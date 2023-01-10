ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schoharie County, NY

Schoharie County man arrested over drugs, buried cash

By Johan Sheridan
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GGuNm_0k9vR7EJ00

FULTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Saturday, January 7, deputies from the Schohaire County Sheriff’s Office arrested Johsua T. McDonnell, 27, of the town of Fulton. Police claim that they found several controlled substances in his vehicle during a traffic stop, implying that he was trafficking drugs.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Police said they saw McDonnell fail to signal when making a turn in his 1999 Mazda pickup truck—and that the vehicle’s exhaust system was inadequate—so they pulled him over. They said that, as part of their investigation and interview of McDonnell, they discovered that he was physically carrying the drugs on his person. All told, police report recovering:

  • 79.5 grams of packaged heroin
  • 1 gram each of crack cocaine and methamphetamine
  • Several hydrocodone pills
  • Brass knuckles
Amsterdam high school students arrested after incident
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i1Zaz_0k9vR7EJ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05s140_0k9vR7EJ00

Police said that McDonnell’s truck was impounded after he was arrested. They said that a search of his personal belongings lead them to believe that he is involved in a large-scale selling operation.

Next, they got search warrants for the truck and McDonnell’s home, where they found $25,000 buried in the yard. Police investigators theorize that the money came from multiple sales over four months.

New Scotland man arrested for Christmas day robbery

Besides a traffic ticket and misdemeanors, McDonnell is scheduled to return to Fulton Town Court on February 1 to answer for the following felonies:

  • 2 counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • 2 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

If found guilty, McDonnell could face up to 25 years behind bars for each of those third-degree charges.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Moreau woman accused of abandoning dog in car

A Moreau woman is accused of abandoning a dog in a car. Priscilla Lancaster, 26, left the dog in a car on Dublin Road in Granville, say state police. Troopers found the dog tied inside around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. They say there was no food and water, and the...
GRANVILLE, NY
WNYT

Man receives sentence after deadly shooting

The man who killed a Schenectady mother during a Fourth of July party back in 2020, will could spend the rest of his life behind bars. Tevin Alvarez was sentenced Friday in Schenectady County court to 20 years to life in prison. He took a plea deal in November, rather...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy PD investigating robbery at Chinese restaurant

Troy Police are continuing to investigate an armed robbery that happened Thursday night at Lee Lin Chinese Restaurant on Pawling Avenue. Security camera footage from the incident shows a man, who appears to brandish a gun, take an unknown amount of money.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Columbia County woman charged in wrong-way DWI crash

A Columbia County woman was sent to jail, after she allegedly drove the wrong way on the Mass Turnpike, and caused a crash. Kayla Savery of Copake Falls was driving drunk, on the wrong side of the road, with two kids in the car, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. She slammed head-on into a tow truck.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NYSP: Mohawk Valley man charged with unlicensed operation, drug possession in Boonville

BOONVILLE- A man from the Mohawk Valley area is faced with unlicensed operation and drug possession offenses in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Matthew D. Hunt, 39, of Ilion, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with three misdemeanor counts of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of aggravated unlicensed operation in the second-degree and use of a vehicle (w/out an interlock device).
BOONVILLE, NY
WKTV

Man accused of breaking into Utica business, stealing items from office

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man allegedly broke into a business on Court Street, stole items from an office and urinated throughout the hallway and bathroom. An employee reached out to police on Wednesday after noticing items were missing from the office and a desk had been rifled through. They also told officers about the urine in the hallway.
UTICA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy