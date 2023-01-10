ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rent the Runway to Sell Secondhand Luxury on Amazon as It Chases Profitability

Shoppers can now purchase deeply discounted secondhand luxury clothing from Rent the Runway through Amazon. The collaboration is Rent the Runway's latest with a third-party retailer as it chases profitability. The deal will also see never-worn clothing from the company's "design collective" up for sale on Amazon. Rent the Runway...
Nelson Peltz Lays Out His Case for Disney Proxy Fight, Slams Fox Acquisition

Nelson Peltz of Trian Fund Management appeared on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" to discuss his proxy fight with Disney. Trian said it believes Disney "lost its way resulting in a rapid deterioration in its financial performance." Disney is opposing the activist investor's bid to join the board and recently...
Disney Board Exposed Itself to Activist Intervention, But Peltz May Be Overreaching

Activist investor Nelson Peltz laid out his case about why he wants a Disney board seat in a wide-ranging CNBC interview. Peltz's arguments about Disney's stock performance and M&A decision-making may fall flat with investors. Peltz's best claim for a board seat should focus on Disney's clear missteps with succession...
Activist Investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Won't Pursue Wendy's Takeover

Nelson Peltz isn't interested in acquiring Wendy's, according to a regulatory filing made on Friday. In a statement, Peltz, who serves as chair of the burger chain, said his firm is confident in Wendy's ability to drive long-term value for shareholders. Also on Friday, Wendy's announced a reorganization for its...
Crypto.com Lays Off 20% of Workforce After FTX Collapse Blunted Ambitious Growth

Crypto.com laid off 20% of its workforce, CEO Kris Marszalek told employees, saying the crypto exchange's ambitious growth was unable to withstand the collapse of FTX. Crypto.com, which acquired the naming rights for the former Staples Center in Los Angeles in a $700 million deal, said the layoffs are part of a continued focus on financial prudence.

