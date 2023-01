Softball season is less than a month away, and that always creates a certain buzz around Tuscaloosa, especially at Rhoads Stadium. While Alabama is bringing back some familiar stars like Montana Fouts, Ally Shipman, Ashley Prange and Bailey Dowling, due to multiple transfer portal departures, plus a few graduates, there are also a lot of new faces on this year's Crimson Tide team.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO