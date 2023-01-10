ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 3

John Stark
3d ago

Ballard should never have been hired, and should have been fired 5000 times already, get rid of him

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich lands head coach interview

Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 QB-needy team not interested in Derek Carr trade

The Las Vegas Raiders have begun working to find a trade suitor for Derek Carr, and there is one team in need of a quarterback that they apparently do not have to call. The Indianapolis Colts will not be trading for Carr, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic. That is not much of a... The post Report: 1 QB-needy team not interested in Derek Carr trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Larry Brown Sports

Will 1 huge NFL playoff change become permanent?

The AFC Championship Game could potentially be held at a neutral site this year. That idea was birthed from extreme circumstances surrounding the cancellation of the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, but is it possible the arrangement could become permanent? There are some who believe the NFL will use this... The post Will 1 huge NFL playoff change become permanent? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts complete head coach interview with Ben Johnson

The Indianapolis Colts completed their interview with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coach vacancy, the team announced Friday. With Johnson’s interview now under wraps, the Colts have now conducted five interviews for their head coach vacancies. Before Johnson, the Colts interviewed special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone (Jan. 11), Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (Jan. 12), Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero (Jan. 12) and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris (Jan. 13).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Colts latest head coaching interview

The Indianapolis Colts were an absolute disaster this season, finishing with a 4-12-1 record that highlights the many questions about their future moving forward. Their head coaching situation is one of those many questions, but owner Jim Irsay provided some insight into their coaching search on Thursday by revealing that they interviewed a highly acclaimed Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Colts latest head coaching interview appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Big Lead

The Aaron Rodgers Drama Is a Marathon, Not a Sprint

Aaron Rodgers has authored a Hall of Fame career to this point. The rest is still unwritten, like Natasha Bedingfield was talking about during that theme song from The Hills. There exists a very real possibility that he retires because he is 39 and not every quarterback is Tom Brady and he's shown a penchant for marching to the beat of his own drum lately. As a guy sitting on his couch here, I'll admit I have no prediction except this one: there will be a prolonged offseason drama surrounding his return or ride into the sunset. So we'd all be well-served to stay hydrated, pack a few Snickers bars and prepare for a marathon.
FOX Sports

Irsay promises fans to fix Colts' problems after poor season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay acknowledged Friday that his franchise fell short of expectations this past season and said it's his responsibility to find solutions. The comments came in an open letter to fans just three days after general manager Chris Ballard told reporters he had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy