The ongoing pivot to battery electric vehicles requires either extensive investments into preexisting assembly facilities or the construction of entirely new sites that can manufacture EV components. Such efforts are not mutually exclusive, as the Ford EV framework currently rests on rehabilitating factories like the Cologne Assembly plant into pure EV production sites and the creation of sprawling properties like BlueOval City in Tennessee and BlueOval SK in Kentucky. As Ford Authority previously detailed, FoMoCo is currently looking to build least one additional battery plant in North America with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL), with several locations rumored to be in the running. However, per the Virginia Mercury, that state has rejected plans to host one such facility.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO