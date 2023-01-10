ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentine leader assails 'coup attempt' in Brazil

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez on Sunday called on the region to unite against "anti-democratic" mob attacks in Brazil after supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the three branches of government in Brasilia. "I want to express my repudiation of what is happening in Brasilia. My unconditional support and that...
"El Tony Montana" — the brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss "El Mencho" — is arrested by the army

The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country's most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said. The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco. It said he oversaw violent actions and logistics, and bought weapons and laundered money for the hyperviolent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, often known simply as the Jalisco cartel.
Cartel lays siege to Mexican city after recapture of the son of ‘El Chapo’

Armed men took hostages, burned vehicles and stormed an airport in northern Mexico on Thursday after federal forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, one of the world’s most wanted cartel leaders and the son of notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The drug boss was...
Former Brazilian justice minister arrested on charges related to storming of capital

Brazil's former Minister of Justice and Public Security Anderson Torres was arrested Saturday after returning to the country following his vacation in Florida. Torres had been in charge of security in the capital city of Brasilia during the Jan. 8 attack on the country's most powerful government buildings earlier this week and was arrested on suspicion of alleged "omission" and "connivance." Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes authorized his arrest Tuesday, and Torres opted to make the return to Brazil to defend himself.
