WSVN-TV
Parents of 1-year-old who died after fentanyl exposure in Deerfield Beach, out on bail
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The parents of a 1-year-old who died after coming in contact with a dangerous drug are out on bail. The boy’s father, Wendy Previl bonded out of jail, Wednesday. Previl was seen walking out of the jail after being fitted with ankle monitors. When...
NBC Miami
19-Year-Old Accused in String of Home, Car Burglaries Throughout Miami-Dade
Police have arrested a man who they say is connected to several home and car burglaries in areas across Miami-Dade County, including South Miami, Pinecrest and Coral Gables. Joshua Reed, 19, of Broward County, appeared in Miami-Dade bond court Friday, facing numerous charges including burglary and grand theft, according to online inmate records.
Click10.com
Broward teacher banned from working with students after her 1-year-old son dies of drug poisoning
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The mother of a 1-year-old boy who faces charges after her son died from drug poisoning is also facing major repercussions at her job. Shaneka Dean, 30, has worked as a Language Arts teacher at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes since February, according to Broward County Public Schools.
WSVN-TV
Authorities investigating child hit by car in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating an incident involving a young boy hit by a car at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Northwest 13th Street. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police. A scooter was seen in the street, but it remains unclear of...
NBC Miami
Teen on Scooter Struck by Car in Fort Lauderdale: Police
A 14-year-old has life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car while riding a scooter Friday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The crash happened after 4:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 13th Street and 8th Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale Police. The teen, whose identity was not released,...
WSVN-TV
Teen hospitalized after being hit by car in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a 15-year-old boy to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Northwest 13th Street. A scooter...
NBC Miami
Broward Teacher Won't Work With Students After Arrest in Son's Fentanyl Overdose Death
A Broward County teacher won't be allowed to work with students following her arrest in connection with her 1-year-old son's death from a fentanyl overdose, school district officials said. Shaneka Dean, 30, was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and possession of fentanyl in the death...
ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE BOCA RATON, ONE MAN ARRESTED AFTER STABBING
SUSPECT CROSSED U.S./MEXICAN BORDER SIX YEARS AGO, ACCORDING TO POLICE REPORT. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man who crossed the U.S./Mexican Border as a child allegedly stabbed and attempted to kill an Autistic Boca Raton man Wednesday evening. Jesus Alonso Molina Ayala, 21, […]
NBC Miami
Broward Woman Arrested for Child Neglect Days After Winning Lottery
A Broward County woman is facing child neglect and other charges just days after winning the Florida Lottery. Amanda Walkes, 37, was arrested Wednesday on charges including child neglect with great bodily harm, and tampering with a witness and criminal conspiracy. According to an arrest report, Walkes tried to force...
WSVN-TV
Man arrested after burglars try to break into South Miami home using rock, steal Mercedes; at least 4 at large
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a young man days after several people caught attempting to break into a South Miami home using a large rock. Surveillance video captured two subjects trying to enter a house through the garage in the area of Southwest 87th Street and 58th Avenue, early Saturday morning.
WSVN-TV
Police conducting death investigation in Lauderhill after body found in canal
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found floating in a canal. Lauderhill Police arrived to the scene in the canal behind 1280 NW 43rd Ave., Friday. According to officials, a resident at the Park South Apartments found the body floating behind their building.
NBC Miami
‘Horrific': Police Investigate Murders of Homeless People in Miami-Dade County
Police are investigating the deaths of two homeless people who were shot and killed within a day of each other in Miami-Dade County. City of Miami Police said Marie Noel died Monday near Northwest 17th Avenue at 28th Street in Allapattah. Residents said Noel lived in and frequented the area.
Wrong-Way Driver Who Killed Parkland Resident Arrested and Charged with DUI Manslaughter, Vehicular Homicide
A man has been arrested in a fatal head-on traffic crash on the Sawgrass Expressway that left Parkland resident Kenneth Scott Kraemer, 36, dead. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Eli Louis, 33, was arrested outside his Lauderhill residence on Wednesday morning by Traffic Homicide Investigators Louis is accused of driving the wrong way while intoxicated on the Sawgrass Expressway, causing a head-on collision with another vehicle.
High tech DNA test solves 30 year old murder of 89-year-old woman
Pompano Beach – Thanks to new DNA technology, the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Cold Case Unit was able to solve the 1994 murder of 89-year-old Lillian DeCloe – and her family can finally rest. “Lillian just had such a sweet family,” said BSO Det. Dave Towsley, who...
NBC Miami
Woman Shoots Ex-Boyfriend in Miami Gardens: Police
A woman is in custody after she allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend Friday in Miami Gardens, police said. It happened at around 9:17 p.m. in the 600 block of Northwest 183rd Street, according to Miami Gardens Police. The ex-boyfriend was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a...
WSVN-TV
SWAT called after suspect accused of domestic battery barricades in home; nearby schools on lockdown
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect accused of domestic battery has barricaded himself at a South Florida home. Miramar Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a home located at 7801 Granada Blvd., Thursday afternoon. SWAT teams were also called to the scene. They were able to get two people...
cw34.com
Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
AUTOPSY: Disturbing New Details In Boca Raton Murder-Suicide
WE OBTAINED WAYNE PFEISTER’S AUTOPSY REPORT. REVEALS GRUESOME SCENE. BENZODIAZEPINES. CANNABINOIDS. GUN SHOT. CLAIM: PFEISTER TRIED TO HIDE MOM’S MURDER WITH BLEACH. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Wayne Pfeister, with Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids, and Opioids in his system, killed his mother — Deena […]
No high-speed chase violation in deadly crash, chief says
Riviera Beach's interim police chief and its internal affairs division are at odds over a sergeant's handling of a pursuit that ended with the death of a young couple last year.
WSVN-TV
Police detain student who brought airsoft gun to Fort Lauderdale High School
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student at a South Florida high school was found in possession of an airsoft gun, resulting in the lockdown of the campus. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at Fort Lauderdale High School, located at 1600 NE 4th Ave., Wednesday morning. A school resource officer was...
