One dead in I-81 crash in Augusta County as Virginia State Police seek witnesses

STAUNTON — Virginia State Police said one person was killed Monday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County that involved two tractor-trailers and a car.

The crash took place shortly before 6 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-81 at the 223 mile marker.

Police said a flatbed tractor-trailer, a standard box tractor-trailer and a 2022 Dodge Challenger collided in the southbound lanes. The impact caused the Dodge to run off the left side of the interstate and hit a guardrail.

The driver of the Dodge, Ruben Valdez III, 27, of Waco, Texas, died at the scene.

The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

Virginia State Police are asking that anybody who witnessed the fatal crash to call (540)-623-3569 or email questions@vsp.virginia.org.

