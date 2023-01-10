ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

WWL

15-year-old among 3 killed in car chase, shootout in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A 15-year-old boy was among three people killed in shooting as a car chased a pickup truck through a New Orleans neighborhood on Saturday. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office identified the victims as 15-year-old Dwayne Boutain, 23-year-old Ever Ramirez and 27-year-old Anddy Francisco Ramirez Ambrocio. The causes of death for all three victims were gunshot wounds.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Three killed on Banks Street, including 15-year-old, identified

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people killed in a shooting in Mid City New Orleans have been identified by the parish coroner. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of S. Rendon Street on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Two wanted on wire fraud charges after stealing money from phones on Bourbon St

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two women wanted for multiple instances of wire fraud since April 2022. According to police, 45-year-old Dionne Brown and 42-year-old Mia Massey are known to offer rides or help charge phones in the French Quarter. Once they get a victim's phone, police allege that the two women transfer large amounts of money to themselves using money transfer apps and credit cards.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Suspect arrested in shooting that killed Southern student in New Orleans over Christmas break

NEW ORLEANS - Weeks after a Southern University student was gunned down at a Christmas party in New Orleans, police have arrested the suspected shooter. Police said Elijah Williams, 19, was taken into custody in New Orleans on Tuesday. He is accused of killing 19-year-old Southern student Courtney Hughes and 19-year-old Kyron Peters. Four others, ranging ages 17 to 18, where wounded by the gunfire.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New York Post

7-year-old Louisiana girl mauled to death in yard by neighbor’s pitbull

A 7-year-old Louisiana girl was mauled to death by a neighbor’s pitbull that ran into her family’s yard, authorities said. Sadie Davila was playing outside the East Baton Rouge Parish home at 6:30 p.m. Friday when the dog barreled onto the property and “viciously attacked her,” according to arrest documents obtained by the Advocate. A family member tried to ward off the dog by hitting it with a walking cane, but the animal couldn’t be deterred. The first-grader was taken to the hospital with multiple dog bites to her face and severe skull damage. She later succumbed to her injuries, police said. “My baby....
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
