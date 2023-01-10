Read full article on original website
Related
Home Depot soon changing how it pays hourly employees
Home improvement retailer Home Depot is making a nationwide change to how it pays hourly employees next week. The move was first reported by Business Insider.
kalkinemedia.com
UK's Revolution Beauty says accounting probe shows many concerns
(Reuters) - An independent investigation into Revolution Beauty Group's accounts found several concerns, including over certain historical sales, inventory provisioning methods and personal loans made by a former CEO, the company said on Friday. The British company's former chief executive, Adam Minto, had stepped down from the post in November...
kalkinemedia.com
Cathedral Energy Services Announces 2023 Corporate And Operational Update
* CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES 2023 CORPORATE AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE. * CATHEDRAL ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE FROM COMPANY OF CHAD ROBINSON, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY. * CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES - IN INTERIM, SCOTT MACFARLANE, CO'S FORMER LONG-TIME CFO AND SUBSEQUENTLY CEO, HAS RETURNED TO ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO Source text...
kalkinemedia.com
TABLE-China's December trade with U.S., EU, other key economies
BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's exports shrank sharply in December as global demand cooled, pointing to risks to the country's economic recovery this year, while imports tumbled at a slower pace with analysts expecting domestic demand will slowly recover in coming months. Exports contracted 9.9% year-on-year in December, extending a 8.7% drop in November, though slightly beating expectations, customs data showed on Friday. The drop was the worst since February 2020. Imports fell 7.5% last month, moderating from a 10.6% decline in November and better than a forecast 9.8% decline. Here is a breakdown of China's exports and imports with its biggest trade partners in December. Dec Exports Imports Balance Exports Imports Exports Imports +/- % y/y +/- % y/y +/- % m/m +/- % m/m Japan 14.1 14.7 -0.6 -3.3% -16.5% -2.4% 4.0% South 13.5 14.4 -0.9 -9.7% -27.0% 4.1% -6.4% Korea Taiwan 6.2 19.2 -13.1 -18.8% -19.8% 6.0% 10.4% European 43.6 24.0 19.6 -17.5% -13.5% -2.7% 4.8% Union USA 45.4 15.9 29.5 -19.5% -7.1% 11.2% -3.4% Australia 7.4 11.1 -3.7 8.0% -2.6% 5.0% -5.9% ASEAN 53.5 36.6 16.9 7.5% -7.7% 6.3% -1.1% (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Joe Cash Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
kalkinemedia.com
ASX to open higher | IAG renews Berkshire Hathaway agreement | Kalkine Media
Australian shares are likely to open higher. IAG renews Berkshire Hathaway quota share agreement. Provaris Energy has executed a Memorandum of Understanding with Norwegian Hydrogen and Eclipse Metals has started trading on Germany’s Tradegate Exchange.
kalkinemedia.com
Nigeria's central bank sold FX at record low of 500 naira to importers -traders
ABUJA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank sold foreign exchange at a record low of between 490 and 500 naira per dollar at its bi-weekly auction on Dec. 30, traders said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Mark Potter) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under...
kalkinemedia.com
Permsin Steel Works Says Unit Withdrew Request For Approval Of Issuance And Offering
* UNIT WITHDREW REQUEST FOR APPROVAL OF ISSUANCE AND OFFERING OF NEWLY ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES FOR THE FIRST TIME (IPO) * REASON FOR WITHDRAWAL THAT UNIT HAS LOSS FOR 9-MONTH, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX to open higher after growth on Wall Street
The Australian share market looks set to end the week with a solid gain following a decent night on Wall Street. According to the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 is expected to open 33 points or 0.45% higher this morning.
kalkinemedia.com
WES, SUL, PMV: What’s brewing in Australia's retail industry?
Australian retail industry has two categories-products and distribution channels. After a turbulent phase amidst COVID-19 and geopolitical turmoil, new record high for Australian retail turnover was reached in November 2022. 2023 brings hope as past economic crises have showcased the resilience of the retail market. Retailers act as go-betweens for...
kalkinemedia.com
EarlyBirds onboards Andy Dougherty to lead US Operations
EarlyBirds is widening its operations in the United States of America. To lead the expansion, EarlyBirds has appointed Andy Dougherty as the new President of EarlyBirds USA Operations. Dougherty is a seasoned executive with over 40 years of experience in the Federal Government and industry. His relevant professional background, rich...
kalkinemedia.com
Is Bitcoin Pushing In For A Bumpy New Year?
Bitcoin's looking steady in 2023. But it's only been a week. Cryptocurrencies have crept into the new year, licking their wounds after the carnage of 2022. The overall global crypto market cap has risen 5% to $871 billion since Jan. 1, but it's still down over 57% from this time last year.
kalkinemedia.com
US vows to defend space with Japan, deploy mobile Marines as China worries grow
The United States said Wednesday that attacks in space would invoke its defense treaty with Japan and announced the deployment of a more agile Marine unit on its ally's soil as alarm grows over China. Weeks after unveiling plans to ramp up security spending, Japan sent its defense and foreign...
kalkinemedia.com
Which ASX penny stocks are on the investor’s radar on Friday?
ACDC Metals (ASX: ADC) was admitted to the Official List of ASX on Friday, 13 January 2023. The securities of the company will commence quotation at 1:00PM AEDT on Tuesday, 17 January 2023. Greenwing Resources (ASX: GW1) today announced that it has completed the placement of about 22 million fully paid ordinary shares to NIO for in aggregate A$12 million. Estrella Resources (ASX: ESR) advises it has received A$1.015 million as a refundable tax offset for eligible research and development expenditure conducted at the company’s Carr Boyd Nickel Project during the 2021-22 financial year.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold scales nine-month high above $1,900/oz level
(Reuters) - Gold prices firmed above the key $1,900 level on Friday, after hitting their highest since late April after a surprise decline in U.S. consumer prices boosted bets for slower Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,900.72 per ounce, as of 1219 GMT. The...
kalkinemedia.com
China lockdown hits Uniqlo parent's first-quarter profit
Fast Retailing, the parent company of Japanese clothing giant Uniqlo, said Thursday its net profit for the first quarter slid 9.1 percent because of the Covid-19 lockdown in China. The retail behemoth reported 85 billion yen ($645 million) net profit from September to November 2022 but left unchanged its forecast...
kalkinemedia.com
Indonesia details plans to limit development of nickel smelters -report
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will limit construction of nickel smelters to ensure new plants produce high-value products and follow green principles in the production process, state news agency Antara reported on Friday, citing the country's investment minister. Noting many existing smelters already produce nickel pig iron or ferronickel, Minister Bahlil...
kalkinemedia.com
Stocks advance, bond yields fall with hopes for weaker U.S. inflation
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Wall Street equities were rising while Treasury yields were falling and the dollar was flat on Wednesday as investors bet that upcoming U.S. inflation data would give the Federal Reserve the go-ahead to slow the pace of its interest rate hikes. Longer-dated treasury yields fell a...
kalkinemedia.com
5 ASX gold stocks in spotlight as the yellow metal hits US$1900
Gold prices surpassed US$1,900 per ounce after almost eight months. One of the major factors behind this rally is the US inflation data showing signs of inflation slowing. Gold prices are recording highs, breaching US$1,900 on 12 January 2023. The yellow metal has been on an upward trend since November 2022 and is currently hovering around levels not seen since April last year.
Comments / 0