Zoo now a criminal investigation
The clouded leopard that escaped its enclosure is being called “suspicious” and may have been an intentional act, said the Dallas Police Department during a second press briefing, Friday afternoon.
Dallas Police investigating three seperate shooting deaths in violent start to 2023
The first shooting was just before 2 Tuesday afternoon. Police were dispatched to North Jim Miller Road where they found 17-year-old Kendreal Jones lying on the ground with a gun shot wound
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on McCree Road
On January 11, 2023, at about 6:30 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11600 block of McCree Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound at the location. The man died from his injury. There is no suspect in custody. This remains an ongoing investigation.
Dallas police searching for suspect in McCree Road murder
DALLAS — A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning on McCree Road, and Dallas police are searching for a suspect. Officers were called about the shooting at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 11600 block of McCree Road, police said. Upon arrival, police say they found a man with...
OFFICIALS: Man arrested for coming to East Texas to 'make 14-year-old girl his wife'
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for reportedly coming to the Athens area to make a 14-year-old girl his wife. According to the HCSO, on Thursday, the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Investigators received information regarding the man, identified as Joseph Melton, 22, of Cedar Hill, instructing the teenager to go into a local store where he would pick her up.
Frisco Purse Snatchers Arrested Following Police Chase
Two people were arrested and charged with two purse-snatching incidents. One of the men was arrested following a police chase in Dallas County. According to an announcement by the Frisco Police, Tyler Payne, 31, and Thomas Cofer, 41, are being charged with theft and aggravated robbery in regard to the two incidents at Target and H-E-B back in Nov. 2022.
fox4news.com
Man escaped jail twice before stealing vehicles, leading authorities on chase in North Texas, police say
FRISCO, Texas - New details have been released about two escaped inmates from Oklahoma who are accused of committing violent crimes in Frisco before ending up in jail in another state. Authorities said one of those inmates escaped jail again and ended up back in North Texas, where he committed...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on N. Jim Miller Road
On January 10, 2023, at about 1:55 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 400 block N. Jim Miller Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kendreal Jones, 17, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. DFR responded and transported Jones to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. There is no suspect in custody. This remains an ongoing investigation.
wbap.com
Two Choctaw County Jail Escapees Arrested in Frisco Purse Snatchings Case
The duo is connected to multiple alleged crimes in several states states. Frisco, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Frisco police arrested two people connection with two purse snatching incidents outside two stores late last year. 31-year old Tyler Payne and 41-Thomas Cofer are charged with theft and aggravated robbery. Payne was...
Fort Worth police arrest man after shooting that left 1 injured
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man is injured and another was arrested following a shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday night.At about 10:42 p.m. Jan. 11, police were sent to the Valero/China One Xpress convenience store on James Avenue in response to a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the right side of his neck.Police said the victim stated he had left a nearby Texaco with a "female acquaintance" when a man—identified as the father of the woman's child—began following them on I-20. The victim told officers that the man pulled out a gun without warning and shot him. The suspect then fled in a silver colored sedan, while the victim drove to the James Avenue convenience store for medical assistance. Police said the suspect has since been identified, and that the victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.
dallasexpress.com
Suspect Identified in Triple Homicide
More information is trickling out about the deadly shooting that occurred in North Dallas at an apartment complex, and the search for the suspect is ramping up. Dallas police have identified the suspect in the triple homicide on Lazy Acres Circle as 25-year-old Evin Geovanny Mata-Guzman. Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find Nelson Gonzales Flores' killer
DALLAS - In this week's Trackdown, Dallas police are searching for the person who murdered and robbed a father of three as he sat in his car. Nelson Gonzales Flores, who had a grandchild due this week, went out after work last month and never returned home. CrimeStoppers is offering...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on McCallum Boulevard
On January 10, 2023, at about 10:50 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 7700 block of McCallum Boulevard. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a man shot lying on the ground in a covered parking spot. DFR responded and the man died from his injuries at the scene.
