Houston Chronicle

People line up at this taqueria for a unique style of tacos

Every other Thursday, Chron taco columnist Marco Torres tells the story of Houston through Mexican food in "Tacos y Más." More than a decade ago, Alma Sanchez Costilla moved to Northeast Houston with $20 in her pocket. She came from Apodaca, in the far northeast corner of the Monterrey metropolitan area in Nuevo Leon, a proud, hard-working, yet lively part of Mexico. Apodaca is the industrial hub of Monterrey, housing a large part of the region's manufacturing plants, which host hundreds of thousands of workers daily.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

2 HPD officers hurt after crash following chase in east Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston police officers are hurt, but not badly after getting in a wreck while chasing a stolen car. It happened just before 2 a.m. Friday morning at the 6900 block of Sherman Street in east Houston. HPD officials say the chase lasted only about a...
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

Six Houston Restaurant Closures to Know

As Houston restaurants welcome in diners after a busy holiday season, sadly, not all have reopened their doors in the new year. The city was hit with a wave of closures in the last two weeks — from a casual poke hangout in Midtown to a chef-led Mexican restaurant that was well received in its short year open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston public housing waitlist is reopening, but what's new?

HOUSTON — On Sunday, Houstonians will have their first chance in nearly five years to get on the waitlist for public housing and the Houston Housing Authority is making some big changes. HHA said there's currently no limit to the number of people who can apply. As Houston gets...
HOUSTON, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Houston man shoots, kills robber threatening restaurant patrons

Ranchito Taqueria #4, a small and non-descript eatery in Southwest Houston, found an unlikely spot at the top of news headlines recently after a security video clip that showed a customer shooting a robber went viral. The video shows the suspect, identified as Eric Eugene Washington, 30, enter the taqueria...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Driver dies in crash on North Freeway, deputies said

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A person is dead after a crash on the North Freeway. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning just north of Rankin Road. Harris County deputies say a Ford sedan left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Deputies said that there were no signs of...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Dinerstein Launches BTR Rental Home Program

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The Dinerstein Companies, a Houston-based multifamily developer has broken ground on a single-family build-to-rent community in suburban Houston, spearheading the firm launch into the single-family sector. Building single-family homes with fenced backyards, the rental homes are one of the hottest residential sectors...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man shot after hail of gunfire at Greenspoint gas station, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt after getting shot outside of a gas station in Greenspoint. It happened around midnight Wednesday on Greens Road at Imperial Valley Drive. Houston police say a number of people got out of a car behind the gas station and then walked around to the front of the store and shot the man.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Boxer Jared 'Big Baby' Anderson now calls Houston home

HOUSTON — Jared Anderson, 23, is a 6-foot-4 phenom that has the boxing world buzzing. Rumor has it that he'll one day rule the heavyweight division. Anderson now calls Houston home after moving here more than two years ago from Toledo, Ohio to be closer to his team, including co-promoter Antonio Leonard.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston taqueria customer who killed masked robber breaks silence

A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

TWO HOUSTON PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY

Two Houston people were arrested Tuesday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 10:25, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the occupants, an odor of marijuana was detected which lead to a probable cause search of the vehicle. Narcotics were located in the vehicle and the occupants, Tramaine Hawkins, 40 of Houston, and the Diamond Aubrey, 26 of Houston, were placed under arrest charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, Hawkins had two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest out of the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

The Full Menu: Best new Houston restaruants

In this month’s installment of The Full Menu, food writers discuss their favorite Houston restaurants that opened in 2022 and look ahead to what’s coming in 2023. In the audio above, we hear from Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston, Felice Sloan of the Swanky Maven lifestyle blog, and David Leftwich of Houston Food Finder.
