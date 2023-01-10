Lawmakers in Richmond are considering a bill that would prohibit people who are incarcerated from being held in solitary confinement. Kenneth Hunter knows the paranoia and fear that comes with solitary confinement, which he says is inhumane and unacceptable. That's why he's urging members of the General Assembly to prohibit the use of isolated confinement at state correctional facilities.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO