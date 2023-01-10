Aaron Rodgers has authored a Hall of Fame career to this point. The rest is still unwritten, like Natasha Bedingfield was talking about during that theme song from The Hills. There exists a very real possibility that he retires because he is 39 and not every quarterback is Tom Brady and he's shown a penchant for marching to the beat of his own drum lately. As a guy sitting on his couch here, I'll admit I have no prediction except this one: there will be a prolonged offseason drama surrounding his return or ride into the sunset. So we'd all be well-served to stay hydrated, pack a few Snickers bars and prepare for a marathon.

2 DAYS AGO