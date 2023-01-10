Read full article on original website
NBC12
Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC
House Bill 2162: Eliminating tax exemptions for the United Daughters of the Confederacy. This legislation, from House of Delegates Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, would eliminate various state tax exemptions for the Virginia Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the General Organization of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
wvtf.org
An effort to ban solitary confinement in Virginia is moving forward
Lawmakers in Richmond are considering a bill that would prohibit people who are incarcerated from being held in solitary confinement. Kenneth Hunter knows the paranoia and fear that comes with solitary confinement, which he says is inhumane and unacceptable. That's why he's urging members of the General Assembly to prohibit the use of isolated confinement at state correctional facilities.
royalexaminer.com
Republican proposal for minimum wage for children and more Va. headlines
• A Republican member of the House of Delegates has filed a bill to set a $9 state minimum wage for children.—WRIC. • “Months after Gov. Glenn Youngkin tapped them to work on abortion legislation, Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, and Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, filed bills to ban most of the procedures after 15 weeks of gestation.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Virginia bill would allow police chiefs to impose curfews
A Republican is proposing to allow Virginia localities to authorize law enforcement chiefs to set curfews during civil unrest when there is "a clear and present danger," with violators facing up to a year in jail.
NBC12
Virginia lawmakers have polarizing ideas on state gun legislation
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside the Virginia Statehouse, polarizing ideas are emerging on how to keep communities safe. Democrats are hoping to block Republicans from rolling back gun laws, like Virginia’s red-flag law. They also want to close loopholes that allow people barred from owning a gun - from buying them.
Power to enforce health rules on landlords advances in new Virginia House bill
A proposal to expand localities' power to enforce health and safety standards against landlords passed its first hurdle Thursday, winning support from both tenants' advocates and industry groups.
Virginia Democrats push for new slate of tenant protections
The Virginia House of Delegates is set to consider a slate of new tenant protections in the first full day of the 2023 session.
After condemned building saga, Virginia delegate re-introduces tenants rights bill
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A fight for tenants rights is back on the table in Virginia’s capital. “My ask is simple: I ask you cast the same vote you did last year to protect the families that are in need of help," Del. Marcia Price told a General Laws subcommittee Thursday afternoon.
House Democratic leader pushes for stricter gun laws in Virginia
The Democratic leader in the Virginia House of Delegates said his party hopes to pass gun restrictions this year, including proposals for waiting periods for firearm purchases and a ban on assault weapons.
basketballinsiders.com
Proposed Virginia amendment seeks to undo previous promotional change
Senator Jeremy S. McPike has introduced a bill in the Virginia Senate which seeks to undo prior legislation which does not allow operators to deduct any promotions when calculating adjusted gross revenue. The bill has been referred to the Committee on Finance and Appropriations. SB 1142 Sports betting; adjusted gross...
33 years ago, Doug Wilder became the first Black governor in U.S. history
RICHMOND, Va. — It was a monumental day 33 years ago Friday. But the day would go down in history as something much bigger: Wilder became the first African American governor in United States history. Standing in the shadows of a confederate general at the state capitol in Richmond,...
NBC Washington
Virginia Employment Commission Faces 96K Appeals Backlog
Nearly three years since the start of the pandemic, Virginia continues working to climb out of a mountain of problems associated with its unprecedented number of unemployment insurance claims, including a massive backlog with appeals cases. But the head of the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) said the agency has made a lot of headway.
cbs19news
TJPDC getting funding for eviction reduction program implementation
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Grant funding is coming to the area to help implement an eviction reduction program. On Friday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than $2.9 million in funding for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot, or VERP, program. According to a release, this funding will go to seven...
Virginia lawmakers revive effort to control prescription drug prices
Virginia lawmakers are reviving an effort to rein in skyrocketing prescription drug prices.
NBC12
Proposed bill would count fetus as passenger in HOV lanes in Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Republican lawmaker is pushing for a bill that would deem a pregnant person’s fetus as a car passenger in high occupancy lanes. House Bill 1894, sponsored by Republican Del. Nicholas Freitas, would allow for a pregnant woman to be considered two people, allowing them to use the carpool lane on Virginia highways.
royalexaminer.com
Electric utility rate reform back on General Assembly agenda
The Affordable Energy Act would leave that system in place but would make rate reductions no longer reliant on regulators’ determination of whether customers are owed refunds — a conclusion that has been difficult for the SCC to reach during formal reviews because of other parts of the state law allowing the utilities to subtract or reinvest various earnings from their overall total.
Fairfax Times
Proposed bill would provide sick leave to grocery, healthcare workers
Virginia Senator Scott Surovell (D-36) introduced a bill on Jan. 3 that would provide sick leave to grocery and healthcare workers. The bill, SB 352, requires employers to provide paid sick leave to health care providers and grocery store workers. Under current law, employers are only required to provide paid sick leave to certain home health workers. The bill removes requirements that workers work on average at least 20 hours per week or 90 hours per month to be eligible for paid sick leave.
NBC12
SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since 2020, close to half a million households in Virginia participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have had a monthly boost to help navigate the pandemic. But that all comes to a close at the end of February. Starting in March, families will see their accounts filled to pre-pandemic levels.
WDBJ7.com
AG Miyares secures six indictments for unemployment fraud
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares secured six indictments Thursday for unemployment fraud through his Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit, according to his team. The unit announced its first indictments in September 2022. The list of those indicted can be found below:. · Brett Jenkins, Gloucester; charged with one...
Virginia legislator proposes state minimum wage for children
A new proposal to the General Assembly would establish a state minimum wage for children, who have otherwise been excluded from the past years' increases.
