Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Tells Corporate Workers to Return to the Office 3 Days a Week
Starbucks corporate employees will be returning to the office at least three days a week by the end of the month. CEO Howard Schultz wrote in a memo to employees that badging data showed employees weren't adhering to a loose requirement to work from the office one to two days a week.
NBC Philadelphia
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: JPMorgan, Virgin Galactic, Tesla and More
JPMorgan — The bank reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue before the bell that topped Wall Street expectations. However, it said a mild recession is now the "central case." JPMorgan slid nearly 3% in permarket trading. Lockheed Martin — Goldman Sachs downgraded the defense contractor to sell from neutral and...
NBC Philadelphia
Microsoft Looked at Buying Figma But Declined to Put in an Offer as Adobe Deal Was Nearing
Adobe is seeking approval from regulators in Europe to complete its proposed $20 billion Figma deal. According to a filing, Figma CEO Dylan Field talked to another public company about a potential deal but didn't receive interest. That company was Microsoft, according to a person familiar with the matter. As...
Home Depot soon changing how it pays hourly employees
Home improvement retailer Home Depot is making a nationwide change to how it pays hourly employees next week. The move was first reported by Business Insider.
NBC Philadelphia
Four Troubling Global Trade Trends Flashing Consumer Weakness for a Market Already Fearing Recession
Factory orders in China for U.S. companies are down between 40%-50%. Incoming global ocean freight bound for the U.S. is down. Canceled sailings around the world are skyrocketing indicating a future decrease in demand, and during a period of time when historically the trade has been high. Bank CEOs were...
NBC Philadelphia
Nelson Peltz Lays Out His Case for Disney Proxy Fight, Slams Fox Acquisition
Nelson Peltz of Trian Fund Management appeared on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" to discuss his proxy fight with Disney. Trian said it believes Disney "lost its way resulting in a rapid deterioration in its financial performance." Disney is opposing the activist investor's bid to join the board and recently...
NBC Philadelphia
Disney and Activist Investor Nelson Peltz Gear Up for a Proxy Fight
Disney is opposing activist investor Nelson Peltz's attempt to join the board as the two sides prepare for a proxy battle. The company also named Mark Parker, the executive chairman of Nike, its new chairman of the board. Peltz, who leads Trian Fund Management, said Disney had "lost its way."
NBC Philadelphia
Swiss Company That Counts Microsoft as a Customer Says It's Removed CO2 From the Air and Put It in the Ground
Climeworks says it has successfully taken carbon dioxide out of the air and put it in the ground where it will turn into rock in a process that has been verified by third party certifiers — a first. Companies like Microsoft, Stripe and Shopify had previously paid Climeworks in...
NBC Philadelphia
Dow Ticks Higher After December CPI Report Shows Cooling Inflation
The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced modestly Thursday after December's consumer price report came in line with economist expectations and showed signs of cooling inflation. The 30-stock index gained 178 points, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 added 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.2%. The December report showed a 0.1%...
NBC Philadelphia
Jim Cramer Says Disney Should Allow Nelson Peltz to Join Its Board
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday called on Disney to elect activist investor Nelson Peltz to its board. "Someone like Peltz, who’s been tremendously successful, wants to join them and they act like that’s a problem," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday called on Disney to give...
NBC Philadelphia
Netflix Will Air SAG Awards in Another Step Into Live Broadcasting
Netflix will livestream this year's SAG Awards on its YouTube channel on Feb. 26. The streaming giant plans to air the awards show on its actual platform in 2024. Netflix has been developing its own livestreaming technology, which it plans to launch in March with a new Chris Rock stand-up special.
NBC Philadelphia
Crypto.com Lays Off 20% of Workforce After FTX Collapse Blunted Ambitious Growth
Crypto.com laid off 20% of its workforce, CEO Kris Marszalek told employees, saying the crypto exchange's ambitious growth was unable to withstand the collapse of FTX. Crypto.com, which acquired the naming rights for the former Staples Center in Los Angeles in a $700 million deal, said the layoffs are part of a continued focus on financial prudence.
NBC Philadelphia
Wells Fargo Shares Rise Even as Bank's Profits Cut in Half by Higher Reserves, Settlement Costs
Wells Fargo earnings were cut in half, hurt by a recent settlement and the need to build-up reserves amid a deteriorating economy. In the latest period, the bank set aside $957 million for credit losses after reducing its provisions by $452 million a year ago. The disappointing earnings report came...
NBC Philadelphia
Now Is the Best Time to Plan Out Your PTO for the Rest of the Year
You've probably just rounded out your first full week on the job in 2023 and might be yearning for another break. Here's an idea: Start thinking about your next vacation. Start planning your vacations for the next year, in fact. Some of the busiest corporate VIPs do it, and you should, too.
NBC Philadelphia
Cramer's Week Ahead: Wait Before Trading on Company Earnings
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading decisions fresh off a company’s earnings report. Stocks made a comeback on Friday after falling initially on quarterly earnings reports and recession warnings from major banks. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading...
NBC Philadelphia
Higher Labor Costs Dent Delta's Profit Forecast But Travel Demand Is Still Strong
Delta Air Lines' fourth-quarter profit topped analysts' expectations. Its first-quarter forecast projected higher labor costs. Delta pilots' union is reviewing a contract proposal this week. Delta Air Lines fourth-quarter profit and revenue topped expectations on Friday thanks to a strong finish to last year, but shares fell on the carrier's...
Comments / 0