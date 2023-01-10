Read full article on original website
Related
DUP leader says Britain and EU not anywhere close to protocol deal
Jeffrey Donaldson plays down hopes as Tory MP says arrangement having ‘colonising’ effect in Northern Ireland
Tory rebels want social media bosses jailed if they fail to protect children
The Prime Minister is facing a major backbench rebellion as Conservative MPs push for social media bosses to be made criminally liable for protecting children from harm online.A host of former cabinet ministers are among those who have put their name to an amendment to the Online Safety Bill demanding tougher action.Almost 40 rebels, including former home secretary Priti Patel and former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan-Smith, want the owners of social media platforms to face jail time if they fail to protect children from seeing damaging content.Ian Russell and Ruth Moss, parents of children who killed themselves after viewing...
More than half of voters back Rishi Sunak's new 'minimum service' law to limit strike action
A new poll today shows 56 per cent support legislation to bring in minimum service levels during industrial action for paramedics, firefighters and railway workers.
Labour demands end to ‘shameful’ forced installation of prepayment meters
Labour is calling on ministers to ban the forced installation of prepayment meters on financially stretched households until at least spring.Shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband has written to Business Secretary Grant Shapps calling for an “immediate moratorium” on switching households over to more expensive pre-paid energy tariffs.He pressed for the ban to last “at least three months” to help those struggling to pay their bills to stay warm during the colder months.The former Labour leader, in a separate statement, labelled the forced imposition of prepayment meters (PPM) as “shameful” and said it was time to “halt this scourge of blackouts...
BBC
Ambulance strike: Workers feel betrayed by government, union writes
Striking ambulance staff feel "utterly betrayed" by attempts to "paint them as uncaring", a union has said. The GMB union has written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, accusing him of "demonising" paramedics, call handlers and emergency care assistants who are striking over pay and conditions. In response, Downing Street said...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
msn.com
Australian women visiting U.S. are surprised by 'creepy' American men
Slide 1 of 9: Two young Australian women who traveled to the U.S. to attend the weeklong Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, revealed the major culture shocks they experienced on their trip abroad so far, including brazen men, crazy driving and bad coffee. Australian women visiting U.S....
Now Amazon workers go on strike! Workers at fulfilment centre in Coventry will walkout on January 25
Members of the GMB union based at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Coventry will walk out on January 25 in a dispute over pay after voting in favour of taking industrial action.
Hundreds of migrants ‘detained illegally at immigration removal centres’
More than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, Home Office emails have revealed.The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November was described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to emails obtained by the BBC.During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600.New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks, before being moved...
A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death
The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga, a young father from Albania, in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang also from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
Thousands of ambulance workers walk out in pay dispute
Up to 25,000 ambulance workers across England and Wales have gone on strike in a dispute with the Government over pay.Paramedics, call handlers, drivers and technicians from the Unison and GMB unions are taking part in staggered strikes across a 24-hour period.It comes as 14 health unions, representing more than a million NHS staff, said they will not submit evidence to the NHS pay review body for the next wage round “while the current industrial disputes remain unresolved”.Instead, the unions, which represent ambulance staff, nurses, porters, healthcare assistants, physiotherapists and other NHS workers in England, called for direct pay talks...
Sadiq Khan criticises ‘denial and avoidance’ of Brexit’s ‘immense damage’
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is set to criticise the Government’s “denial and avoidance” of the “immense damage” Brexit is doing to the country.In a speech at London’s Mansion House Government dinner on Thursday, he will argue for a shift away from the current “unnecessarily hardline version” of Brexit towards greater alignment with Europe.After two years of denial and avoidance, we must now confront the hard truth: Brexit isn’t workingSadiq KhanThe mayor is expected to say: “I simply can’t keep quiet about the immense damage Brexit is doing.“Ministers seem to have developed selective amnesia when it comes to one of...
BBC
Hospitals open food banks for Black Country NHS staff
Food banks and free breakfasts have been introduced for NHS staff in the Black Country. Subsidised meals have also been made available after bosses heard some staff were struggling to afford to come to work because of cost of living rises. Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital and Walsall Manor Hospital are...
Migrants who arrive on cross-Channel dinghies will face 'rapid removal' from UK
Channel migrants will face an automatic ban on making asylum claims under tough new immigration measures being drawn up by Suella Braverman, the Daily Mail can reveal.
kalkinemedia.com
Australia urges quick security deal with PNG
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Thursday for a "swift" new security deal with Papua New Guinea, as his government seeks to parry China's expanding influence in the Pacific. In a first-ever address to the Papua New Guinea parliament by a foreign head of government, Albanese underscored the need for...
‘Can’t be right’ that ministers enjoy looser rules on financial interests, says standards chief
Current rules allowing government ministers to enjoy less scrutiny of their financial interests than backbench MPs “can’t be right”, parliament’s outgoing standards chief has said.Appointed commissioner for standards in 2017, Kathryn Stone’s term came to an end in December, after a bruising series of high-profile investigations into ex-Commons speaker John Bercow and former Tory MP Owen Paterson, whose case triggered the collapse of Boris Johnson’s premiership.In her first interview about the role, Kathryn Stone said that one of her “real frustrations” has been failing to persuade the government to ensure that those in both MP and ministerial roles are held...
China’s COVID-19 Toll Isn’t Public. Satellite Images Seem to Show a Lot of People Are Dying
Photos show increased activity at funeral homes and crematoriums, as the virus surges throughout the country and reliable data is unavailable.
Sunak says he will work ‘constructively’ with Sturgeon in Scotland
Rishi Sunak has said he wants to work “constructively” with the Scottish Government amid continuing tensions over the SNP administration’s demands for a fresh independence referendum and Scotland’s gender recognition laws.Following talks on Thursday evening in Inverness with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the Prime Minister said that while they were “not going to agree on everything”, he believed there was scope for co-operation.“What I want to do as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is work constructively with the Scottish Government to make a difference to people in Scotland,” he told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio show.“We’ve got lots...
Cross-party MPs launch fightback against bill to tear up 4,000 EU laws
Amendment seeks to give MPs not ministers the power to decide which Brussels-derived laws are abolished
kalkinemedia.com
Benin pro-govt parties win parliament majority
Benin's pro-government parties won a majority of seats in parliament, the country's constitutional court said Thursday, in a vote marking the return of the opposition after four years of absence. Parties supporting President Patrice Talon, the Republican Bloc and the Progressive Union for Renewal parties together won 81 out of...
Comments / 0