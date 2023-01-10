Read full article on original website
Oregon Department of Transportation plans to expand Highway 126 between Eugene and Veneta
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation is planning to expand stretch of Highway 126 between Terry Street and Huston Road on the route from Eugene to Veneta. The popular highway connects those in Lane County to the Oregon Coast, and many use it as part of their daily commute.
Eugene 4J School District plans proposal to purchase EWEB building
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene 4J School District is planning to submit a proposal to purchase the EWEB riverfront property. After multiple proposals did not meet the criteria to purchase the building last year, the EWEB board put the decision in the hands of the general manager to negotiate the sale.
Volunteers needed for Lane County chapter of national trauma intervention program
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County has announced the formation of a local chapter of a national non-profit organization that trains community volunteers to assist emergency personnel in providing immediate support to those affected by tragedy. Trauma Intervention Programs Inc. works with local public safety officials to provide immediate...
2023 Rhody Fest theme announced; plans underway for 116th festival
FLORENCE, Ore. — Oregon's second-longest running floral festival is shaping up for its 116th showing and this year's theme showcases the Roaring '20s in this century and last - "Rip Roarin' Rhodies". The announcement was made Wednesday in a press release from the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce. This...
Melrose Road near school to see new 'safety-inspired' traffic control change
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Officials in Douglas County announced they are in the process of implementing a new traffic control change on Melrose Road adjacent to Melrose Elementary School, which is located about 5 miles west of Roseburg. The project was announced Wednesday by the Douglas County Public Works Department...
Local food truck gives students work experience
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Vinnie's Smoking BBQ has been a part of the Lane County community for over 7 years. It started with catering, before opening a pair of drive-through restaurants and a food truck. Owner Vinnie Cowan says helping out the community has always been at the forefront...
Community invited to Springfield State of the City Address watch party
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon will deliver the 2023 State of the City address Thursday, January 19 and the community is invited to attend either in person or online. The watch party begins at 5:40 p.m. and will take place at the Wildish Theater at 630 Main...
Junction City accepting application for city council vacancy
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The City of Junction City is accepting applications for a City Councilor vacancy. Applications can be picked up at City Hall, 680 Greenwood Street, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or downloaded from the website. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m., Thursday,...
UO undergrads working at the University are attempting to form a union
EUGENE, Ore. — A group of undergraduate student workers at the University of Oregon is attempting to form a union, saying student workers are overworked and underpaid. Students in the group work a variety of jobs, from the kitchen to dormitory RA's. The group is asking for better mental...
WOW Hall recognizes one year since mass shooting
EUGENE, Ore. — A somber anniversary on Saturday as the WOW Hall recognizes one year since a mass shooting that injured six people during a concert. It was an unprecedented incident that forced the longtime Eugene venue to close for a week. Deb Maher had only been the venue's...
Eugene resident steps forward to claim $1-million prize
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene winner of Tuesday's $1-million Mega Millions ticket claimed their prize Wednesday, said the Oregon Lottery in a news release. Zehao C., bought the winning ticket Monday, at Jackson's Food Store at 274 Coburg Road. They matched five of the six numbers drawn. No one...
Eugene-Springfield Fire makes cancer prevention a priority
EUGENE, Ore. — January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, with the International Association of Firefighters promothing education, prevention and help for those who have been diagnosed. In 2019 and 2020, the IAFF says there 469 firefighter deaths. Of those, 348 were a result of occupational cancer. Cancer prevention has...
Ocean-themed films to be featured at Big Blue Film Fest in Newport
NEWPORT, Ore. — Sixteen ocean-themed films will be featured during the inaugural Big Blue Film Fest Jan. 27-28 at Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport, according to Oregon State University. The festival is an opportunity to raise awareness about marine issues and engage the community in scientific research in...
Sheriff's Office: Explosion & structure fire related to illegal butane hash oil operation
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday, the Lane County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of multiple explosions at a property in the 38000 blk. of Place Road near Lowell. Officials say that upon arrival they discovered that a shop on the back of the property was engulfed in flames.
FAA system failure leads to flight delays and cancellations at Eugene Airport
EUGENE, Ore. — More than 8,000 flights within the U.S. were delayed Wednesday, according to the flight tracking app FlightAware, after a government system that offers safety information to pilots broke down. Some of those canceled or delayed flights were at the Eugene Airport, leaving some passengers stranded. "Hopefully...
Oregon State University researchers develop new treatment for hereditary blindness
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State University College of Pharmacy scientists have demonstrated in animal models the potential of using lipid nanoparticles and messenger RNA, the technology backing COVID-19 vaccines, to treat blindness associated with a rare genetic condition, according to a release from the university. Researchers developed nanoparticles that...
Police search for suspect involved in bank robbery on West 11th
The Eugene Police Department is currently looking for a suspect who robbed the Key Bank on West 11th in Eugene earlier Friday afternoon. According to EPD, a call came in around 2:46 p.m., the suspect robbed the bank using a note. Officials say the suspect is a white male in...
No Mega Millions jackpot winner Tuesday; $1 million prize winner sold in Eugene
SALEM, Ore. — Tuesday was someone in Eugene's lucky day. A Mega Millions ticket sold in Eugene matched five of six winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing, the Oregon Lottery announced in a news release. That ticket is worth $1 million. The Oregon Lottery recommends that you always sign the...
OSU professor appointed to U.S. Nuclear Waste Technical Review Board
CORVALLIS, Ore. — An Oregon State University professor has been appointed by President Biden to the U.S. Nuclear Waste Technical Review Board, the university announced in a statement Thursday. Brian Woods is the head of the School of Nuclear Science and Engineering in the Oregon State University College of...
POLICE: Man recently released from prison arrested for Felon in Possession of Firearms
EUGENE, Ore. — Just after midnight, Thursday morning, Eugene Police stopped a Toyota Rav4 in the 500 block of Tyler Street. According to EPD, the driver, Jabari Lee Arbogast, Sr., 41, of Salem, got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene on foot. A Eugene Police officer challenged Arbogast before additional officers arrived to help take him into custody. EPD says he was just a short distance from his vehicle when he was apprehended.
