NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: JPMorgan Chase, Wendy's, Virgin Galactic, Delta Air Lines, Tesla and More
JPMorgan - Shares of the biggest U.S. bank by assets rose more than 2% after the firm posted fourth-quarter profit and revenue that topped expectations. The New York-based bank said profit jumped 6% from the year earlier period to $11.01 billion, or $3.57 per share. Interest income at the bank surged 48% on higher rates and loan growth.
Tesla Cuts Prices in the U.S. and Europe to Stoke Sales After Lackluster Year-End Deliveries
The move in the U.S. may help Tesla qualify for more federal EV tax credits, and stoke sales volume here and abroad, after competition and interest rates increased. In Europe, Tesla cut prices on its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in Austria, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland and the U.K.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Cognizant, American Airlines, Logitech and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Cognizant — Shares of Cognizant rose 8% after the IT company raised its fourth-quarter revenue guidance. It also named Ravi Kumar S as CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately. Kumar was previously president of Infosys. American Airlines...
Market History Says a Recession Could Produce the Next Airbnb Or Slack
Rising interest rates and a bear market for tech stocks have slammed the startup economy and its "growth at all costs" mantra. Exits and public offerings for venture-funded companies have gone over a cliff, and late-stage startup funding is at its lowest level in five years. But overall VC funding...
How Google, Bain & Company Have Stayed on This Best Places to Work List for 15 Years
For the last 15 years, Glassdoor has recognized the best places to work in the U.S. and four other countries with its annual Employees' Choice Awards. And since the awards began in 2009, only two companies have made the cut every year: Bain & Company and Google. This year, Bain...
Buying an Electric Car in 2023? Here's How You Can Get a $7,500 Tax Credit
If you've been on the market for an electric vehicle, 2023 might be your lucky year as the U.S. Department of Treasury just expanded its list of vehicles eligible for the federal tax subsidy of up to $7,500. Starting Jan. 1, many Americans were now eligible to qualify for a...
Jim Cramer Says Disney Should Allow Nelson Peltz to Join Its Board
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday called on Disney to elect activist investor Nelson Peltz to its board. "Someone like Peltz, who’s been tremendously successful, wants to join them and they act like that’s a problem," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday called on Disney to give...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Big banks including JPMorgan and Bank of America reported earnings. Tesla cut prices on some of its vehicles in the U.S. and Europe. Apple CEO Tim Cook took a pay cut for 2023. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Will...
Crypto.com Lays Off 20% of Workforce After FTX Collapse Blunted Ambitious Growth
Crypto.com laid off 20% of its workforce, CEO Kris Marszalek told employees, saying the crypto exchange's ambitious growth was unable to withstand the collapse of FTX. Crypto.com, which acquired the naming rights for the former Staples Center in Los Angeles in a $700 million deal, said the layoffs are part of a continued focus on financial prudence.
Wells Fargo Shares Rise Even as Bank's Profits Cut in Half by Higher Reserves, Settlement Costs
Wells Fargo earnings were cut in half, hurt by a recent settlement and the need to build-up reserves amid a deteriorating economy. In the latest period, the bank set aside $957 million for credit losses after reducing its provisions by $452 million a year ago. The disappointing earnings report came...
Meta Sues Voyager Labs, Saying It Created Fake Accounts to Scrape User Data
Meta alleged that the startup Voyager Labs was improperly creating fake accounts and scaping user data. The lawsuit follows a similar, recently settled case between LinkedIn and enterprise startup hiQ over data scraping allegations. In Sep, 2022, Meta settled with the companies BrandTotal and Unimania, which agreed to be permanent...
Apple CEO Tim Cook Requests and Receives a 40% Pay Cut After Shareholder Vote
Apple CEO Tim Cook received a pay cut in 2023 to $49 million, the company said in an SEC filing. In last year's say-on-pay vote, 64% of shareholders approved of Cook's compensation, down from 95% that approved it for Apple's 2020 fiscal year. Apple CEO Tim Cook will receive a...
Higher Labor Costs Dent Delta's Profit Forecast But Travel Demand Is Still Strong
Delta Air Lines' fourth-quarter profit topped analysts' expectations. Its first-quarter forecast projected higher labor costs. Delta pilots' union is reviewing a contract proposal this week. Delta Air Lines fourth-quarter profit and revenue topped expectations on Friday thanks to a strong finish to last year, but shares fell on the carrier's...
Hasbro Delays New Dungeons & Dragons Licensing Rules Following Fan Backlash
Hasbro postponed its update of its Dungeons & Dragons licensing terms after thousands of the game's players pushed back on proposed changes. The attempt to create a new D&D open game license comes as Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast unit looks to capitalize on a surge in popularity of the nearly 50-year-old game.
