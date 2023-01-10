THE PERFORMER | Giancarlo Esposito THE SHOW | Netflix’s Kaleidoscope THE EPISODE | “Pink: 6 Months After the Heist” (Jan. 1, 2023) THE PERFORMANCE | For much of Netflix’s heist drama, Esposito’s Ray aka “Leo” was an unstoppable force, a man fueled by the pursuit of revenge against the person who stole so much from him. But in “Pink,” one of the heist’s two epilogues, Esposito gave us a Ray who had retreated with Ava to enjoy a certain peace in Ohio, yes, but who also had been slowed down by his Parkinson’s disease. He struggled through PT at a pool. He went down hard...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 12 MINUTES AGO