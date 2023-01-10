Read full article on original website
Derek Hough Breaks Down in Tears While Remembering Friend Who Died by Suicide Weeks Before Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death
John Salangsang/Shutterstock Derek Hough has shared a poignant message regarding mental health and suicide. “I was actually going to make this video a couple weeks ago because I found out a man I knew died by suicide on Thanksgiving morning, and it was a complete shock because he was the most positive, just optimistic, beautiful […]
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Shemar Moore, 52, Expecting His 1st Child: I’m Making My Late Mom’s ‘Dream Come True’
“So, I’m Shemar Moore. 52 and a half years old,” the Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T star said in a preview of the Jan. 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. Shemar sat down with Jennifer Hudson to announce that he was about to accomplish something he never thought possible. “My mother [Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore] is in heaven right now,” the S.W.A.T. star told Jennifer, 41. “It’ll be the three-year anniversary [of her death] on February 8, and on February 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true. Because in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”
Actor Shemar Moore is becoming a dad, and the due date helps him celebrate his late mom
Actor Shemar Moore, known for his roles in TV shows "S.W.A.T." and "Criminal Minds," is expecting his first child on the three-year anniversary of his mother's death.
Jenna Bush Hager’s 9-Year-Old Daughter Accidentally Reveals Her Mom “Never Wears Underwear” on National TV
Ah, kids. They say the darndest things. During Tuesday’s (Dec. 20) episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Nepo baby Jenna Bush Hager‘s own baby, her 9-year-old daughter Mila, gave her a run for her money by revealing some of her mom’s most personal secrets on national television.
'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Reveal Gender of Their First Baby-to-Be
Dancing with the Stars pros Danielle Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are going to be parents to a little baby girl, the couple announced on social media this week. "IT’S A …..BABY GIRL 💗💗💗🎉🎉🎉" Karagach wrote in a joint Instagram post with Pashkov, adding that the pair is "OVER THE MOON to finally share these [sic] beautiful news with you!!!!"
Eddie Murphy, dad of 10, reacts to Nick Cannon fathering 12 children
Eddie Murphy, a father of 10 children, is here for Nick Cannon’s ever expanding family. When Page Six asked Murphy on Tuesday night’s Golden Globes 2023 red carpet to share his thoughts on Cannon fathering 12 kids, the 61-year-old comedian gave an enthusiastic thumbs up. Cannon, 42, welcomed his most recent child — a baby girl named Halo Marie — with Alyssa Scott in December 2022. The pair also welcomed a son named Zen in April 2021, however, the infant died from brain cancer five months later. Cannon went on to expand his brood with son Legendary, daughter Onyx and son Rise with Bre Tiesi, Lanisha Cole...
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News
Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is hardly recognizable after returning from food rehab center
Tammy Slaton weighed 290 kg when she starred in the TLC reality show 1000-lb Sisters, along with her sister, Amy Slaton. Now, she has surprised her fans with a startling body transformation - having an epic weight loss.
Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth
Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice Reveals That Husband Luis Ruelas Invited Her Ex Joe Giudice on Vacation With Them
One big happy family? Teresa Giudice revealed that her husband, Luis Ruelas, invited her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, to tag along with them on vacation. “We’re going away and my husband asked [Joe, 50] to come with us,” Teresa, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 13, while promoting her forthcoming film, Fuhgeddabout Christmas, with […]
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Scott Peterson's ‘Cushy' Life On Death Row
Ten years after being sentenced to death for the murder of his 8-month pregnant wife, Laci, Scott Peterson is 'comfortably' living on death row on taxpayer money.
'You Cannot Imagine How Vindictive He Can Be': Inside Todd Chrisley's Dark & Twisted Divorce From First Wife As He Gears Up For Prison
Todd Chrisley's first wife, Teresa Terry, knew as she walked down the aisle in 1990 that their shotgun wedding — when she was just 19 and he was 21 — wasn't the best idea. In shocking divorce documents, the soon-to-be imprisoned Chrisley Knows Best star's teenage bride admitted that she had no idea of the alleged violence and terror that was to come, RadarOnline.com has learned.By 1994, the high school sweethearts, who are parents to Lindsie and Kyle, had devolved into acrimonious spouses allegedly thanks to Todd's iron fist."He likes to control his environment," Teresa claimed. "I had two small...
Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason
Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Dress After Fans Say It’s Not ‘Age Appropriate’
Not holding back. The Game slammed trolls that criticized the way his 12-year-old daughter, California Dream Taylor, was dressed in a new photo. The rapper – whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor – took to Instagram on...
Shemar Moore Net Worth: See the Life and Career of the Young and the Restless Star
Shemar Moore will play the most important role in his life: being a father. As the actor celebrates this personal milestone, take a look at the life and career he has done over time. Moore has been known for his trademark roles in several movies and TV series. So, how...
Sandra Bullock Reportedly 'Incredibly Upset' and 'Blindsided' by Shocking Arrest of Ex Jesse James' Son
Jesse Eli James Jr., the son of Jesse James, has found himself in serious legal trouble as of late. According to Radar Online, his ongoing legal troubles have upset his former stepmother, Sandra Bullock. The Oscar winner was previously married to James from 2005 to 2010. Back in April 2021,...
Tom Brady shares pictures of his first Christmas with kids since divorce
Tom Brady had a special Christmas celebration with his kids, Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. On Dec. 27, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a picture of his three children standing in front of the Christmas tree on his Instagram Stories, along with an animated image that Benjamin made.
Miranda Lambert Admits She Made a Critical Mistake Regarding Her Dog’s Christmas Presents
Just days before Christmas, Miranda Lambert admitted she made a critical error when it came to one of her beloved dogs' presents.
