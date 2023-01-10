Read full article on original website
2024 Ford F-150 Refresh To Add New Vertical Screen: Photos
Back in September, Ford Authority reported that a refreshed Ford F-150 was due to arrive in 2023 for the 2024 model year, and in December, spotted a prototype of that particular model for the very first time. That sighting was followed up by another one a few weeks later, and just last week, Ford Authority came across another 2024 Ford F-150 prototype – this time wearing less camo and showing off its new taillight design for the first time. Now, these new photos give us our first look at the revised interior of the best-selling pickup, revealing the presence of a new, vertical infotainment screen.
2024 Ford F-150 Refresh Prototype Shows Off New Tail Lights
Last September, Ford Authority reported that the Ford F-150 is expected to receive a mid-cycle refresh in 2023 for the 2024 model year, which falls right within the typical timeline for the perennially best-selling pickup after it was treated to a redesign for the 2021 model year. This would give it a regular product cadence of six years – three for the pre-refresh model and three for the post-refresh pickup, as was the case with the previous generation. Then, in early December, Ford Authority spotted a 2024 Ford F-150 out testing for the very first time, and just a couple of weeks later, a Lariat trimmed model was also seen driving around, clad in heavy camo. Now, Ford Authority has spotted another 2024 Ford F-150 prototype, this time with its new tail lights on display.
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
2023 Ford Ranger XL Pickups Get New Depopulated Key
While the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger has launched in certain global markets already, the U.S. will soldier on for one more model year before the redesigned pickup launches there. However, that doesn’t mean the 2023 Ford Ranger hasn’t received a few minor updates for the last model year of this current generation. That list has now grown to include a new depopulated key for the 2023 Ford Ranger XL, specifically, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼
The new S650 Ford Mustang brings higher horsepower to the 2024 model. Every trim gets a power bump, including the V8-powered GT. The post The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Famed Actor to Join NASCAR as Full-time Driver
Famed actor Frankie Muniz has announced that he will be joining NASCAR's ARCA series, marking a significant departure from his time in show business and an unusual career transition.
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
Mike Helton Intimidated Drivers, but Darrell Waltrip Once Ended ‘Ass-Chewing’ with Angry NASCAR Leader in an Abrupt and Unexpected Way
Mike Helton regularly intimidated drivers during sometimes intense exchanges. Larry McReynolds recently recalled on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio a time when Darrell Waltrip was in the broadcast booth and abruptly ended a tongue-lashing from the angry leader in an unbelievable way. The post Mike Helton Intimidated Drivers, but Darrell Waltrip Once Ended ‘Ass-Chewing’ with Angry NASCAR Leader in an Abrupt and Unexpected Way appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
2005 Mustang: Should You Daily Drive the First S197 Ford Mustang?
The 2005 Ford Mustang is part of the S197-generation pony car, and brought great change to the Mustang. Furthermore, the Mustang V6 and GT are decent daily drivers. The post 2005 Mustang: Should You Daily Drive the First S197 Ford Mustang? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NASCAR Ford Driver Kevin Harvick To Retire At End Of 2023
Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 NASCAR Ford Mustang, has finally made a decision regarding his future. On January 12th, 2023, Harvick announced his intent to step away from full-time Cup Series competition upon conclusion of the 2023 racing season. Harvick, 47, said that while the decision wasn’t easy,...
Carroll Shelby's 1968 Ford Mustang Black Hornet headed to auction
A 1968 Ford Mustang from Carroll Shelby's personal collection is up for grabs. Nicknamed Black Hornet, it's scheduled to be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson at the company's Scottsdale, Arizona, event to be held Jan. 21-29. In the 1960s, Shelby American worked closely with Ford to develop new Mustang variants, keeping...
NASCAR Ford Team RFK Racing Signs With New Primary Sponsor
Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (RFK), a NASCAR Ford team that currently fields two Mustang race cars at the Cup Series level, recently announced that it has acquired a new primary sponsor for several racing events in the 2023 season and beyond. Both of the Mustangs fielded by RFK will now...
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver
Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
Notchback Mustang: What Is It and Why Should You Care?
The Fox Body Notchback Ford Mustang is a coupe with a special appeal. The little Fox platform pony car is a coupe with a low price tag and V8 power. The post Notchback Mustang: What Is It and Why Should You Care? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
14-Year-Old Dodge Challenger Dusts Mustang And Camaro Outselling Both In 2022
The Dodge Challenger might rest on a 14-year-old platform being on sale since 2008 and have a motor that both sounds like a dinosaur and runs on them, but it’s officially the tyrant king of the muscle car scene for the second straight year. Recently revealed 2022 sales figures from the big three show that it smoked competition from the Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro.
Ford Ranger To Utilize T6 Platform Into Next Decade: Report
Big changes are on the horizon for the long-running Ford Ranger, even though the all-new, next-generation version of the mid-size pickup just launched in select international markets last year, with a U.S. launch set to follow this year. As Ford Authority reported last month, an all-electric version of the Ford Ranger is likely coming before 2030, and like all of The Blue Oval’s future and second-generation EVs, it will ride on its own dedicated platform. However, the ICE Ford Ranger will reportedly continue to ride on the Ford T6 platform into the next decade, according to the latest product roadmap from AutoForecast Solutions.
Ford CEO Jim Farley Part Of VP Racing Sportscar Challenge
Ford CEO Jim Farley has a passion for motorsports. A longtime racer himself, Farley has found time not only to drive, but to succeed despite heading a multinational automaker. Just last year, he scored a podium finish at the Le Mans Classic, where he wheeled a Ford GT40 in a three-hour stint. According to Sportscar 365, Farley will once again step behind the wheel of a Blue Oval racer to take on the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at Daytona International Speedway in just one week.
Carroll Shelby Would Have Been 100 Today. Here’s a Look Back at the Automotive Legend—and His Cars.
In a world where social media pushes pretension to extremes, individuals are now regarded as “brands,” their names appended to the most trivial of items. Without doubt, time will prove many of these personalities as ephemeral as the products they endorse, relegating most to a Wikipedia footnote—with “citation needed.” By contrast, one man’s name—his cars, his legacy and even his logo—is a brand recognized around the world. His contribution to postwar automotive history is inestimable, alongside a shortlist of names like Enzo Ferrari, Colin Chapman and Ferruccio Lamborghini. Carroll Hall Shelby, who would have been 100 years old on January 11,...
2023 Ford F-150 Rattler Is Completely Sold Out
One of a few new Ford F-150 models debuting for the 2023 model year, the Rattler was positioned as a budget off-roader – something that isn’t terribly common in today’s automotive market. Slotting in the F-150 lineup beneath the Tremor and Raptor, the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler offers quite a bit of content for the money, and as such, most expected it to be a popular offering once order banks opened up. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened, as the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is completely sold out.
