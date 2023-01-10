Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Can this Houston native win the Miss Universe title this weekend?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This Is How You Apply For The Houston Housing AuthorityBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
U.S.Leading Brand In The Better-Chicken Segment Opens a New Restaurant In HoustonMadocHouston, TX
Owners fed up with illegal dumping by their east Houston businesses
HOUSTON — Along Old Clinton Road in east Houston, illegal dumping has left business owners frustrated and asking for help. Even after cleaning up, there's a long way to go. “This trash makes your property looks bad. I mean, it drives your customers away,” Jay Hicks said. From...
Houston Chronicle
People line up at this taqueria for a unique style of tacos
Every other Thursday, Chron taco columnist Marco Torres tells the story of Houston through Mexican food in "Tacos y Más." More than a decade ago, Alma Sanchez Costilla moved to Northeast Houston with $20 in her pocket. She came from Apodaca, in the far northeast corner of the Monterrey metropolitan area in Nuevo Leon, a proud, hard-working, yet lively part of Mexico. Apodaca is the industrial hub of Monterrey, housing a large part of the region's manufacturing plants, which host hundreds of thousands of workers daily.
cw39.com
2 HPD officers hurt after crash following chase in east Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston police officers are hurt, but not badly after getting in a wreck while chasing a stolen car. It happened just before 2 a.m. Friday morning at the 6900 block of Sherman Street in east Houston. HPD officials say the chase lasted only about a...
Eater
Six Houston Restaurant Closures to Know
As Houston restaurants welcome in diners after a busy holiday season, sadly, not all have reopened their doors in the new year. The city was hit with a wave of closures in the last two weeks — from a casual poke hangout in Midtown to a chef-led Mexican restaurant that was well received in its short year open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.
Houston public housing waitlist is reopening, but what's new?
HOUSTON — On Sunday, Houstonians will have their first chance in nearly five years to get on the waitlist for public housing and the Houston Housing Authority is making some big changes. HHA said there's currently no limit to the number of people who can apply. As Houston gets...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Houston man shoots, kills robber threatening restaurant patrons
Ranchito Taqueria #4, a small and non-descript eatery in Southwest Houston, found an unlikely spot at the top of news headlines recently after a security video clip that showed a customer shooting a robber went viral. The video shows the suspect, identified as Eric Eugene Washington, 30, enter the taqueria...
cw39.com
Driver dies in crash on North Freeway, deputies said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A person is dead after a crash on the North Freeway. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning just north of Rankin Road. Harris County deputies say a Ford sedan left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Deputies said that there were no signs of...
KTSA
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
realtynewsreport.com
Dinerstein Launches BTR Rental Home Program
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The Dinerstein Companies, a Houston-based multifamily developer has broken ground on a single-family build-to-rent community in suburban Houston, spearheading the firm launch into the single-family sector. Building single-family homes with fenced backyards, the rental homes are one of the hottest residential sectors...
cw39.com
Man shot after hail of gunfire at Greenspoint gas station, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt after getting shot outside of a gas station in Greenspoint. It happened around midnight Wednesday on Greens Road at Imperial Valley Drive. Houston police say a number of people got out of a car behind the gas station and then walked around to the front of the store and shot the man.
fox26houston.com
Zachary Douglas, 20, arrested after decomposed body found wrapped up in closet in October 2022
HOUSTON - Three months later, police made an arrest for the death of a man found in an apartment closet in southeast Houston. Zachary Charles Douglas, 20, was charged with murder in the death of 48-year-old Stephen Douglas Johnson. Records say around 5 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2022, Clear Lake...
Man ambushed by shooters after giving ride to women in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A good deed turned into an armed robbery after Houston police say a man was ambushed after helping a group of women. Houston police said it appears a 20-year-old man who was working out at Planet Fitness was set up. Police said the young man had just...
Boxer Jared 'Big Baby' Anderson now calls Houston home
HOUSTON — Jared Anderson, 23, is a 6-foot-4 phenom that has the boxing world buzzing. Rumor has it that he'll one day rule the heavyweight division. Anderson now calls Houston home after moving here more than two years ago from Toledo, Ohio to be closer to his team, including co-promoter Antonio Leonard.
Houston Chronicle
Houston taqueria customer who killed masked robber breaks silence
A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.
kwhi.com
TWO HOUSTON PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY
Two Houston people were arrested Tuesday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 10:25, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the occupants, an odor of marijuana was detected which lead to a probable cause search of the vehicle. Narcotics were located in the vehicle and the occupants, Tramaine Hawkins, 40 of Houston, and the Diamond Aubrey, 26 of Houston, were placed under arrest charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, Hawkins had two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest out of the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.
Click2Houston.com
Recognize this man? Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center needs help locating family of male patient found in southeast Houston
HOUSTON – The Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is asking for the public’s help in locating the family of a man who was found on Christmas Day in southeast Houston, according to hospital officials. The patient is described to be a Hispanic male in his mid 20′s to early...
'It’s just a nightmare' | Houston bar owners sick of break-ins sleeping at their establishments
HOUSTON — Houston restaurant and bar owners are sleeping inside their establishments in an effort to stop bandits from raiding their liquor shelves and cash registers. For weeks, thieves have broken into their businesses, stealing thousands of dollars in cash and alcohol and causing significant damage each time. The...
fox26houston.com
Missouri City police officer, Houston mayoral candidate discusses assault charge with FOX 26
HOUSTON - The Missouri City police officer, who's running to be the next mayor in Houston was in court on Thursday, accused of assaulting her fiance. Investigators say Robin Williams used her police-issued baton and taser on him. The judge set bond restrictions, including no contact with her fiancé.
METRORail train derails after crash with chase suspect in stolen car, HPD says
An officer executed a traffic stop and claimed to have spotted marijuana and ecstasy in the suspect's car. Officials said three people on board the red line train sustained minor injuries.
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Full Menu: Best new Houston restaruants
In this month’s installment of The Full Menu, food writers discuss their favorite Houston restaurants that opened in 2022 and look ahead to what’s coming in 2023. In the audio above, we hear from Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston, Felice Sloan of the Swanky Maven lifestyle blog, and David Leftwich of Houston Food Finder.
