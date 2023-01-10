ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

One dead in I-81 crash in Augusta County as Virginia State Police seek witnesses

By Brad Zinn, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
 3 days ago

STAUNTON — Virginia State Police said one person was killed Monday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County that involved two tractor-trailers and a car.

The crash took place shortly before 6 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-81 at the 223 mile marker.

Police said a flatbed tractor-trailer, a standard box tractor-trailer and a 2022 Dodge Challenger collided in the southbound lanes. The impact caused the Dodge to run off the left side of the interstate and hit a guardrail.

The driver of the Dodge, Ruben Valdez III, 27, of Waco, Texas, died at the scene.

The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

Virginia State Police are asking that anybody who witnessed the fatal crash to call (540)-623-3569 or email questions@vsp.virginia.org.

New officials association working Shenandoah District basketball games this winter

Jade Harris, Ellen Campbell vying for vacant 24th District delegate seat in Tuesday's special election

Hate crime damages YMCA mural in Waynesboro

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: One dead in I-81 crash in Augusta County as Virginia State Police seek witnesses

The News Leader

