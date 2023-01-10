Read full article on original website
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Dodgers reunite with former shortstop in trade
After a second straight winter of losing their starting shortstop (first Corey Seager and now Trea Turner), the Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back one of their homegrown players to play the position in 2023. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Dodgers were deep in talks with the Miami Marlins on... The post Dodgers reunite with former shortstop in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers: Miguel Rojas Reacts to Return to Los Angeles
The former Dodger appears happy to be a Dodger again.
Dodgers Utility Man Excited to Finally Have J.D. Martinez in Blue
Martinez will add value to the Dodgers as a true professional and team player.
Padres reportedly eyeing familiar former MVP candidate
The San Diego Padres may be continuing their mad science experiment. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Tuesday that the Padres are among the teams interested in free agent slugger Nelson Cruz. Heyman notes that Padres GM AJ Preller, who was previously an executive for the Texas Rangers, spent time in Texas with... The post Padres reportedly eyeing familiar former MVP candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Marlins, Dodgers Are Reportedly Finalizing Notable Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers are about to get even better. According to Craig Mish of SportsGrid, the Dodgers are finalizing a deal to trade for shortstop Miguel Rojas. The Marlins are expected to get infielder Jacob Amaya in return. This is a big move for the Dodgers as they've been trying to get a ...
The best baseball players born on Jan. 11
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 11. Real name “Maximillian George Carnarius,” he used the fake name “Max Carey” to preserve his amateur eligibility as a track-and-field star. (He didn’t even know what baseball was until he was in high school.) He immediately took to his new game, using those track skills to steal 738 career bases, still ninth all-time. He managed the Dodgers from 1932-33, and 11 years later he managed the Milwaukee Chicks in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League before becoming the league’s president.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Has Traded for a New Shortstop Option
The former Dodger is back and ready to deliver as a productive hitter.
⚾️ Royals will have 59 at Spring Training
KANSAS CITY — The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday that the club has invited 19 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training in Surprise, Ariz. Among the invitees are seven pitchers, four catchers, four infielders and four outfielders. Included in the 19 invitees are 10 players who were originally...
Best farm systems in baseball? MLB execs weigh in
In the first three parts of the 2023 MLB Pipeline Poll, executives looked at individual players and what the industry as a whole thought of them. In this final part of the series, we’ll switch our focus to farm systems as a whole. This last set of questions gives...
Dodgers: Miguel Vargas Among Prospects with 'Best Hit Tool' in the League
The young infielder has great potential, as he sits among the top 14 prospects in baseball for hit tools.
Got Padres fever? Get ready for 2023 FanFest at Petco Park
The Padres are welcoming back the San Diego faithful to Petco Park for its 2023 FanFest, officials announced.
Four Former Yankees Sign With New Teams on Minor League Deals
Tim Locastro is one of four players that signed a minor league deal with a new team on Monday after spending time in the Yankees organization in 2022
Is this Reds player set to break out in 2023?
CINCINNATI -- Happy New Year, everybody!. I hope your 2022 ended on a good note and that 2023 is off to a strong start. You know who wants to make his 2023 much better than ’22? Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson. It’s safe to say that if Cincinnati wants to increase offensive production in the upcoming season, Stephenson will be one of the biggest keys towards achieving that goal.
Kluber eager to join 'very talented' Red Sox rotation
BOSTON -- Corey Kluber’s wife, Amanda, is from the Boston area and the couple has maintained a home in a suburb about 10 miles north of Fenway Park for a few years. For that reason alone, the Red Sox were always a landing spot the veteran right-hander explored. After a couple of offseasons when flirtations with Boston didn’t lead to a deal, it finally worked out this time -- and just a few days after Christmas.
Which division champ is most likely to repeat in '23?
For all the talk about how division races supposedly don’t matter as much as they used to -- and I can think of a couple No. 1 and No. 2 seeds who would very much disagree with you -- it still means something to be able to call yourself a champion. I guarantee you there are Guardians fans who have 2022 AL Central champs shirts. It might not be the ultimate prize, but winning a division matters. At the very least: It gets you in the dance.
'He's our star': Devers committed to future of Red Sox
BOSTON -- Moments before Wednesday’s press conference introducing Rafael Devers’ contract extension began, a stream of Red Sox employees flooded into the State Street Pavilion at Fenway Park. On the TV screens throughout the room was a list of dozens of names -- people in the Red Sox...
This new Nat is making himself at home
Donning a Nationals cherry blossom hat and matching pink sweatshirt, Dominic Smith looked ahead to his first season in Washington. “This feels like home,” Smith said with a smile last week during an introductory Zoom call. The Los Angeles native is returning to the East Coast, where he had...
Correa's agreement with Mets falls through
Carlos Correa's months-long free agency saga took another stunning turn on Tuesday -- this time, away from Flushing. Nearly three weeks after Correa and the Mets agreed to a 12-year, $315 million industry-shocking deal to bring the two-time All-Star to Queens a few days before Christmas, Correa signed a significantly smaller deal with the Twins to return to Minnesota instead. The contract is a six-year deal with four option years. The deal is worth $200 million guaranteed with the options pushing the total value to $270 million, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
These new Tigers are ready to make waves
Jason Beck is on vacation this week, so Royals reporter Anne Rogers took the helm for the latest Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A few hours after news broke that Matt Vierling and Nick Maton were...
Conforto on comeback trail after long rehab
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Michael Conforto's first foray into free agency ended up dragging on far longer than he ever envisioned. After seven years with the Mets,...
