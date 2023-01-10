ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Cognizant, American Airlines, Logitech and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Cognizant — Shares of Cognizant rose 8% after the IT company raised its fourth-quarter revenue guidance. It also named Ravi Kumar S as CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately. Kumar was previously president of Infosys. American Airlines...
NBC San Diego

Market History Says a Recession Could Produce the Next Airbnb Or Slack

Rising interest rates and a bear market for tech stocks have slammed the startup economy and its "growth at all costs" mantra. Exits and public offerings for venture-funded companies have gone over a cliff, and late-stage startup funding is at its lowest level in five years. But overall VC funding...
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Says Disney Should Allow Nelson Peltz to Join Its Board

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday called on Disney to elect activist investor Nelson Peltz to its board. "Someone like Peltz, who’s been tremendously successful, wants to join them and they act like that’s a problem," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday called on Disney to give...
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Big banks including JPMorgan and Bank of America reported earnings. Tesla cut prices on some of its vehicles in the U.S. and Europe. Apple CEO Tim Cook took a pay cut for 2023. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Will...
NBC San Diego

Crypto.com Lays Off 20% of Workforce After FTX Collapse Blunted Ambitious Growth

Crypto.com laid off 20% of its workforce, CEO Kris Marszalek told employees, saying the crypto exchange's ambitious growth was unable to withstand the collapse of FTX. Crypto.com, which acquired the naming rights for the former Staples Center in Los Angeles in a $700 million deal, said the layoffs are part of a continued focus on financial prudence.
NBC San Diego

Meta Sues Voyager Labs, Saying It Created Fake Accounts to Scrape User Data

Meta alleged that the startup Voyager Labs was improperly creating fake accounts and scaping user data. The lawsuit follows a similar, recently settled case between LinkedIn and enterprise startup hiQ over data scraping allegations. In Sep, 2022, Meta settled with the companies BrandTotal and Unimania, which agreed to be permanent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Apple CEO Tim Cook Requests and Receives a 40% Pay Cut After Shareholder Vote

Apple CEO Tim Cook received a pay cut in 2023 to $49 million, the company said in an SEC filing. In last year's say-on-pay vote, 64% of shareholders approved of Cook's compensation, down from 95% that approved it for Apple's 2020 fiscal year. Apple CEO Tim Cook will receive a...
NBC San Diego

Higher Labor Costs Dent Delta's Profit Forecast But Travel Demand Is Still Strong

Delta Air Lines' fourth-quarter profit topped analysts' expectations. Its first-quarter forecast projected higher labor costs. Delta pilots' union is reviewing a contract proposal this week. Delta Air Lines fourth-quarter profit and revenue topped expectations on Friday thanks to a strong finish to last year, but shares fell on the carrier's...
NBC San Diego

Hasbro Delays New Dungeons & Dragons Licensing Rules Following Fan Backlash

Hasbro postponed its update of its Dungeons & Dragons licensing terms after thousands of the game's players pushed back on proposed changes. The attempt to create a new D&D open game license comes as Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast unit looks to capitalize on a surge in popularity of the nearly 50-year-old game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy