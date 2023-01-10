ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Knott’s Berry Farm closes due to ‘inclement weather’

By Iman Palm
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BrbS9_0k9vZE2T00

Knott’s Berry Farm announced that the theme park would be closed on Tuesday as a storm continues to move across Southern California.

Select California Marketplace locations will remain open until 6 p.m., the theme park announced on Twitter .

A powerful winter storm has also prompted evacuations for residents in Santa Barbara County .

Live updates: Storm batters Southern California with heavy rain, flooding

Residents in Los Angeles and Ventura counties should expect light to moderate rain, while residents in Central Valley can see wind gusts of up to 55 mph, brief and weak tornadoes, and quarter- to half-inch hail.

You can check the KTLA weather page for an up-to-date forecast and the latest weather headlines.

The storm is expected to ease up for the rest of the week before the rain returns over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 1

Related
KESQ

Back to back Pacific Storms bring rain and snow this weekend!

We're gearing up for a First Alert Weather Alert Day from Saturday well into Monday. A pair of Pacific Storms is bringing rain and snow throughout Southern California. The system is already impacting much of Northern California. That system will start to move into the valley by Saturday afternoon. Several...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
mynewsla.com

Localized Flooding Possible with Storm Set to Reach Inland Region Saturday

A storm system packed with rain from the Pacific Northwest will roll into the Inland Empire on Saturday, producing another round of downpours through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The agency said back-to-back troughs will sweep across the region, beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing into early next...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Back to back storms to drench Southern California this weekend

More significant rainfall is in the forecast for rain-soaked Southern California. Two storms will move through the region this weekend, bringing the threat of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The first storm will arrive late Friday night, according to the National Weather Service. “The rain will be spread out over this time period, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
AccuWeather

24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak

The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Have the recent storms put a dent in California's historic drought?

Back-to-back storms have dumped several inches of rain, filled Southern California reservoirs and added much-needed water to natural underground storage basins. Yet, experts are saying that we shouldn't assume any of it will cure our historic drought. "I would say we've had a 23-year drought and so we're trying to dig out of that hole," said Municipal Water District of Orange County Director Karl Seckel. "And you can't dig out of it in a series of storms. It's going to take multiple years to dig out from that."The next series of storms will build an even deeper snowpack that is now...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Surfline

The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California

Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Series of storms heading to Southern California

Southern California is enjoying a break from the persistent rain that has ushered in the new year, but meteorologists say don’t wash your car just yet. Two more storms are on the way, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The first storm will arrive beginning late Friday night and periodic rainfall […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Hillside collapses next to 110 Freeway in Elysian Park

Officials shut down the southbound 5 Freeway transition to the 110 Freeway Thursday due to a hillside collapsing near the roadway in Elysian Park. This route is a major thoroughfare into downtown Los Angeles. There was no estimated time frame for when the section will reopen. Aerial video from Sky 5 showed the damage caused […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Helicopter footage shows the extent of storm damage in Los Angeles

As the Pacific storm begins to depart Southern California, the scope of damage caused by the heavy rainfall, flooding and wind gusts is becoming clear. KTLA 5’s helicopter, Sky5, surveyed the aftermath of the storm in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Damage includes flooded homes and cars in Studio City, a large sinkhole in Chatsworth that […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Orange County wildlife center looks toward recovery after storm damage

The Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center of Orange County typically rehabilitates animals, but after the recent rains, it’s the center itself that needs some rehab. The Huntington Beach sustained major damage to its electrical system, which Executive Director Debbie McGuire called “a safety issue,” and it’s one not covered by insurance. McGuire and the rest […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

97K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy