NBC Philadelphia

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: JPMorgan, Virgin Galactic, Tesla and More

JPMorgan — The bank reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue before the bell that topped Wall Street expectations. However, it said a mild recession is now the "central case." JPMorgan slid nearly 3% in permarket trading. Lockheed Martin — Goldman Sachs downgraded the defense contractor to sell from neutral and...
Nelson Peltz Lays Out His Case for Disney Proxy Fight, Slams Fox Acquisition

Nelson Peltz of Trian Fund Management appeared on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" to discuss his proxy fight with Disney. Trian said it believes Disney "lost its way resulting in a rapid deterioration in its financial performance." Disney is opposing the activist investor's bid to join the board and recently...
Disney and Activist Investor Nelson Peltz Gear Up for a Proxy Fight

Disney is opposing activist investor Nelson Peltz's attempt to join the board as the two sides prepare for a proxy battle. The company also named Mark Parker, the executive chairman of Nike, its new chairman of the board. Peltz, who leads Trian Fund Management, said Disney had "lost its way."
Dow Ticks Higher After December CPI Report Shows Cooling Inflation

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced modestly Thursday after December's consumer price report came in line with economist expectations and showed signs of cooling inflation. The 30-stock index gained 178 points, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 added 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.2%. The December report showed a 0.1%...
Jim Cramer Says Disney Should Allow Nelson Peltz to Join Its Board

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday called on Disney to elect activist investor Nelson Peltz to its board. "Someone like Peltz, who’s been tremendously successful, wants to join them and they act like that’s a problem," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday called on Disney to give...
Netflix Will Air SAG Awards in Another Step Into Live Broadcasting

Netflix will livestream this year's SAG Awards on its YouTube channel on Feb. 26. The streaming giant plans to air the awards show on its actual platform in 2024. Netflix has been developing its own livestreaming technology, which it plans to launch in March with a new Chris Rock stand-up special.
Crypto.com Lays Off 20% of Workforce After FTX Collapse Blunted Ambitious Growth

Crypto.com laid off 20% of its workforce, CEO Kris Marszalek told employees, saying the crypto exchange's ambitious growth was unable to withstand the collapse of FTX. Crypto.com, which acquired the naming rights for the former Staples Center in Los Angeles in a $700 million deal, said the layoffs are part of a continued focus on financial prudence.
Now Is the Best Time to Plan Out Your PTO for the Rest of the Year

You've probably just rounded out your first full week on the job in 2023 and might be yearning for another break. Here's an idea: Start thinking about your next vacation. Start planning your vacations for the next year, in fact. Some of the busiest corporate VIPs do it, and you should, too.
Cramer's Week Ahead: Wait Before Trading on Company Earnings

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading decisions fresh off a company’s earnings report. Stocks made a comeback on Friday after falling initially on quarterly earnings reports and recession warnings from major banks. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading...
Higher Labor Costs Dent Delta's Profit Forecast But Travel Demand Is Still Strong

Delta Air Lines' fourth-quarter profit topped analysts' expectations. Its first-quarter forecast projected higher labor costs. Delta pilots' union is reviewing a contract proposal this week. Delta Air Lines fourth-quarter profit and revenue topped expectations on Friday thanks to a strong finish to last year, but shares fell on the carrier's...

