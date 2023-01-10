Read full article on original website
A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death
The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga, a young father from Albania, in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang also from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
Australia urges quick security deal with PNG
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Thursday for a "swift" new security deal with Papua New Guinea, as his government seeks to parry China's expanding influence in the Pacific. In a first-ever address to the Papua New Guinea parliament by a foreign head of government, Albanese underscored the need for...
Turkey lashes out at Kurdish group in Sweden over tweet
Turkey lashed out Thursday at a video posted by a Kurdish group in Sweden calling President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a "dictator" and showing him swinging by his legs from a rope. A tweet by the Rojava Committee of Sweden on Wednesday compared Erdogan to Italy's Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, who was hung upside down after his execution in the closing days of World War II.
US vows to defend space with Japan, deploy mobile Marines as China worries grow
The United States said Wednesday that attacks in space would invoke its defense treaty with Japan and announced the deployment of a more agile Marine unit on its ally's soil as alarm grows over China. Weeks after unveiling plans to ramp up security spending, Japan sent its defense and foreign...
UPDATE 1-Last year tied as world's fifth-warmest on record, U.S. scientists say
BRUSSELS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Last year was the world's joint fifth-warmest on record and the last nine years were the nine warmest since pre-industrial times, putting the 2015 Paris Agreement's goal to limit global warming to 1.5C in serious jeopardy, U.S. scientists said on Thursday. Last year tied with...
Argentina ended 2022 with 94.8% inflation, highest in 32 years: official
Argentina registered inflation of 94.8 percent in 2022, its highest annual figure since 1991, the Indec national statistics institute said on Thursday. Latin America's third largest economy has one of the highest inflation rates in the world but December's monthly figure of 5.1 percent continued a general downward trend since a peak of 7.4 percent in July.
TABLE-China's December trade with U.S., EU, other key economies
BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's exports shrank sharply in December as global demand cooled, pointing to risks to the country's economic recovery this year, while imports tumbled at a slower pace with analysts expecting domestic demand will slowly recover in coming months. Exports contracted 9.9% year-on-year in December, extending a 8.7% drop in November, though slightly beating expectations, customs data showed on Friday. The drop was the worst since February 2020. Imports fell 7.5% last month, moderating from a 10.6% decline in November and better than a forecast 9.8% decline. Here is a breakdown of China's exports and imports with its biggest trade partners in December. Dec Exports Imports Balance Exports Imports Exports Imports +/- % y/y +/- % y/y +/- % m/m +/- % m/m Japan 14.1 14.7 -0.6 -3.3% -16.5% -2.4% 4.0% South 13.5 14.4 -0.9 -9.7% -27.0% 4.1% -6.4% Korea Taiwan 6.2 19.2 -13.1 -18.8% -19.8% 6.0% 10.4% European 43.6 24.0 19.6 -17.5% -13.5% -2.7% 4.8% Union USA 45.4 15.9 29.5 -19.5% -7.1% 11.2% -3.4% Australia 7.4 11.1 -3.7 8.0% -2.6% 5.0% -5.9% ASEAN 53.5 36.6 16.9 7.5% -7.7% 6.3% -1.1% (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Joe Cash Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
Blast rocks Lithuania gas pipeline, no injuries: operator
An explosion damaged a gas pipeline in northern Lithuania on Friday with no injuries reported, the operator said, adding that the blast was not thought to be suspicious. The explosion on the pipeline which links the Baltic states to Poland happened at around 5:00 pm (1500 GMT) near the town of Pasvalys, threatening the village of Valakeliai, which was temporarily evacuated.
UPDATE 1-Ryanair is closing Brussels Airport base -Belga
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ryanair is closing its Brussels Airport base, Belgian press agency Belga reported on Wednesday, quoting local union ACV Puls. It said 59 jobs could be at risk. The Irish low-cost airline operates two aircraft out of Brussels Airport. It operates 17 airplanes out of Belgium's second...
Crisis-hit Egypt's currency halved in value since March
The Egyptian pound traded Wednesday at half its value from March after the central bank intervened for a third time as part of an International Monetary Fund loan agreement. The devaluation, representing a drop of around 50 percent against the dollar over the 10-month period, comes as the price of imported food and other goods soars in the Arab world's most populous country.
WES, SUL, PMV: What’s brewing in Australia's retail industry?
Australian retail industry has two categories-products and distribution channels. After a turbulent phase amidst COVID-19 and geopolitical turmoil, new record high for Australian retail turnover was reached in November 2022. 2023 brings hope as past economic crises have showcased the resilience of the retail market. Retailers act as go-betweens for...
Britain Tar Premiere
Director Todd Field, left, and Cate Blanchett pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Tar' in London, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Norway stocks up on ammunition with major order
Norway, a NATO member that shares a border with Russia, said Friday it would place an order for artillery shells worth 2.6 billion kroner ($263 million) to boost its ammunition stocks. The defence ministry has signed an agreement with national ammunition manufacturer Nammo which, as a result of this "biggest...
Nigeria's central bank sold FX at record low of 500 naira to importers -traders
ABUJA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank sold foreign exchange at a record low of between 490 and 500 naira per dollar at its bi-weekly auction on Dec. 30, traders said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Mark Potter) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under...
EarlyBirds onboards Andy Dougherty to lead US Operations
EarlyBirds is widening its operations in the United States of America. To lead the expansion, EarlyBirds has appointed Andy Dougherty as the new President of EarlyBirds USA Operations. Dougherty is a seasoned executive with over 40 years of experience in the Federal Government and industry. His relevant professional background, rich...
UAE agrees to roll over Pakistan debt, add $1 billion more
The United Arab Emirates has agreed to roll over $2 billion owed by Pakistan and provide the country with an extra loan of $1 billion, Islamabad said Thursday. The agreement comes as Pakistan grapples with a major foreign exchange crisis, holding enough reserves to pay for just three weeks of imports.
No reconciliation without justice: French, German FMs tell Ethiopia
France and Germany's foreign ministers said Thursday said there can be no reconciliation without justice as they visited Ethiopia to lend their support to a peace deal signed last year to end two years of brutal war. The trip by France's Catherine Colonna and Annalena Baerbock of Germany began a...
Indonesia details plans to limit development of nickel smelters -report
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will limit construction of nickel smelters to ensure new plants produce high-value products and follow green principles in the production process, state news agency Antara reported on Friday, citing the country's investment minister. Noting many existing smelters already produce nickel pig iron or ferronickel, Minister Bahlil...
Massive landslide cuts off southern Colombia
Almost a million people in southern Colombia have been cut off from the rest of the country by a massive landslide, President Gustavo Petro said late on Thursday. Some 700 people were evacuated by authorities from the southwestern municipality of Rosas before the landslide struck between Monday and Tuesday. No...
5 ASX gold stocks in spotlight as the yellow metal hits US$1900
Gold prices surpassed US$1,900 per ounce after almost eight months. One of the major factors behind this rally is the US inflation data showing signs of inflation slowing. Gold prices are recording highs, breaching US$1,900 on 12 January 2023. The yellow metal has been on an upward trend since November 2022 and is currently hovering around levels not seen since April last year.
