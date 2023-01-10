Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Arizona Homelessness is One of the most Rampant in the Nation, According to New ReportDaily News NowArizona State
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Phoenix Highway Eastbound US 60 Closed This Weekend Between Loop 101 and Mesa Drive - Plus Other Weekend ClosingsMark HakePhoenix, AZ
California Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Related
numberfire.com
Jaylen Brown (adductor) questionable Thursday for Celtics
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (left adductor tightness) is questionable for Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets. Brown went off for a season-high 41 points on Wednesday and pulled down 12 rebounds to record his eighth double-double of the season. He hasn't missed a game since November 28, but despite having a premiere Eastern Conference matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on primetime television, the Celtics might decide to give Brown a breather on the second leg of a back-to-back. Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White will have more opportunities if Brown is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Suns starting Deandre Ayton (ankle) in Friday's lineup, Bismack Biyombo to bench
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) is starting in Friday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ayton will make the start at center after 24-year old missed two games with a left ankle sprain. In an opportunity versus a Minnesota team allowing 51.2 FanDuel points per game to centers, our models project Ayton to score 37.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (ankle) active for Wednesday's contest against Wizards
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Caruso will suit up on the road after Chicago's guard was listed as probable with an ankle injury. In 29.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 8.8...
numberfire.com
DeAndre Jordan starting for Denver on Friday in place of Nikola Jokic (injury management)
Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jordan will get the start on Friday with Nikola Jokic sidelined due to injury management. Our models expect Jordan to play 23.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Jordan's Friday projection includes 8.7 points,...
numberfire.com
Marcus Smart starting for Boston on Thursday in place of injured Jaylen Brown (adductor)
Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. As expected, Smart will rejoin the starting lineup on Thursday. Jaylen Brown has been ruled out with an adductor injury. Our models expect Smart to play 35.0 minutes against the Nets. Smart's...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Myles Turner (back) questionable on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Turner was a late scratch from Wednesday's game with back spasms and is questionable to face Atlanta on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against the Hawks. Turner's...
numberfire.com
Utah's Mike Conley (rest) ruled out on Friday night
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (rest) will not play in Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Conley will sit out on Friday night after the veteran was ruled out for rest reasons. Expect Malik Beasley to play more minutes at the guard positions at home. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
numberfire.com
Paul George (hamstring) remains out Friday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George will not play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. George will remain out due to the right hamstring soreness, though head coach Ty Lue says that the All-Star is progressing and could be available sometime soon. Expect another start on the wing for Nicolas Batum on the wing.
numberfire.com
Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) remains out on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry will miss his third straight game with left knee discomfort. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes at the point guard position on Saturday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 468.9 minutes this season...
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) available for Minnesota on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Prince has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Friday. Our models expect him to play 23.7 minutes against Phoenix. Prince's Friday projection includes 10.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4...
numberfire.com
Jock Landale playing with Phoenix's second unit on Wednesday night
Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Denver Nuggets. Landale will come off the bench after Bismack Biyombo was chosen as Phoenix's starting center. In 20.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Landale to score 21.1 FanDuel points. Landale's Wednesday projection includes 10.3 points, 5.1...
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (ankle) probable for Portland's Saturday matchup
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is listed as probable for Saturday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Payton II is on track to play on Saturday after he was designated as probable with a right ankle sprain. In 20.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Payton II to...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Trae Young (illness) not listed on Friday's injury report
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Young, who sat out Wednesday's game with an illness, is not included on the injury report for Friday's clash with the Pacers. Our models expect him to play 35.7 minutes against Indiana. Young's Friday...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (illness) starting on Friday, Aaron Holiday to bench
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) is starting in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Young will make his 37th start this season after Atlanta's guard was sidelined one game with an illness. In a matchup against a Pacers' team allowing 46.2 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Young to score 44.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Robert Williams starting for Boston on Thursday in place of Al Horford (rest)
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams will rejoin the starting lineup on Thursday with Al Horford ruled out due to rest. Our models expect Williams to play 21.9 minutes against the Nets. Williams' Thursday projection includes 7.2 points,...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) starting for Lakers on Thursday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will start Thursday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. James missed the team's last game due to left ankle soreness. However, after entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to return to the court. He'll immediately start, taking the place of the sick Patrick Beverley.
numberfire.com
Bucks' Bobby Portis starting on Thursday in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee)
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Portis will get the start on Thursday with Antetokounmpo sidelined. Our models expect Portis to play 31.0 minutes against the Heat. Portis' Thursday projection includes 15.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 34.1...
numberfire.com
Taj Gibson playing bench role for Wizards on Friday night
Washington Wizards center Taj Gibson is not starting in Friday's contest against the New York Knicks. Gibson will come off the bench after Daniel Gafford was announced as Friday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 242.1 minutes this season, Gibson is producing 0.87 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Hayward continues to deal with left hamstring soreness and is doubtful to face Toronto on Thursday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 29.5 minutes against the Raptors. Hayward's Thursday...
numberfire.com
Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) available for Pistons on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bogdanovic has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against Minnesota. Bogdanovic's Wednesday projection includes 21.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3...
Comments / 0