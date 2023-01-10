ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
nbc16.com

Eugene 4J School District plans proposal to purchase EWEB building

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene 4J School District is planning to submit a proposal to purchase the EWEB riverfront property. After multiple proposals did not meet the criteria to purchase the building last year, the EWEB board put the decision in the hands of the general manager to negotiate the sale.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

2023 Rhody Fest theme announced; plans underway for 116th festival

FLORENCE, Ore. — Oregon's second-longest running floral festival is shaping up for its 116th showing and this year's theme showcases the Roaring '20s in this century and last - "Rip Roarin' Rhodies". The announcement was made Wednesday in a press release from the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce. This...
FLORENCE, OR
nbc16.com

Local food truck gives students work experience

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Vinnie's Smoking BBQ has been a part of the Lane County community for over 7 years. It started with catering, before opening a pair of drive-through restaurants and a food truck. Owner Vinnie Cowan says helping out the community has always been at the forefront...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Junction City accepting application for city council vacancy

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The City of Junction City is accepting applications for a City Councilor vacancy. Applications can be picked up at City Hall, 680 Greenwood Street, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or downloaded from the website. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m., Thursday,...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
nbc16.com

UO undergrads working at the University are attempting to form a union

EUGENE, Ore. — A group of undergraduate student workers at the University of Oregon is attempting to form a union, saying student workers are overworked and underpaid. Students in the group work a variety of jobs, from the kitchen to dormitory RA's. The group is asking for better mental...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

WOW Hall recognizes one year since mass shooting

EUGENE, Ore. — A somber anniversary on Saturday as the WOW Hall recognizes one year since a mass shooting that injured six people during a concert. It was an unprecedented incident that forced the longtime Eugene venue to close for a week. Deb Maher had only been the venue's...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene resident steps forward to claim $1-million prize

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene winner of Tuesday's $1-million Mega Millions ticket claimed their prize Wednesday, said the Oregon Lottery in a news release. Zehao C., bought the winning ticket Monday, at Jackson's Food Store at 274 Coburg Road. They matched five of the six numbers drawn. No one...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene-Springfield Fire makes cancer prevention a priority

EUGENE, Ore. — January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, with the International Association of Firefighters promothing education, prevention and help for those who have been diagnosed. In 2019 and 2020, the IAFF says there 469 firefighter deaths. Of those, 348 were a result of occupational cancer. Cancer prevention has...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Ocean-themed films to be featured at Big Blue Film Fest in Newport

NEWPORT, Ore. — Sixteen ocean-themed films will be featured during the inaugural Big Blue Film Fest Jan. 27-28 at Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport, according to Oregon State University. The festival is an opportunity to raise awareness about marine issues and engage the community in scientific research in...
NEWPORT, OR
nbc16.com

FAA system failure leads to flight delays and cancellations at Eugene Airport

EUGENE, Ore. — More than 8,000 flights within the U.S. were delayed Wednesday, according to the flight tracking app FlightAware, after a government system that offers safety information to pilots broke down. Some of those canceled or delayed flights were at the Eugene Airport, leaving some passengers stranded. "Hopefully...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon State University researchers develop new treatment for hereditary blindness

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State University College of Pharmacy scientists have demonstrated in animal models the potential of using lipid nanoparticles and messenger RNA, the technology backing COVID-19 vaccines, to treat blindness associated with a rare genetic condition, according to a release from the university. Researchers developed nanoparticles that...
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Police search for suspect involved in bank robbery on West 11th

The Eugene Police Department is currently looking for a suspect who robbed the Key Bank on West 11th in Eugene earlier Friday afternoon. According to EPD, a call came in around 2:46 p.m., the suspect robbed the bank using a note. Officials say the suspect is a white male in...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

OSU professor appointed to U.S. Nuclear Waste Technical Review Board

CORVALLIS, Ore. — An Oregon State University professor has been appointed by President Biden to the U.S. Nuclear Waste Technical Review Board, the university announced in a statement Thursday. Brian Woods is the head of the School of Nuclear Science and Engineering in the Oregon State University College of...
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

POLICE: Man recently released from prison arrested for Felon in Possession of Firearms

EUGENE, Ore. — Just after midnight, Thursday morning, Eugene Police stopped a Toyota Rav4 in the 500 block of Tyler Street. According to EPD, the driver, Jabari Lee Arbogast, Sr., 41, of Salem, got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene on foot. A Eugene Police officer challenged Arbogast before additional officers arrived to help take him into custody. EPD says he was just a short distance from his vehicle when he was apprehended.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy