BUCYRUS — The Community Foundation for Crawford County is pleased to announce Aizlyn Green as the recipient of the 2023 Spring Semester Pry Scholarship. This particular scholarship can be awarded for the summer, fall and spring semesters, and preference is given to students attending North Central State College (NCSC) and/or the Crawford Success Center (CSC). Most recipients are also non-traditional students.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO