Governor Whitmer announces funding for affordable housing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units at 17 different projects across Michigan. The total costs of projects funded is expected to be around $176.6 million. The initiative is expected to create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs.
Fox47News
Proposals 2 and 3 clear recount hurdles, almost no change in totals
WXMI — Final tallies for Proposals 2 and 3, which add voting rights and legal abortion access to the state’s constitution respectively, appeared poised for official passage on Wednesday, as the State Board of Canvassers rejected a handful of challenges linked to recent hand recounts of the ballot initiatives.
Gov. Whitmer makes appointment to Board of State Canvassers
On Friday, Jan. 13, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the re-appointment of Mary Ellen Gurewitz, a Democrat, and Richard Houskamp, a Republican, to the Board of State Canvassers.
WILX-TV
Michigan’s rural schools counter slower response times
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - In an emergency, seconds can be a matter of life and death. Which makes getting to places quickly, like a school, even more important. But that’s a challenge for Michigan’s rural districts where first responders can be several miles away. That’s why many schools are taking it upon themselves to buy time until help can arrive.
First Black woman sworn in as president of the Michigan State Board of Education
Dr. Pamela Pugh, former vice president of the Michigan State Board of Education, makes history as she was sworn in as the first Black woman to serve as the president of the board on Tuesday.
Judge dismisses lawsuit holding up $81M in Michigan opioid settlement money
Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Fresard on Friday dismissed a lawsuit from Ottawa County that had prevented the distribution of $81 million in opioid settlement monies, the first installments in the state's share of a $26 billion national settlement with thee drug distributors and one drug manufacturer. The money, which is to be disbursed to local governments for opioid addiciton prevention and treatment, could begin flowing into communities as soon as the end of the...
WILX-TV
Michigan housing relief program helps residents impacted by COVID pandemic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a homeowner who is behind on bills because of COVID, you may have help. The Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund (MIHAF) is offering up to $25,000 to help with delinquent property taxes, mortgage payments, land contract payments and utilities. The Capital Area Housing Partnership...
mea.org
Pension tax repeal on deck, Whitmer and legislative leaders announce
After a long 11 years, retired educators may soon experience relief from the unfair retirement tax imposedon them by former lawmakers, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan’s new Democratic legislative leaders announced Thursday. Flanked by new House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, and new Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids,...
UPMATTERS
Representative Jenn Hill announces proposed legislation
State Representative Jenn Hill held her first press conference after taking office today. She announced a democratic package of proposed legislation Friday before an audience of labor union members at the United Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center in Negaunee Twp. To highlight the significance of Michigan house Democrats’ priorities for the Upper Peninsula.
WILX-TV
Power dynamic shifts in Michigan government
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The dynamics of state politics officially changed Wednesday. For the first time in nearly four decades, Democrats control the Michigan House of Representatives, Michigan Senate, and governor’s office. The last time this happened was in 1984. Now, Democrats hope to pass many proposals Republicans blocked...
Gov. Whitmer continues push for fighter mission at Selfridge in Macomb County
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is continuing to push for a fighter mission at the Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County. On Thursday, Jan. 12, Whitmer sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall III regarding this matter. "Leading future fighter missions at Selfridge is the smart thing for Michigan, the Air Force, and our nation," said Whitmer. "Michigan is strongly positioned to support critical Air Force missions - across our state, there are over 4,000 businesses engaged in defense and aerospace work, supporting nearly 166,000 jobs. Collectively developing a replacement fighter mission for Selfridge is...
Michigan Democrats announce cost cutting bills
Michigan Democrats gathered inside Heritage Hall Thursday to announce new bills they say will lower costs for Michiganders.
Michigan presidential electors sue 2020 Trump false electors
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Three Michiganders who cast Electoral College votes for President Joe Biden after the 2020 election are suing the false electors who tried to subvert the legitimate result with votes for Donald Trump. Blake Mazurek, Robin Smith and Timothy Smith filed a civil lawsuit Wednesday in...
Fox17
Whitmer, Gilchrist outline plans to reduce costs for Michiganders
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II outlined plans that would reduce costs for Michiganders during a press event Thursday afternoon in the new Heritage Hall building. With the bills that were introduced on Wednesday, Whitmer's mission is to put more money into people's pockets, she said.
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan Dems aim to erase business-friendly environmental laws
A power shift is coming to Lansing, likely changing the state Legislature’s stance on environmental issues from water access to pollution control. After decades of Republican leadership in Lansing with an emphasis on scaling back environmental regulations and giving businesses more influence in state decision-making, some Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups told Bridge they expect the pendulum to swing back, as the House and Senate work in concert with a reelected Democratic governor.
WILX-TV
MDHHS invites public to discuss the needs of older adults for new state plan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Bureau of Aging, Community Living, and Supports is looking for input regarding the needs and gaps in programs and services that affect older residents. The information gathered by MDHHS during the community discussion and from survey responses...
WILX-TV
Lansing nonprofit prevents violence by providing a future
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting this spring, there’s a new opportunity for young adults with a criminal record. Peckham Inc. just received $2 million of federal grant money to start the program. The nonprofit is using the money to keep young people out of jail. Peckham has been providing...
Shift in Lansing could mean changes for Michigan's gun laws
“People are different. You know we’re facing different issues. That means we just had the young child who brought a gun to school for a six-year-old,“ said Kristina Vitek visiting Southfield today.
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
Democrats make first move to repeal Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban
LANSING, MI – In their first days with control of the Michigan Legislature, Democrats targeted a major campaign promise: repealing the state’s abortion ban. The 1931 law that prohibits abortion except to save the mother’s life would be deleted from Michigan’s penal code under House Bill 4006, a one-sentence piece of legislation introduced Thursday.
