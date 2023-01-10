Read full article on original website
Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement For Gross Proceeds Of Up To $1 Mln
* COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT. * COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE - NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 20,000,000 UNITS OF COMPANY AT $0.05 PER UNIT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO $1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
ASX to open higher | IAG renews Berkshire Hathaway agreement | Kalkine Media
Australian shares are likely to open higher. IAG renews Berkshire Hathaway quota share agreement. Provaris Energy has executed a Memorandum of Understanding with Norwegian Hydrogen and Eclipse Metals has started trading on Germany’s Tradegate Exchange.
Strike Energy Ltd - Regal Funds Management As Trustee For Various Funds Has Sold Its Shares Of Warrego To Mineral Resources Limited
* REGAL FUNDS MANAGEMENT AS TRUSTEE FOR VARIOUS FUNDS HAS SOLD ITS SHARES OF WARREGO TO MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED. * MINERAL RESOURCES HAS YET TO MAKE ITS INTENTIONS IN RESPECT OF WARREGO CLEAR. * REGAL SOLD 117.7 MILLION WARREGO SHARES TO MINERAL RESOURCES AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF A$0.35 PER...
Aritzia Inc <ATZ.TO>: Profits of 67 cents announced for third quarter
11 January 2023 10:02 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. The profits announced by Aritzia Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 67 cents per share, 6 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 61 cents. Profits of 64 cents per share were anticipated by the six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 57 cents to 68 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 64 cents per share. The company reported revenue of C$624.62 million, which is higher than the estimated C$589.07 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the apparel & accessories retailers peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week one analyst has revised an earnings estimate upward and there have been no negative earnings revisions. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to C$624.62 million from C$453.32 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 0.33 0.44 Beat May. 31 2022 0.30 0.35 Beat Feb. 28 2022 0.24 0.34 Beat Nov. 30 2021 0.40 0.61 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 11 at 10:02 p.m.
ASX to open higher after growth on Wall Street
The Australian share market looks set to end the week with a solid gain following a decent night on Wall Street. According to the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 is expected to open 33 points or 0.45% higher this morning.
WES, SUL, PMV: What’s brewing in Australia's retail industry?
Australian retail industry has two categories-products and distribution channels. After a turbulent phase amidst COVID-19 and geopolitical turmoil, new record high for Australian retail turnover was reached in November 2022. 2023 brings hope as past economic crises have showcased the resilience of the retail market. Retailers act as go-betweens for...
EarlyBirds onboards Andy Dougherty to lead US Operations
EarlyBirds is widening its operations in the United States of America. To lead the expansion, EarlyBirds has appointed Andy Dougherty as the new President of EarlyBirds USA Operations. Dougherty is a seasoned executive with over 40 years of experience in the Federal Government and industry. His relevant professional background, rich...
Which ASX penny stocks are on the investor’s radar on Friday?
ACDC Metals (ASX: ADC) was admitted to the Official List of ASX on Friday, 13 January 2023. The securities of the company will commence quotation at 1:00PM AEDT on Tuesday, 17 January 2023. Greenwing Resources (ASX: GW1) today announced that it has completed the placement of about 22 million fully paid ordinary shares to NIO for in aggregate A$12 million. Estrella Resources (ASX: ESR) advises it has received A$1.015 million as a refundable tax offset for eligible research and development expenditure conducted at the company’s Carr Boyd Nickel Project during the 2021-22 financial year.
Cathedral Energy Services Announces 2023 Corporate And Operational Update
* CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES 2023 CORPORATE AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE. * CATHEDRAL ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE FROM COMPANY OF CHAD ROBINSON, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY. * CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES - IN INTERIM, SCOTT MACFARLANE, CO'S FORMER LONG-TIME CFO AND SUBSEQUENTLY CEO, HAS RETURNED TO ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO Source text...
5 ASX gold stocks in spotlight as the yellow metal hits US$1900
Gold prices surpassed US$1,900 per ounce after almost eight months. One of the major factors behind this rally is the US inflation data showing signs of inflation slowing. Gold prices are recording highs, breaching US$1,900 on 12 January 2023. The yellow metal has been on an upward trend since November 2022 and is currently hovering around levels not seen since April last year.
