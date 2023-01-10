ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 4 Buffalo

Hochul announces EmPower Plus program to improve home heating

By Ben Mitchell
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pzrhs_0k9vS2mT00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Governor Kathy Hochul, energy prices this winter are 20 to 30 percent more costly compared to 2022. To assist with the high energy costs, Hochul announced “The EmPower Plus” program, which will help low-income families retrofit their homes by adding insulation, upgrading appliances, and switching from fossil fuels to clean electric heating systems.

Hochul says this program will reach tens of thousands of households within a year. New York will also provide $165 million in relief to more than 800,000 utility customers struggling with high electric bills.

The governor also set her sights on long-term energy goals, including eliminating sales of any new fossil-fuel-powered heating equipment by 2030, and all new construction to be zero-emission, starting in 2025 for small buildings and 2028 for large buildings. Hochul also announced a Cap-and-Invest program to cap greenhouse emissions and invest in the clean energy economy.

“Big emitters will have to purchase permits to sell polluting fuels,” said Hochul. “The dirtier the fuel, the bigger the price tag. We will propose specific changes in the law to allow us to fund universal rebates from Cap-and-Invest revenues, providing more than $1 billion for New York families each year.”

Comments / 13

4QBiden
3d ago

Hochul wonders why people are leaving NY ? Kathy look in the mirror, it's your liberal policies

Reply
11
Related
localsyr.com

How NY’s plan for zero-emission construction affects you

(WSYR-TV) — In Tuesday’s State-of-the-State address, Governor Kathy Hochul outlined her plan to make energy more affordable and to for the state to go emission free. That means a lot of changes for homeowners, builders and business right here in Central New York. RJ Holbrook of Holbrook Heating...
NEW YORK STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Nautilus acquires 54 MW New York community solar portfolio

Nautilus Solar Energy reached an agreement to acquire a nine-project portfolio with 54 MW of community solar assets from Seaboard Solar, a New Milford, Connecticut-based utility solar developer. The portfolio consists of projects expected to enter COD operations by Q4 2023, and located in Chautauqua, Columbia, Erie, Oneida and Onondaga...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

New York approves siting permits for 309 MW of new solar

New York has approved siting permits for three solar projects totaling 309 MW. The New York State Office of Renewable Energy awarded the siting permits to the 90 MW Home Solar Energy Center in Cortland County; the 119 MW Tracy Solar project in Jefferson County; and the 100 MW Riverside Solar project in Jefferson County.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
nysenate.gov

Say NO to a gas stove BAN

Out-of-touch politicians and bureaucrats in Albany are moving forward with a BAN on gas cooking stoves. This recipe for disaster isn’t being cooked up out of “public health” concerns. It’s the latest ingredient of Albany’s unaffordable, unforgiving, and unsustainable climate agenda. It’s also another assault...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Gov. Hochul, Sen. Schumer unveil new green hydrogen fuel facility

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County’s newest manufacturing facility, Plug Power, is expected to create 1,600 new jobs focused on clean energy. ”This is the foundation, this is the vision, this is the innovation that is leading us into a different future,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer headlined the announcement with […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

State Announces Energy Affordability Guarantee

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the state will invest in energy affordability, clean and efficient buildings, and clean water during her State of the State yesterday, January 10th. The proposal will help New Yorker’s via the Energy Affordable Guarantee, to never pay more than 6% of their income on electricity....
Syracuse.com

New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse

The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Pollution Could Bring In $1 Billion With Certain Fuel Bans In New York State

Pollution will be big business, producing an expected $1 billion in revenue for New York State with Governor Kathy Hochul's new plan. As I'm sure you've heard, over and over if you live here in New York, gas cars and appliances will be phased out in the next decade. For now, electric vehicles and appliances are preferred until they are the legal requirement. Gov. Hochul has made it clear that big pollution will pay dearly in New York, generating over a billion dollars in revenue.
WRGB

Millions at stake as rural New Yorkers try to meet federal Broadband mapping deadline

Rensselaerville — Friday is the final day for New Yorkers to challenge the national map of broadband internet service set forth by the Federal Communications Commission. The map, and the residents' locations on it, will determine who will get a piece of the $42.5 billion allocated by the federal government to expand broadband access. The funds come from the 2021 Infrastructure bill.
NEW YORK STATE
esgtoday.com

New York to Charge Emitters $1 Billion per Year, Reinvest in Emissions Reduction

Large greenhouse gas emitters and fuel distributors in New York will be required to pay more than $1 billion per year, according to a new “Cap-and-Invest” program unveiled by Governor Kathy Hochul in her 2023 State of the State address, with proceeds reinvested in emissions reduction initiatives and support for vulnerable communities facing rising energy prices.
NEW YORK STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York

I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State

After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy