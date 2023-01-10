Read full article on original website
Shelby woman with cancer shares gratitude for community's support
SHELBY -- After attending multiple benefits to support friends and neighbors, Katie Silcox said she never thought she’d be on the receiving end of an organized charity. Silcox was diagnosed with a granulosa cell tumor in summer 2022 and had emergency surgery for a ruptured ovarian tumor.
Kenton trips Upper Sandusky in tenacious tussle
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Kenton nipped Upper Sandusky 62-59 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 14. In recent action on January 7, Kenton faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Upper Sandusky took on Carey on December 30 at Carey High School. For a full recap, click here.
Oak Harbor dispatches Port Clinton
Saddled up and ready to go, Oak Harbor spurred past Port Clinton 45-34 on January 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Port Clinton authored a promising start, taking an 18-8 advantage over Oak Harbor at the end of the first quarter.
Some kind of impressive: Shelby pounds Marion Harding
Shelby painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Marion Harding's defense for a 64-34 win on January 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Shelby and Marion Harding squared off with December 4, 2021 at Shelby High School last season. For results, click here.
Bishop Hartley escapes close call with Mansfield
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Bishop Hartley did just enough to beat Mansfield 65-61 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 14. Recently on January 6, Mansfield squared off with New Philadelphia in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
Not for the faint of heart: Northmor topples Mt. Gilead
Northmor fans held their breath in an uneasy 49-47 victory over Mt. Gilead at Northmor High on January 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Northmor and Mt Gilead faced off on December 15, 2021 at Mt Gilead High School. For a full recap, click here.
Worthington Christian holds off Lewistown Indian Lake
A tight-knit tilt turned in Worthington Christian's direction just enough to squeeze past Lewistown Indian Lake 60-55 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 14. In recent action on January 7, Worthington Christian faced off against Gahanna Columbus Academy and Lewistown Indian Lake took on Springfield Kenton Ridge on January 10 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School. For a full recap, click here.
East Knox tops Fredericktown
Fredericktown was solid, but not good enough, on Saturday, as East Knox prevailed 34-23 on January 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Fredericktown and East Knox played in a 53-46 game on January 19, 2022. For more, click here.
Pataskala Watkins Memorial nips Pataskala Licking Heights in taut scare
The cardiac kids of Pataskala Watkins Memorial unleashed every advantage to outlast Pataskala Licking Heights 41-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Pataskala Licking Heights faced off on February 2, 2022 at Pataskala Licking Heights High School. Click here for a recap.
Thornville Sheridan denies Heath's challenge
Thornville Sheridan trucked Heath on the road to a 50-39 victory on January 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The first quarter gave Thornville Sheridan a 14-9 lead over Heath.
Rocky River Magnificat outclasses Dresden Tri-Valley
Rocky River Magnificat collected a solid win over Dresden Tri-Valley in a 52-40 verdict in Ohio girls basketball on January 14. In recent action on January 9, Rocky River Magnificat faced off against Chesterland West Geauga and Dresden Tri-Valley took on Zanesville Maysville on January 7 at Zanesville Maysville High School. Click here for a recap.
North Canton Hoover outduels Canton McKinley in competitive clash
North Canton Hoover put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Canton McKinley in a 58-42 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Canton McKinley and North Canton Hoover faced off on February 11, 2022 at Canton McKinley High School. For a full recap, click here.
Arcadia survives taut tilt with Dola Hardin Northern
Arcadia didn't flinch, finally repelling Dola Hardin Northern 48-43 on January 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Dola Hardin Northern and Arcadia played in a 36-34 game on January 31, 2022. For more, click here.
Tiffin Calvert overcomes Old Fort in seat-squirming affair
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Tiffin Calvert did just enough to beat Old Fort 51-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Tiffin Calvert a 11-8 lead over Old Fort.
Port Clinton proves to be too much for Oak Harbor
Port Clinton knocked off Oak Harbor 43-30 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 14. Last season, Port Clinton and Oak Harbor squared off with January 15, 2022 at Oak Harbor High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Tough tussle: Cleveland St. Ignatius breaks free from North Canton Hoover
Cleveland St. Ignatius survived North Canton Hoover in a 49-42 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Ohio boys basketball on January 14. The last time North Canton Hoover and Cleveland St Ignatius played in a 50-48 game on January 29, 2022. For results, click here.
Dublin Coffman clips Hilliard Bradley in tight tilt
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Dublin Coffman defeated Hilliard Bradley 65-56 at Dublin Coffman High on January 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The first quarter gave Dublin Coffman a 21-10 lead over Hilliard Bradley.
Massillon holds off Canton Central Catholic
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Massillon had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Canton Central Catholic 51-42 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The last time Massillon and Canton Central Catholic played in a 63-53 game on January 14, 2022. For...
Alliance Marlington slips past Canton McKinley
Alliance Marlington finally found a way to top Canton McKinley 58-50 on January 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Recently on January 7, Canton McKinley squared off with Massillon Jackson in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
Canton Central Catholic claims close encounter of the winning kind over Akron Manchester
Canton Central Catholic finally found a way to top Akron Manchester 49-41 on January 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Akron Manchester and Canton Central Catholic faced off on February 18, 2021 at Akron Manchester High School. For results, click here.
