Us Weekly

Derek Hough Breaks Down in Tears While Remembering Friend Who Died by Suicide Weeks Before Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

John Salangsang/Shutterstock Derek Hough has shared a poignant message regarding mental health and suicide. “I was actually going to make this video a couple weeks ago because I found out a man I knew died by suicide on Thanksgiving morning, and it was a complete shock because he was the most positive, just optimistic, beautiful […]
UTAH STATE
Page Six

Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child

Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
HollywoodLife

Shemar Moore, 52, Expecting His 1st Child: I’m Making My Late Mom’s ‘Dream Come True’

“So, I’m Shemar Moore. 52 and a half years old,” the Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T star said in a preview of the Jan. 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. Shemar sat down with Jennifer Hudson to announce that he was about to accomplish something he never thought possible. “My mother [Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore] is in heaven right now,” the S.W.A.T. star told Jennifer, 41. “It’ll be the three-year anniversary [of her death] on February 8, and on February 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true. Because in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”
Parade

'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Reveal Gender of Their First Baby-to-Be

Dancing with the Stars pros Danielle Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are going to be parents to a little baby girl, the couple announced on social media this week. "IT’S A …..BABY GIRL 💗💗💗🎉🎉🎉" Karagach wrote in a joint Instagram post with Pashkov, adding that the pair is "OVER THE MOON to finally share these [sic] beautiful news with you!!!!"
Page Six

Eddie Murphy, dad of 10, reacts to Nick Cannon fathering 12 children

Eddie Murphy, a father of 10 children, is here for Nick Cannon’s ever expanding family.  When Page Six asked Murphy on Tuesday night’s Golden Globes 2023 red carpet to share his thoughts on Cannon fathering 12 kids, the 61-year-old comedian gave an enthusiastic thumbs up.  Cannon, 42, welcomed his most recent child — a baby girl named Halo Marie — with Alyssa Scott in December 2022. The pair also welcomed a son named Zen in April 2021, however, the infant died from brain cancer five months later. Cannon went on to expand his brood with son Legendary, daughter Onyx and son Rise with Bre Tiesi, Lanisha Cole...
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
HollywoodLife

Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth

Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice Reveals That Husband Luis Ruelas Invited Her Ex Joe Giudice on Vacation With Them

One big happy family? Teresa Giudice revealed that her husband, Luis Ruelas, invited her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, to tag along with them on vacation. “We’re going away and my husband asked [Joe, 50] to come with us,” Teresa, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 13, while promoting her forthcoming film, Fuhgeddabout Christmas, with […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
RadarOnline

'You Cannot Imagine How Vindictive He Can Be': Inside Todd Chrisley's Dark & Twisted Divorce From First Wife As He Gears Up For Prison

Todd Chrisley's first wife, Teresa Terry, knew as she walked down the aisle in 1990 that their shotgun wedding — when she was just 19 and he was 21 — wasn't the best idea. In shocking divorce documents, the soon-to-be imprisoned Chrisley Knows Best star's teenage bride admitted that she had no idea of the alleged violence and terror that was to come, RadarOnline.com has learned.By 1994, the high school sweethearts, who are parents to Lindsie and Kyle, had devolved into acrimonious spouses allegedly thanks to Todd's iron fist."He likes to control his environment," Teresa claimed. "I had two small...
Looper

Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason

Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
TODAY.com

Tom Brady shares pictures of his first Christmas with kids since divorce

Tom Brady had a special Christmas celebration with his kids, Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. On Dec. 27, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a picture of his three children standing in front of the Christmas tree on his Instagram Stories, along with an animated image that Benjamin made.
TAMPA, FL

