UK's Revolution Beauty says accounting probe shows many concerns
(Reuters) - An independent investigation into Revolution Beauty Group's accounts found several concerns, including over certain historical sales, inventory provisioning methods and personal loans made by a former CEO, the company said on Friday. The British company's former chief executive, Adam Minto, had stepped down from the post in November...
Strike Energy Ltd - Regal Funds Management As Trustee For Various Funds Has Sold Its Shares Of Warrego To Mineral Resources Limited
* REGAL FUNDS MANAGEMENT AS TRUSTEE FOR VARIOUS FUNDS HAS SOLD ITS SHARES OF WARREGO TO MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED. * MINERAL RESOURCES HAS YET TO MAKE ITS INTENTIONS IN RESPECT OF WARREGO CLEAR. * REGAL SOLD 117.7 MILLION WARREGO SHARES TO MINERAL RESOURCES AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF A$0.35 PER...
Nigeria's central bank sold FX at record low of 500 naira to importers -traders
ABUJA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank sold foreign exchange at a record low of between 490 and 500 naira per dollar at its bi-weekly auction on Dec. 30, traders said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Mark Potter) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under...
Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement For Gross Proceeds Of Up To $1 Mln
* COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT. * COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE - NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 20,000,000 UNITS OF COMPANY AT $0.05 PER UNIT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO $1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
Permsin Steel Works Says Unit Withdrew Request For Approval Of Issuance And Offering
* UNIT WITHDREW REQUEST FOR APPROVAL OF ISSUANCE AND OFFERING OF NEWLY ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES FOR THE FIRST TIME (IPO) * REASON FOR WITHDRAWAL THAT UNIT HAS LOSS FOR 9-MONTH, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
Cathedral Energy Services Announces 2023 Corporate And Operational Update
* CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES 2023 CORPORATE AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE. * CATHEDRAL ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE FROM COMPANY OF CHAD ROBINSON, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY. * CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES - IN INTERIM, SCOTT MACFARLANE, CO'S FORMER LONG-TIME CFO AND SUBSEQUENTLY CEO, HAS RETURNED TO ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO Source text...
Argentina ended 2022 with 94.8% inflation, highest in 32 years: official
Argentina registered inflation of 94.8 percent in 2022, its highest annual figure since 1991, the Indec national statistics institute said on Thursday. Latin America's third largest economy has one of the highest inflation rates in the world but December's monthly figure of 5.1 percent continued a general downward trend since a peak of 7.4 percent in July.
TABLE-China's December trade with U.S., EU, other key economies
BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's exports shrank sharply in December as global demand cooled, pointing to risks to the country's economic recovery this year, while imports tumbled at a slower pace with analysts expecting domestic demand will slowly recover in coming months. Exports contracted 9.9% year-on-year in December, extending a 8.7% drop in November, though slightly beating expectations, customs data showed on Friday. The drop was the worst since February 2020. Imports fell 7.5% last month, moderating from a 10.6% decline in November and better than a forecast 9.8% decline. Here is a breakdown of China's exports and imports with its biggest trade partners in December. Dec Exports Imports Balance Exports Imports Exports Imports +/- % y/y +/- % y/y +/- % m/m +/- % m/m Japan 14.1 14.7 -0.6 -3.3% -16.5% -2.4% 4.0% South 13.5 14.4 -0.9 -9.7% -27.0% 4.1% -6.4% Korea Taiwan 6.2 19.2 -13.1 -18.8% -19.8% 6.0% 10.4% European 43.6 24.0 19.6 -17.5% -13.5% -2.7% 4.8% Union USA 45.4 15.9 29.5 -19.5% -7.1% 11.2% -3.4% Australia 7.4 11.1 -3.7 8.0% -2.6% 5.0% -5.9% ASEAN 53.5 36.6 16.9 7.5% -7.7% 6.3% -1.1% (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Joe Cash Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
Australia urges quick security deal with PNG
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Thursday for a "swift" new security deal with Papua New Guinea, as his government seeks to parry China's expanding influence in the Pacific. In a first-ever address to the Papua New Guinea parliament by a foreign head of government, Albanese underscored the need for...
Aritzia Inc <ATZ.TO>: Profits of 67 cents announced for third quarter
11 January 2023 10:02 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. The profits announced by Aritzia Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 67 cents per share, 6 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 61 cents. Profits of 64 cents per share were anticipated by the six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 57 cents to 68 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 64 cents per share. The company reported revenue of C$624.62 million, which is higher than the estimated C$589.07 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the apparel & accessories retailers peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week one analyst has revised an earnings estimate upward and there have been no negative earnings revisions. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to C$624.62 million from C$453.32 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 0.33 0.44 Beat May. 31 2022 0.30 0.35 Beat Feb. 28 2022 0.24 0.34 Beat Nov. 30 2021 0.40 0.61 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 11 at 10:02 p.m.
Crisis-hit Egypt's currency halved in value since March
The Egyptian pound traded Wednesday at half its value from March after the central bank intervened for a third time as part of an International Monetary Fund loan agreement. The devaluation, representing a drop of around 50 percent against the dollar over the 10-month period, comes as the price of imported food and other goods soars in the Arab world's most populous country.
ASX to open higher after growth on Wall Street
The Australian share market looks set to end the week with a solid gain following a decent night on Wall Street. According to the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 is expected to open 33 points or 0.45% higher this morning.
WES, SUL, PMV: What’s brewing in Australia's retail industry?
Australian retail industry has two categories-products and distribution channels. After a turbulent phase amidst COVID-19 and geopolitical turmoil, new record high for Australian retail turnover was reached in November 2022. 2023 brings hope as past economic crises have showcased the resilience of the retail market. Retailers act as go-betweens for...
ASX to open higher | IAG renews Berkshire Hathaway agreement | Kalkine Media
Australian shares are likely to open higher. IAG renews Berkshire Hathaway quota share agreement. Provaris Energy has executed a Memorandum of Understanding with Norwegian Hydrogen and Eclipse Metals has started trading on Germany’s Tradegate Exchange.
EarlyBirds onboards Andy Dougherty to lead US Operations
EarlyBirds is widening its operations in the United States of America. To lead the expansion, EarlyBirds has appointed Andy Dougherty as the new President of EarlyBirds USA Operations. Dougherty is a seasoned executive with over 40 years of experience in the Federal Government and industry. His relevant professional background, rich...
US vows to defend space with Japan, deploy mobile Marines as China worries grow
The United States said Wednesday that attacks in space would invoke its defense treaty with Japan and announced the deployment of a more agile Marine unit on its ally's soil as alarm grows over China. Weeks after unveiling plans to ramp up security spending, Japan sent its defense and foreign...
Are NFTs available in Australia?
NFTs like CryptoPunks and cryptos like DOGE use the same decentralised ledger tech, but both are not exactly similar. An NFT usually represents an intangible asset like a tweet, but lately, even tangible assets have been rolled out. In Australia, NFTs are treated as crypto assets by the taxation authority,...
UPDATE 4-UnitedHealth brushes off hit from 'tripledemic' of respiratory diseases
Jan 13 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc said on Friday the so-called "tripledemic" of respiratory diseases in the winter had not substantially driven up medical costs at its health insurance business in the fourth quarter. Medical costs of the industry bellwether, the first health insurer to report its fourth-quarter earnings,...
UAE agrees to roll over Pakistan debt, add $1 billion more
The United Arab Emirates has agreed to roll over $2 billion owed by Pakistan and provide the country with an extra loan of $1 billion, Islamabad said Thursday. The agreement comes as Pakistan grapples with a major foreign exchange crisis, holding enough reserves to pay for just three weeks of imports.
Gold scales nine-month high above $1,900/oz level
(Reuters) - Gold prices firmed above the key $1,900 level on Friday, after hitting their highest since late April after a surprise decline in U.S. consumer prices boosted bets for slower Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,900.72 per ounce, as of 1219 GMT. The...
