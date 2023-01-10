Read full article on original website
Icester78
1d ago
I just bought a chicken sandwich combo from Wendy's that came to about $12. The chicken in the sad-wich was hard as a rock and flat as a pancake. Looked nothing like this picture. $1 is too much.
Related
Thrillist
McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week
McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Dishing Out Free Chicken Sandwiches for the Next 2 Weeks
Individuals who spend a lot of time cashing in deals at the drive thru are probably sick of McDonald's. Not in general, but just because there have been so many deals at the Golden Arches this month. Popeyes is presenting an enticing alternative. The chain known for its chicken sandwiches...
Thrillist
McDonald's Will Offer Buy-One-Get-One-Free Big Macs for 3 Days
The holidays have their share of repetition. The same family fights surface. Mariah Carey songs play on an endless loop. And McDonald’s, currently working through 20 days of food specials, will go back to the well. The whole run of deals started with the chain offering buy-one-get-one-free Big Macs....
Thrillist
This New McDonald's Deal Gets You a Burger, Nuggets, Drink, & Fries for $4
You don’t see many deals popping up at restaurants on Christmas Day. More often, restaurants that are still open probably feel like they’ve got the market cornered since restaurants are closed for the holiday. Many McDonald’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Day, and those are...
You Can Get a Free Wendy’s Jr. Frosty Every Day for a Year—Here’s How
It’s that time of year, again. The season when holiday recipes, Starbucks holiday drinks, New Year’s plans and resolutions are all on the mind. And if one of your resolutions is to cut down on spending—especially with rising food prices—while still treating yourself, Wendy’s has a promotion that may just help that resolution stick. Say hello to the return of the Wendy’s Key Tags promotion! Meaning—your $2 gateway to a year’s worth of free Jr. Frosty-deliciousness is back.
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral Location
Photo byBy Ildar Sagdejev (Specious) - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ESPN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft
A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Burger King Just Introduced A Brand New Meal Deal—But It’s Only Available For A Limited Time!
Burger King just announced an exciting, new and limited-time ‘Choose a Meal’ deal at nationwide locations. As reported by the Fast Food Post, fans of the fast food chain can pick between getting a BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich and a timeless Whopper, while also grabbing a small side and small drink— all for $6.99. Here’s what we know about the new deal:
Upworthy
Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu
It is often considered good practice for restaurants to give their spare food to people in need at the end of the day. Most don't follow this practice, causing a lot of food to go to waste. However, one restaurant is being commended for the way they treated a homeless man asking for spare food. Ronda Chung was at El Sur Street Food Co in Little Rock and they observed something very heartwarming.
Woman Puts 'McDonald's' Cheeseburgers Into a Waffle Iron and Everyone Is Invested
Nobody can wait to see the outcome.
Is Outback Steakhouse Giving Away Free Steak Meals for Two to Start 2023?
Have you seen the post from Outback Steakhouse Fans rewarding "everyone who $hares & ¢omments in the next 7 days with a steak meal for two with any drinks?" Before you start clicking and sharing, here's what we found out... Outback Steakhouse Free Steak Dinner For Two. There's a...
McDonald's Makes a Surprise Menu Addition for the New Year
In recent months, really since the pandemic, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report has been a bit stingy when it comes to new releases. The fast-food giant has made a few small menu additions, and it did bring back the McRib for a supposed farewell tour, but aside from the seasonal addition of the Shamrock Shake, new limited-time-offers (LTOs) have been pretty sparse.
Man Ordered Pizza Almost Everyday for 10 Years Until Employees Noticed Something Was Wrong
For ten years, this man ordered pizza every day, until eventually the staff realized something wasn't right. Kirk Alexander, 48, virtually always orders Domino's pizza because he loves it so much. He places orders daily or every other day, according to Sarah, the general manager, and all of the staff are aware of him.
I found 16 Aldi products this week starting at $5 – and the best ones were in the ‘aisle of shame’
BARGAIN retailer Aldi has developed a cult following of shoppers across the country for its low prices and seasonal finds. Shoppers routinely love coming into the store every week to find new deals and items never before found. Expert shopper TikToker @Spill_It_Mom recently went on an Aldi shopping spree and...
10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2023
With inflation still hammering bank accounts, Americans are heading to Dollar Tree in droves. The famed discount store has been raking in massive revenue, seeing an increase in net sales of 8.1% to...
Man Annoyed After $16 Chicken Tender Order from Popeyes had ‘No Chicken’ Sparking Debate on Fast Food Prices
Justin Chopelas was just trying to order some chicken tenders from Popeyes, but instead he got something that looked more like a 'skin tender'—and cost him $16. Tiktok user who goes by @justinchopelas on the platform, uploaded a video to review his recent order of 5-piece box of chicken tenders from Popeyes.
Elite Daily
Taco Bell’s Menu For 2023 Includes 2 New Versions Of Mexican Pizza
Bringing the 2023 flavors a little early, Taco Bell will launch some limited-edition items on Dec. 22. With nationwide offers like $2 chicken burritos and two new Mexican Pizzas testing in select cities, it’s about to be a tasty start to the year. These menu items are only available...
Wendy’s Is Offering Some Hot January Deals, Every Day is FRY-day
Monday, 1/2 – Monday, 1/9:. FREE Small Hot & Crispy Fry with Any Salad Purchase*: Because who doesn’t love a side of perfectly salted fries with their salad?. FRY-DAY the 13th – Thursday, 1/19: FREE Any Size a La Carte Hot & Crispy Fry with Any Purchase*: Fry-day the 13th just turned lucky – all week long! Take that, black cats.
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Running a Burger Bundle Discount This Weekend
McDonald’s is still running through its laundry list of December specials that lasts through December 25. The majority of the deals are as straightforward as fast food deals get. Buy-one-get-one-free Big Macs and 50-cent Double Cheeseburgers are exactly what they appear to be. This weekend, the offer is a...
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months
Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
