Schoharie County man arrested over drugs, buried cash

FULTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Saturday, January 7, deputies from the Schohaire County Sheriff’s Office arrested Johsua T. McDonnell, 27, of the town of Fulton. Police claim that they found several controlled substances in his vehicle during a traffic stop, implying that he was trafficking drugs.

Police said they saw McDonnell fail to signal when making a turn in his 1999 Mazda pickup truck—and that the vehicle’s exhaust system was inadequate—so they pulled him over. They said that, as part of their investigation and interview of McDonnell, they discovered that he was physically carrying the drugs on his person. All told, police report recovering:

79.5 grams of packaged heroin

1 gram each of crack cocaine and methamphetamine

Several hydrocodone pills

Brass knuckles





Police said that McDonnell’s truck was impounded after he was arrested. They said that a search of his personal belongings lead them to believe that he is involved in a large-scale selling operation.

Next, they got search warrants for the truck and McDonnell’s home, where they found $25,000 buried in the yard. Police investigators theorize that the money came from multiple sales over four months.

Besides a traffic ticket and misdemeanors, McDonnell is scheduled to return to Fulton Town Court on February 1 to answer for the following felonies:

2 counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

2 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

If found guilty, McDonnell could face up to 25 years behind bars for each of those third-degree charges.

