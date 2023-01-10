Read full article on original website
One suspect found in garbage can; another at large after chase, crash and carjacking
Police today are looking for a man who led cops on a chase on the Westbank before a crash and carjacking yesterday. A second suspect is behind bars. JPSO Capt. Jason Rivarde says it all started when cops were alerted to a stolen car
15-year-old among 3 killed in car chase, shootout in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A 15-year-old boy was among three people killed in shooting as a car chased a pickup truck through a New Orleans neighborhood on Saturday. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office identified the victims as 15-year-old Dwayne Boutain, 23-year-old Ever Ramirez and 27-year-old Anddy Francisco Ramirez Ambrocio. The causes of death for all three victims were gunshot wounds.
Three killed on Banks Street, including 15-year-old, identified
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people killed in a shooting in Mid City New Orleans have been identified by the parish coroner. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of S. Rendon Street on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s...
Double killing off O'Neal Lane: Wife was strangled, husband died of gunshot wound, coroner says
A husband and wife discovered slain inside a home off O'Neal Lane on Monday died of different causes: the wife was beaten and strangled, while the husband died of a gunshot wound, a coroner's investigation found. The victims were found inside a home in the 1600 block of Indigo Ridge...
Two wanted on wire fraud charges after stealing money from phones on Bourbon St
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two women wanted for multiple instances of wire fraud since April 2022. According to police, 45-year-old Dionne Brown and 42-year-old Mia Massey are known to offer rides or help charge phones in the French Quarter. Once they get a victim's phone, police allege that the two women transfer large amounts of money to themselves using money transfer apps and credit cards.
Baton Rouge officials say drug deal leads to shooting, leaves two injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Tuesday, Jan. 10 shooting on Wax Road left two people injured and resulted in at least one arrest, authorities say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Caleb French, 18, was arrested in connection with the incident. Homicide detectives say French...
‘Just kill me, please’ – Man begs to be killed before Louisiana State Police trooper fatally shoots him
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed Southern student in New Orleans over Christmas break
NEW ORLEANS - Weeks after a Southern University student was gunned down at a Christmas party in New Orleans, police have arrested the suspected shooter. Police said Elijah Williams, 19, was taken into custody in New Orleans on Tuesday. He is accused of killing 19-year-old Southern student Courtney Hughes and 19-year-old Kyron Peters. Four others, ranging ages 17 to 18, where wounded by the gunfire.
Group of four wanted, accused of Algiers vehicle theft
The victim reported the vehicle stolen the next morning when he attempted to go to work.
7-year-old Louisiana girl mauled to death in yard by neighbor’s pitbull
A 7-year-old Louisiana girl was mauled to death by a neighbor’s pitbull that ran into her family’s yard, authorities said. Sadie Davila was playing outside the East Baton Rouge Parish home at 6:30 p.m. Friday when the dog barreled onto the property and “viciously attacked her,” according to arrest documents obtained by the Advocate. A family member tried to ward off the dog by hitting it with a walking cane, but the animal couldn’t be deterred. The first-grader was taken to the hospital with multiple dog bites to her face and severe skull damage. She later succumbed to her injuries, police said. “My baby....
Sadie Davila, 7, of East Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was mauled to death by a roaming pit bull on Friday night while playing outside a relative's home. The dog's owner was charged with negligent homicide.
Mom waited at home for the school bus. Police found her son shot dead in a car.
Kyvondra Daniels waited Wednesday afternoon for her son, Travis Campbell, 15, to get off the school bus. He should have left Eleanor McMain High School after classes and come straight home. Instead, he was fatally shot on Interstate 10 in New Orleans' 7th Ward, devastating Daniels and her family. "It’s...
