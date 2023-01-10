ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
guest
3d ago

Apparently global warming and climate change is only a concern for us peasants? Hard to get behind any of this when you see how obviously little they care of it.

G Joye
3d ago

It's no big deal to him! Guess he figures that's one of the premiums of his position & why not include your mate! If he was responsible for paying his own way, he might have thought a little differently about his mode of transportation! He could have taken that bike that he rode several blocks to the Capital! He even could have gotten a tag along cart so that his husband could accommodate him on his extended trip! This probably isn't the first time Pete did this & probably won't be the last unless something is done to curtail this type of wasteful spending!

cind119
2d ago

As Pete explained, " It's MUCH better taking the smaller planes since you can watch the pilot and they look GREAT in those fancy pilot uniforms! They don't call them " the friendly skies" for nothing!"

