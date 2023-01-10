ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Fox47News

Proposals 2 and 3 clear recount hurdles, almost no change in totals

WXMI — Final tallies for Proposals 2 and 3, which add voting rights and legal abortion access to the state’s constitution respectively, appeared poised for official passage on Wednesday, as the State Board of Canvassers rejected a handful of challenges linked to recent hand recounts of the ballot initiatives.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan’s rural schools counter slower response times

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - In an emergency, seconds can be a matter of life and death. Which makes getting to places quickly, like a school, even more important. But that’s a challenge for Michigan’s rural districts where first responders can be several miles away. That’s why many schools are taking it upon themselves to buy time until help can arrive.
EATON RAPIDS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Judge dismisses lawsuit holding up $81M in Michigan opioid settlement money

Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Fresard on Friday dismissed a lawsuit from Ottawa County that had prevented the distribution of $81 million in opioid settlement monies, the first installments in the state's share of a $26 billion national settlement with thee drug distributors and one drug manufacturer. The money, which is to be disbursed to local governments for opioid addiciton prevention and treatment, could begin flowing into communities as soon as the end of the...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan housing relief program helps residents impacted by COVID pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a homeowner who is behind on bills because of COVID, you may have help. The Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund (MIHAF) is offering up to $25,000 to help with delinquent property taxes, mortgage payments, land contract payments and utilities. The Capital Area Housing Partnership...
LANSING, MI
mea.org

Pension tax repeal on deck, Whitmer and legislative leaders announce

After a long 11 years, retired educators may soon experience relief from the unfair retirement tax imposedon them by former lawmakers, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan’s new Democratic legislative leaders announced Thursday. Flanked by new House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, and new Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids,...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Representative Jenn Hill announces proposed legislation

State Representative Jenn Hill held her first press conference after taking office today. She announced a democratic package of proposed legislation Friday before an audience of labor union members at the United Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center in Negaunee Twp. To highlight the significance of Michigan house Democrats’ priorities for the Upper Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Power dynamic shifts in Michigan government

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The dynamics of state politics officially changed Wednesday. For the first time in nearly four decades, Democrats control the Michigan House of Representatives, Michigan Senate, and governor’s office. The last time this happened was in 1984. Now, Democrats hope to pass many proposals Republicans blocked...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer continues push for fighter mission at Selfridge in Macomb County

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is continuing to push for a fighter mission at the Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County. On Thursday, Jan. 12, Whitmer sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall III regarding this matter. "Leading future fighter missions at Selfridge is the smart thing for Michigan, the Air Force, and our nation," said Whitmer. "Michigan is strongly positioned to support critical Air Force missions - across our state, there are over 4,000 businesses engaged in defense and aerospace work, supporting nearly 166,000 jobs. Collectively developing a replacement fighter mission for Selfridge is...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Whitmer, Gilchrist outline plans to reduce costs for Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II outlined plans that would reduce costs for Michiganders during a press event Thursday afternoon in the new Heritage Hall building. With the bills that were introduced on Wednesday, Whitmer's mission is to put more money into people's pockets, she said.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan Dems aim to erase business-friendly environmental laws

A power shift is coming to Lansing, likely changing the state Legislature’s stance on environmental issues from water access to pollution control. After decades of Republican leadership in Lansing with an emphasis on scaling back environmental regulations and giving businesses more influence in state decision-making, some Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups told Bridge they expect the pendulum to swing back, as the House and Senate work in concert with a reelected Democratic governor.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

MDHHS invites public to discuss the needs of older adults for new state plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Bureau of Aging, Community Living, and Supports is looking for input regarding the needs and gaps in programs and services that affect older residents. The information gathered by MDHHS during the community discussion and from survey responses...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Lansing nonprofit prevents violence by providing a future

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting this spring, there’s a new opportunity for young adults with a criminal record. Peckham Inc. just received $2 million of federal grant money to start the program. The nonprofit is using the money to keep young people out of jail. Peckham has been providing...
LANSING, MI

