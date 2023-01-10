ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to hilariously inappropriate Brock Purdy sign

A hilariously inappropriate Brock Purdy sign was caught on camera during the San Francisco 49ers’ playoff game. Fox cameras picked up the sign, which was clearly made in support of the red-hot Niners quarterback. But, the awkwardness of it based on how it read is what has NFL Twitter in stitches on Saturday afternoon. The sign pictured read, in bold lettering, “BIG,” a chicken beside it, and “BROCK” written in bold lettering as well. In essence, considering what chickens can also be called. Well… you know what the deal is, you’re smart.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Yardbarker

Steelers Writer Mocks Organization, Mike Tomlin’s Recent Lack Of Success

The Pittsburgh Steelers franchise is consistently recognized as one of the best run operations in all of American sports. The Rooney family is overwhelmingly respected and the results on the field over the years have propelled the organization into the conversation for one of the best to work and play for. The team has won a league-high, 504 games since the merger in 1970 and is tied for the most Super Bowl Championships with six. Perhaps the most impressive feat of them all is the amount of head coaches that have had the honor and privilege of leading Pittsburgh since over 50 years ago.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bears Get More Good News Regarding 2023 Cap Space

It’s widely known how the Chicago Bears are heading into 2023 with the largest cap space of any team. However, their 2023 cap space just got another huge windfall. The windfall comes as unused cap space from the 2022 season. For anyone unfamiliar with the process, NFL teams can...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Maxx Crosby had one-word reaction to being left off of All-Pro team

"Crosby is playing as probably the second-best defensive player in the league," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said recently. In 17 games, Crosby led the league in tackles for a loss (22.0), totaled 89 tackles — the most by a DE— tied for eighth in sacks (12.5) and was second in QB pressures (52), all career highs, per Pro Football Reference. He also tied for sixth in forced fumbles (three).
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick

On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers 113-111 on the road in Indianapolis. They are now 20-22 in 42 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the team is waiving Jarrett...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Celtics Analyst Comments On Potential Trade Target

The Boston Celtics have been the most consistent force in the Eastern Conference this season. They had a near-perfect offseason to add even more firepower to a roster that was fresh off making the NBA Finals. Nonetheless, they lost Danilo Gallinari before he was able to even make his debut,...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Syracuse eyes big opportunity at No. 16 Miami

At age 78 and in his 47th season of coaching Syracuse, Jim Boeheim doesn't have time for anything less than brutal honesty. Asked recently about starting forward Benny Williams, Boeheim was blunt. "He's been focused on shooting jump shots, and he's not a good enough shooter to shoot a lot...
SYRACUSE, NY
Yardbarker

Ohio State names former standout WR new offensive coordinator

The Ohio State Buckeyes are giving Brian Hartline a big promotion. The Buckeyes confirmed Friday that Hartline, previously the team’s passing game coordinator, has been promoted to offensive coordinator. He will also continue in his role as the team’s wide receivers coach, a position he has held since 2018.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Report: New team enters Sean Payton sweepstakes

Sean Payton has easily been the hottest name on the head coaching market since the NFL regular season ended, and another team has been granted permission to interview him. The Carolina Panthers have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to meet with Payton, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. They join the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans as teams that are planning to interview Payton.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Shaq Gives The Knicks A Deserved Shoutout

It’s been quite a while since the New York Knicks were a force in the Eastern Conference. They were close to that status during the Carmelo Anthony – Amar’e Stoudemire days, yet LeBron James and the Big 3 constantly got in their way. Then, it seemed like...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers-Seahawks Playoff Game

The most intriguing part about the 49ers' upcoming playoff isn't the opponent, it's the weather. The Seahawks aren't good. They've lost eight games and they've the seventh-seed, which wasn't a playoff team until recently. It's the NFL's version of a participation trophy. These Seahawks have faced the 49ers twice this season, lost both times and showed no improvement from Game 1 to Game 2.
SEATTLE, WA

