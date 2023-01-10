ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

NBC Miami

19-Year-Old Accused in String of Home, Car Burglaries Throughout Miami-Dade

Police have arrested a man who they say is connected to several home and car burglaries in areas across Miami-Dade County, including South Miami, Pinecrest and Coral Gables. Joshua Reed, 19, of Broward County, appeared in Miami-Dade bond court Friday, facing numerous charges including burglary and grand theft, according to online inmate records.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Authorities investigating child hit by car in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating an incident involving a young boy hit by a car at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Northwest 13th Street. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police. A scooter was seen in the street, but it remains unclear of...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Teen on Scooter Struck by Car in Fort Lauderdale: Police

A 14-year-old has life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car while riding a scooter Friday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The crash happened after 4:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 13th Street and 8th Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale Police. The teen, whose identity was not released,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen hospitalized after being hit by car in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a 15-year-old boy to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Northwest 13th Street. A scooter...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE BOCA RATON, ONE MAN ARRESTED AFTER STABBING

SUSPECT CROSSED U.S./MEXICAN BORDER SIX YEARS AGO, ACCORDING TO POLICE REPORT. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man who crossed the U.S./Mexican Border as a child allegedly stabbed and attempted to kill an Autistic Boca Raton man Wednesday evening. Jesus Alonso Molina Ayala, 21, […]
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Woman Arrested for Child Neglect Days After Winning Lottery

A Broward County woman is facing child neglect and other charges just days after winning the Florida Lottery. Amanda Walkes, 37, was arrested Wednesday on charges including child neglect with great bodily harm, and tampering with a witness and criminal conspiracy. According to an arrest report, Walkes tried to force...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

Wrong-Way Driver Who Killed Parkland Resident Arrested and Charged with DUI Manslaughter, Vehicular Homicide

A man has been arrested in a fatal head-on traffic crash on the Sawgrass Expressway that left Parkland resident Kenneth Scott Kraemer, 36, dead. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Eli Louis, 33, was arrested outside his Lauderhill residence on Wednesday morning by Traffic Homicide Investigators Louis is accused of driving the wrong way while intoxicated on the Sawgrass Expressway, causing a head-on collision with another vehicle.
PARKLAND, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Shoots Ex-Boyfriend in Miami Gardens: Police

A woman is in custody after she allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend Friday in Miami Gardens, police said. It happened at around 9:17 p.m. in the 600 block of Northwest 183rd Street, according to Miami Gardens Police. The ex-boyfriend was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
cw34.com

Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

AUTOPSY: Disturbing New Details In Boca Raton Murder-Suicide

WE OBTAINED WAYNE PFEISTER’S AUTOPSY REPORT. REVEALS GRUESOME SCENE. BENZODIAZEPINES. CANNABINOIDS. GUN SHOT. CLAIM: PFEISTER TRIED TO HIDE MOM’S MURDER WITH BLEACH. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Wayne Pfeister, with Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids, and Opioids in his system, killed his mother — Deena […]
BOCA RATON, FL

