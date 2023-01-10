ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia Guard Kedrian Johnson is 'Day to Day'

By Christopher Hall
 3 days ago

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins provides an update on starting point guard Kedrian Johson

Weat Virginia starting point guard Kedrian Johnson is "day to day" according to head coach Bob Huggins but mentioned Johnson did practice a little bit on Monday.

Johnson suffered a concussion last week in the loss at Oklahoma State. He missed the contest against the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday where the Mountaineers were overmatched and suffered a 14-point home loss while he remained in concussion protocol.

Johnson is averaging 9.1 points and 3.4 assists per game to go with 1.6 steals per game.

The Mountaineers host the Baylor Bears Wednesday night inside the WVU Coliseum with tipoff 7:00 p.m. EST and streaming on ESPN+.

