NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Unexplained deaths of whales on beaches lead to call of halt in offshore wind development
Conservationist groups say offshore wind developers using sound-mapping of the ocean may be causing harm. The Biden administration needs to halt development of offshore wind projects until it determines what is causing endangered whales and other mammals to wash ashore dead on beaches in New Jersey and New York, conservationists said Monday.
Baffling find made on seafloor 100 miles off Maine, NOAA says. ‘What are the odds?’
“It makes you wonder about the poor soul who lost it.”
natureworldnews.com
Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil
A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
WATCH: Alligator Spotted Swimming in Florida Ocean in ‘Once in a Lifetime’ Footage
In an extremely rare moment, a couple captured an alligator swimming off the coast of Florida. Surprisingly, the alligator was spotted swimming in a location where the creatures aren’t usually found. Nick Serrano, who runs the account ‘altitudefp’ on Instagram, said he was getting footage of the blacktip shark...
21-foot killer whale dies after washing ashore on Florida beach
A 21-foot killer whale has died after it washed ashore on a Florida beach, officials said. They said a necropsy will be performed.
Extremely Dangerous Jellyfish-Like Creatures Wash Ashore on South Carolina Beach
On the face of it, the Portuguese man o’ war is a breathtaking beauty, its blue, violet, or pink balloon-like float bobbing gently above the rippling ocean surface as its long, ethereal tentacles drift serenely below. Dive a little deeper, however, and you’ll find that these jellyfish impostors are nothing short of terrors of the sea.
studyfinds.org
Shark graveyard may reveal a new shark species at the bottom of the ocean
CANBERRA, Australia — An expedition to find a new shark species has led to the discovery of a shark “graveyard” at the bottom of the ocean. Samples of the graveyard contained fossilized teeth dating back to an ancient ancestor of the megalodon shark. The discoveries will help scientists better understand past and present life in the ocean.
Orca-strated: Killer whale found beached in Flagler County
Killer whales, also known as orcas, are among the most intelligent and social creatures in our oceans. They live in close family groups called pods and play a vital role in maintaining the balance of marine ecosystems. However, the population of killer whales has declined in recent years due to pollution, climate change, and over fishing. These issues can lead to a lack of food and exposure to harmful chemicals and toxins.
Woman snorkeling in Hawaii likely eaten by 'aggressive' shark with 'something red' around gills: officials
Investigators say they have determined what happened to a woman who went missing off the south shore of Maui while snorkeling with her husband earlier this month.
Killer whale weighing over 6,000 pounds dies after stranding itself on Florida beach
A 21ft orca stranded itself on a beach in Palm Coast in Florida after which it died in what is being called the first killer whale stranding in the American Southeast.The orca whale washed itself ashore in Flagler County, surprising beachgoers, officials said on Wednesday. It weighed more than 6,000 pounds.A video shared by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office showed the marine mammal washed ashore, unresponsive, with waves crashing over it. The officials said on Facebook that there were no apparent signs of trauma on the body.“This is the first killer whale stranding in the Southeast US, so there’s...
Crocodiles make comeback in Florida
Crocodiles have been reported as far north as Hillsborough and Pinellas counties on Florida’s west coast to Brevard County on the east coast.
Video of unidentified creature seen off NC coast stirs debate online
Is it an alligator? Is it a fish? Or could video of some creature off the NC Coast be something completely different?
tripsavvy.com
15 Best Islands in the US
U.S. residents needn’t necessarily leave the country for bluer-than-blue waters and powdery sands. The country's 50 states and five territories have something for every kind of island lover, whether you wish for untrammeled beaches, sunlit forests, vibrant reefs, or waters where whales reside all year long. From Maine’s majestic mountains to the visually sumptuous beaches of the U.S. Virgin Islands, here are 15 of the best islands in the U.S. where you can leave your worries—and your passport—behind.
Great White Shark Tracked Just 50 Miles From Myrtle Beach
The 8.4-foot shark is just one of many starting to congregate around the Carolinas.
Florida Keys migrant landings pick up again, along with a mystery: a boat with no people
Migrant arrivals had slowed for a couple of days.
Commercial fishermen offered bounty to collect derelict fishing nets near Hawaii's shores
NEW YORK — Those who make their living out on the open ocean now have the opportunity to partake in a side hustle that simultaneously tidies up the environment. Commercial fishermen have been offered a "bounty" to collect derelict fishing gear, often the culprit of the death of marine animals, and bring the debris back to shore.
Surfer hailed a hero for carrying stranded shark back to sea
A fearless surfer has been praised after he picked up a struggling shark with his bare hands and carried it back out into the ocean. Paul Myles saw the shark stranded on the shore at Eastern View on Victoria’s Great Ocean Road and decided to try his best to push it back into deeper water with his surfboard. But after a few unsuccessful attempts, he realized he may have to take matters into his own hands – literally. The brave surfer was captured picking up the flailing shark and rather nonchalantly carrying the deadly fish back out to the ocean. “I just thought I’d...
These New England Beaches Are Among the Best on the East Coast
Here in New England, we're known for many things, one of which is our beautiful nature surroundings. From mountains to lakes, beaches, and everything in between, we've got it all. When it comes to our beaches, there's no shortage of places to sun, surf, swim, and relax. But what beaches...
At Least 800 Manatees Died In Florida Last Year As Starvation Concerns Continue
The seagrass meadows that manatees eat have been disappearing due to widespread water pollution.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes In Delaware
You could find yourself searching for spots to cool off in Delaware when the temperatures reach the 90s. Fortunately, there are a few respectable options for trying to cool off in The First State. Delaware has a variety of swimming areas, including beaches, ponds, lakes, and water parks in addition...
