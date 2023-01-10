Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Packers Will Keep Jones Through Contract Restructure
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst answered a serious question about running back Aaron Jones on Friday with one part honesty, one part humor. With Jones’ cap charge for the 2023 season set to soar to $20 million, would the Packers have to restructure...
Why Bears Having First Pick Makes it More Likely Bryce Young Goes No. 1: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ... On face value, it didn't look good for Bryce Young, one of two former Alabama Crimson Tide players who have a chance to be selected first in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening
With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role. For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach ...
NFL Insider On Playoff Changes: Bengals Got ‘Short End Of Stick At Every Turn’
CINCINNATI — NFL insider Mike Florio brought up the divisional round "inequities" facing the Bengals if they and the Bills win this weekend. Cincinnati has to travel to play Buffalo, even though they were leading the Monday Night Football game, that had they won, would've given them home-field advantage over the Bills next weekend.
Panthers Submit Request to Interview DeMeco Ryans
The Carolina Panthers have submitted a request to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports. Panthers' fans got a first-hand look at what a DeMeco Ryans-coached defense could look like earlier this season. The 49ers' defense flies around the field...
No Seahawks Selected to 2022 AP All-Pro Teams; Who Received Votes?
Despite making a surprising run to a wild card berth in the NFC with an unexpected 9-8 record, the Seattle Seahawks didn't have a single player earn First or Second-Team All-Pro recognition from the Associated Press. Interestingly, after finishing ninth in the NFL in scoring this season with quarterback Geno...
Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Chargers at Jaguars
DUUUUVALLLLL! Postseason football is back in Jacksonville for the first time since, you guessed it, the Blake Bortles era. This time around, the Jags actually have one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league, although he still has a lot to prove. I get Justin Herbert is a stud in his own right but something about Brandon Staley coaching the Chargers has me going with the home dog here.
Friday Dolphins Mailbag: How to Beat the Bills, Offseason Outlook, and More
Part 1 of the Super Wild-Card Weekend SI Fan All Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Alain, if the Dolphins were to beat the Bills Sunday, could you think of a sports upset of bigger proportions? Bigger scoring difference, the Bills/Dolphins game Sunday or the College National Championship between Georgia and TCU?
Reviewing the New England Patriots 2022 rookie class and looking ahead as to how it might develop.
By all accounts, the New England Patriots had one of their most successful rookie classes of recent memory in 2022. They found two starting cornerbacks, a backup quarterback, a wide receiver, an offensive lineman, and a defensive lineman who immediately stepped in and made a fair share of plays while stacking some critical experience that will serve them well as they head into their second seasons.
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Chargers at Jaguars
Information on today's game can be seen below. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) vs Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) TV: NBC (Al Michaels, Tony Dungy) LIVE UPDATES: Follow Charger Report publisher Nicholas Cothrel & Jaguar Report publisher John Shipley. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following...
Has Kyle Lowry Become The Miami Heat’s Most Scrutinized Player?
The four most often criticized Miami Heat players are arguably Udonis Haslem, Dewayne Dedmon, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry. They say Haslem takes up a roster spot that could belong to a developmental player. With Dedmon, it's his lack of ability. For Robinson, it's the $90-million contract with less production from when he was a breakout player.
New York Giants Mailbag: Playoff Thoughts, Free Agency, and More
If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question. (From George B.) Do you...
Report: Bucs Plan to Keep Bowles Regardless of Cowboys Game
Despite an underwhelming performance in the regular season, the Buccaneers plan to retain coach Todd Bowles in 2023, regardless of the result of Monday’s wild-card round playoff game against the Cowboys, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Bowles, 59, posted an 8–9 record in his first season at the...
How To Watch The Miami Heat Against Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, Lineups, Betting Line, Injury Report Etc
VITALS: The Miami Heat and Bucks meet for the second of four matchups this regular season and for the second of two consecutive after Miami recently recorded a, 108-102, win on Thursday. Last season the teams split the series, 2-2, with each team winning both on their home court as the Heat has currently won four-straight against Milwaukee in Miami, including 10 of the last 13 overall on the HEAT’s home floor. The Heat are 74-49 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 40-21 in home games and 34-28 in road games. ... For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Kyle Lowry (knee), Caleb Martin (quad), Duncan Robinson (finger) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Bam Adebayo (wrist) is probable, Dewayne Dedmon (foot) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable. For the Bucks, Serge Ibaka (personal reasons) and Khris Middleton (knee) are out.
Michigan Football, Jim Harbaugh & Denver Broncos, Blake Corum Returning
We're now two weeks removed from Michigan's unfortunate loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal, and instead of watching U-M's momentum build and build after a phenomenal season, we're witnessing more turmoil and uncertainty when it comes to head coach Jim Harbaugh's future with the program. Harbaugh did...
Bills vs. Dolphins Wild Card: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injuries
The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the fourth straight playoff appearance and fifth in six seasons under coach Sean McDermott. It's a vastly different story for the visiting Dolphins, who have qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2016 and just the third time since 2001. Miami has not survived past the Wild Card round since a 23-17 overtime win over the Colts in 2000.
Jaylin Williams Going From Career-High to No Minutes Showcases Thunder Strategy
Jaylin Williams answered the call. The rookie center has been filling in at times off of the bench for Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who are both injured. A second rounder, he hasn’t blown away fans on the stat sheet, but he’s been able to fill a giant void in the Thunder lineup while he’s developing.
