Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Tells Corporate Workers to Return to the Office 3 Days a Week
Starbucks corporate employees will be returning to the office at least three days a week by the end of the month. CEO Howard Schultz wrote in a memo to employees that badging data showed employees weren't adhering to a loose requirement to work from the office one to two days a week.
Walmart Strikes a Deal With Salesforce to Sell More of Its Tech to Other Retailers
Walmart wants to sell more of its own technology and services to other retailers. It has struck a deal with Salesforce so it can get in front of more potential customers. Walmart also wants to sell more of its customer insights, fulfillment services and digital advertising. As times get tighter...
Nike CEO Touts Strength in Gen Z China Shopper as Covid Disruptions Dent Regional Sales
Nike CEO John Donahoe said the brand is "really focused" on Gen Z consumers in China and continues to see strong demand in the region. The brand has been grappling with a glut of inventory but aims to see levels normalized by the end of the fiscal year in May.
Swiss Company That Counts Microsoft as a Customer Says It's Removed CO2 From the Air and Put It in the Ground
Climeworks says it has successfully taken carbon dioxide out of the air and put it in the ground where it will turn into rock in a process that has been verified by third party certifiers — a first. Companies like Microsoft, Stripe and Shopify had previously paid Climeworks in...
HBO Max Raises Price for Ad-Free Service for the First Time Since It Launched
The price of streaming service HBO Max's ad-free tier is increasing to $15.99 from $14.99, the first price hike since it was launched in 2020. Warner Bros. Discovery, the merged company that now runs HBO Max, plans to merge Warner's streaming service with Discovery+ this spring. The company said the...
Jim Cramer Says Disney Should Allow Nelson Peltz to Join Its Board
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday called on Disney to elect activist investor Nelson Peltz to its board. "Someone like Peltz, who’s been tremendously successful, wants to join them and they act like that’s a problem," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday called on Disney to give...
South Koreans Are the World's Biggest Spenders on Luxury Goods
Total spending on personal luxury goods by South Koreans year-on-year grew around 24% to $16.8 billion, amounting to $325 per capita. Morgan Stanley analysts explained the demand for luxury goods among South Korean buyers is driven both by an increase in purchasing power as well as a desire to outwardly exhibit social standing.
Bill Gates: We Will Overshoot 1.5 Degrees Celsius of Global Warming, Nuclear Can Be ‘Super Safe' and Fake Meat Will Eventually Be ‘Very Good'
The world will not be able to avoid overshooting the goal established in the 2015 Paris Climate Accord to limit global warming to, ideally, 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-Industrial levels, Bill Gates told Reddit users on Wednesday. While it's "great" if people want to be vegan, Gates doesn't think...
Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Mostly Higher Following Cooler U.S. Inflation Print
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded mostly higher after the U.S. consumer price index showed inflation cooled in December, raising investors' hopes that the Federal Reserve can return to slower interest rate hikes. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.16%. Mainland China's Shanghai Composite inched...
Crypto.com Lays Off 20% of Workforce After FTX Collapse Blunted Ambitious Growth
Crypto.com laid off 20% of its workforce, CEO Kris Marszalek told employees, saying the crypto exchange's ambitious growth was unable to withstand the collapse of FTX. Crypto.com, which acquired the naming rights for the former Staples Center in Los Angeles in a $700 million deal, said the layoffs are part of a continued focus on financial prudence.
96% of Workers Are Looking for a New Job in 2023, Poll Says: What to Know Before You Job Hop
A whopping 96% of workers are looking for a new position in 2023, largely in search of better pay, according to a recent report by Monster.com. Job-hopping is widely considered the best way to give your salary a boost. But there are other considerations that matter too, experts say, such...
Cramer's Week Ahead: Wait Before Trading on Company Earnings
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading decisions fresh off a company’s earnings report. Stocks made a comeback on Friday after falling initially on quarterly earnings reports and recession warnings from major banks. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading...
