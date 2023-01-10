Lakeland School System initiates design of new $2.4M district office

After years of working out of cramped quarters in City Hall, the Lakeland School System (LSS) is looking at moving on up.

On Monday, Jan. 9, the district’s Board of Education unanimously approved the start of the design phase for a new $2.4 million central office on U.S. 70, east of the eventual extension of New Seed Tick Road.

The new location comes after discussions of other possible sites such as space within City Hall and the mixed-use development, Lakeland Town Square.

The new district headquarters, created by Lakeland-based Renaissance Group, will include approximately 10,000 square feet with 26 offices, a board meeting room, and five conference rooms.

“I’ve got a growing number of... individuals that I think all deserve and need not only a consistent place to work but also a comfortable place to work,” said LSS Superintendent Ted Horrell. “Like every other building we’ve done, we don’t propose building a luxury palace, but we want a building where we can do hard work and do it effectively and collaborate efficiently.”

The new central office would sit on five acres of a 23-acre Lakeland Meadows site the district purchased for $633,000 in February 2022.

“I think it’s important just from a recruiting standpoint to retain and recruit the best,” new LSS board member Keith Acton said. “It’s just helpful to have these things where you know you’re going to have a professional place to work. Looking at the other municipalities around us, they have facilities that are very worthy of their staff.”

The remainder of the 23-acre site is envisioned to one day include an elementary or intermediate school.

When Horrell started with the new LSS district in January 2014, the city offered him space in City Hall. At that time, the suburb’s Board of Commissioners considered converting the operations side of City Hall into a central office for the school district. Cost and space issues resulted in that never happening.

“There were a couple of concerns there,” Horrell said. “We had $0 in our fund balance at the time, and the city had just put in their first-ever property tax to fund schools. There was some sensitivity certainly there.”

Horrell added that they needed to make sure there was space for more city employees as Lakeland grew. Until last fall, the growing district took up five offices (for its eight employees) in the building.

In November 2017, the district earmarked $1 million to buy land for a new elementary or middle school. The thought at that time was that the property could be the location of a new central office.

Horrell points out that the district also considered the 94-acre Lakeland Preparatory School site just off U.S. 70 would have room for a new central office. That turned out to not be the case.

“It’s actually a pretty tight little campus to do all the things that we want to do,” Horrell said about Lakeland Prep. “...A central office was not really in the works.”

There was a site on Old Brownsville Road that turned out too costly, and the spot at Lakeland Town Square did not work out.

As expected, City Hall needed more office space for its employees last September, leading to some LSS staff working from home. To ease the increasingly tight quarters at City Hall, LSS moved its remaining staff into an unused part of the new Lakeland Prep high school wing. That will fill up over the next few years as a new grade level is introduced each year.

“We feel comfortable that we’ll be fine for this year, and we think we can get through next year with the ninth and 10th graders,” Horrell said. “But by the time we have three grade levels at Lakeland Prep, we need to be gone.”