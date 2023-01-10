Read full article on original website
Too close for comfort: Newark Licking Valley strains past Zanesville
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Newark Licking Valley had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Zanesville 56-54 on January 10 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Zanesville and Newark Licking Valley faced off on February 8, 2022 at Zanesville High...
Canton GlenOak wins tense tussle with Louisville
A tight-knit tilt turned in Canton GlenOak's direction just enough to squeeze past Louisville 51-46 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. In recent action on January 7, Canton GlenOak faced off against Uniontown Green and Louisville took on Salem on January 7 at Salem High School. For results, click here.
Community Foundation for Crawford County announces 2023 spring Pry Scholarship recipient
BUCYRUS — The Community Foundation for Crawford County is pleased to announce Aizlyn Green as the recipient of the 2023 Spring Semester Pry Scholarship. This particular scholarship can be awarded for the summer, fall and spring semesters, and preference is given to students attending North Central State College (NCSC) and/or the Crawford Success Center (CSC). Most recipients are also non-traditional students.
GALLERY: Lexington 62, Ontario 52
Lexington remained undefeated with a 62-52 win over Ontario on Tuesday at the O-Rena. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Columbian exhales after close call with Wynford
Columbian derailed Wynford's hopes after a 59-57 verdict in Ohio girls basketball action on January 12. Recently on January 7, Wynford squared off with Ridgedale in a basketball game. For results, click here.
Canton McKinley sets early tone to dominate North Canton Hoover
Canton McKinley controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 66-45 victory over North Canton Hoover for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 11. The last time North Canton Hoover and Canton McKinley played in a 35-34 game on December 1, 2021. For results, click here.
Granville severs Pataskala Watkins Memorial's hopes
Pataskala Watkins Memorial was solid, but not good enough, on Wednesday, as Granville prevailed 46-31 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 11. The last time Granville and Pataskala Watkins Memorial played in a 58-39 game on February 7, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Putting it all together: Lima overwhelms Fremont Ross
Impressive was a ready adjective for Lima's 71-43 throttling of Fremont Ross in Ohio boys basketball on January 10. The last time Lima and Fremont Ross played in a 93-70 game on February 18, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Massillon records thin win against Austintown Fitch
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Massillon wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 55-52 over Austintown Fitch in Ohio girls basketball on January 11. Last season, Austintown Fitch and Massillon squared off with January 15, 2022 at Austintown Fitch High School...
Local football coaching fraternity weakened with departures of Seder, Carroll
Two of north central Ohio’s most successful and tradition-rich high school football programs are searching for head coaches. Ashland announced recently it would not renew Sean Seder’s contract for the 2023 season, prompting Seder to tender his resignation Tuesday afternoon and ending a brief yet successful stint after four seasons. Seder was 21-20 with two playoff berths, including a regional semifinal appearance during the coronavirus-stricken 2020 season.
Delaware Olentangy Berlin nets nifty victory over Upper Arlington
Delaware Olentangy Berlin survived Upper Arlington in a 49-46 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Upper Arlington and Delaware Olentangy Berlin squared off with February 1, 2022 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School last season. For results, click here.
Lexington to offer all-day kindergarten for 2023-2024 school year
LEXINGTON — Lexington Local Schools will begin offering all-day kindergarten next school year. The district’s board of education voted Tuesday night to begin working out the logistics for extending the school day, which could include hiring additional staff and likely relocating the district’s Pre-K program.
Tough tussle: Cardington-Lincoln breaks free from Fredericktown
Cardington-Lincoln weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 38-29 victory against Fredericktown in Ohio girls basketball action on January 11. Cardington-Lincoln drew first blood by forging a 11-8 margin over Fredericktown after the first quarter.
Never a doubt: Patriot Prep breezes past East Knox
Patriot Prep dismissed East Knox by a 59-35 count at Patriot Prep Academy on January 11 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on January 6, East Knox squared off with Danville in a basketball game. For results, click here.
Northmor delivers smashing punch to stump Centerburg
Northmor didn't tinker with Centerburg, scoring a 56-35 result in the win column for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 10. Last season, Centerburg and Northmor faced off on January 21, 2022 at Centerburg High School. For more, click here.
Strasburg pushes over Uhrichsville Claymont
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Strasburg still prevailed 39-22 against Uhrichsville Claymont on January 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Strasburg and Uhrichsville Claymont played in a 37-34 game on January 12, 2022. For more, click here.
Library to host annual Black History celebration
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library invites the community to the annual Black History Celebration. This event will be held at the Main Library at 43 W. Third St., Mansfield, on Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Zoom: Marysville leaves Grove City Central Crossing in its wake
Marysville dismissed Grove City Central Crossing by a 56-28 count for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 10. Last season, Marysville and Grove City Central Crossing squared off with February 1, 2022 at Marysville High School last season. For results, click here.
Centerburg earns narrow win over Northmor
Centerburg finally found a way to top Northmor 81-81 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on January 7, Centerburg squared off with Fredericktown in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Homeless Response Team finding success in downtown Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- The ongoing Mansfield/Richland County Homeless Response Team doesn't have to bat 1.000 to be a success, according to county Commissioner Tony Vero. "It's like Joe (Trolian) has said ... a good baseball analogy, if you batted .300 in success stories, it's a successful, Hall-of-Fame career," Vero said Monday during a team meeting in the commissioners' office.
