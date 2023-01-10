Displaced renters at Green Ridge Apartments: ‘Everything’s gone’

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly 60 people are without homes Tuesday after a fire broke out at an apartment complex a day earlier.

“We watched the first layer of apartments go and then the second layer of apartments go,” said Michelle Jackson, a now displaced renter. “Then we watched our apartment just set on fire.”

Jackson, her fiancé and their roommate are safe and have moved into a temporary unit at Green Ridge Apartments. While they were able to save their cat, the rest of their valuables were lost.

“They’ve been helpful,” she said. “It’s not their fault we don’t have insurance.”

A GoFundMe campaign was set up in Jackson’s name. The Red Cross helped her fiancé acquire heart medication and offered her a glasses voucher to help replace what they lost.

“How can we replace our lives? We’ve been here for five years. We just got to the point where we could actually live on our own two feet without having to worry. And then everything is gone,” she said.

Management with Green Ridge Apartments told News 8 that 12 units were directly damaged from the flames and the entire building is considered a loss.

Fire investigators were back on scene Tuesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

