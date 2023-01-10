Read full article on original website
The most and least reliable cars you can buy in 2023, according to Consumer Reports
Toyota makes the most reliable new car you can buy, while Ford makes the least dependable one, according to Consumer Reports. See the list here.
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines
Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
fordauthority.com
Ford Ranger To Utilize T6 Platform Into Next Decade: Report
Big changes are on the horizon for the long-running Ford Ranger, even though the all-new, next-generation version of the mid-size pickup just launched in select international markets last year, with a U.S. launch set to follow this year. As Ford Authority reported last month, an all-electric version of the Ford Ranger is likely coming before 2030, and like all of The Blue Oval’s future and second-generation EVs, it will ride on its own dedicated platform. However, the ICE Ford Ranger will reportedly continue to ride on the Ford T6 platform into the next decade, according to the latest product roadmap from AutoForecast Solutions.
fordauthority.com
Majority Of Lincoln Dealers Enroll In EV Sales Program
Ford Motor Company’s ongoing pivot toward battery electric vehicles is a monumental paradigm shift for the automaker that has fundamentally changed how it operates, with more changes in store for the future. As part of its $50 billion plan to produce at least two million EVs by 2026, the company has introduced a new set of standards for Ford dealers in an effort to better compete against competitors that offer direct sales to customers. As Ford Authority previously reported, most Ford dealers have embraced that plan, which will begin next year. As for Lincoln dealers, the majority of franchise owners have signed on to the brand’s own EV sales framework, per Automotive News.
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
How Chevy Made ‘A Solid Electric Car Even Better’ According to U.S. News
The Chevy Bolt was already a great EV, but according to U.S. News it is now even better. What was upgraded on the Bolt? The post How Chevy Made ‘A Solid Electric Car Even Better’ According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Best SUVs of 2023: Toyota Only Had 1 Option on This List
Kelley Blue Books' best SUVs of 2023 list included the 2023 Toyota RAV4, the 2023 Kia Seltos, and even the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe. The post Best SUVs of 2023: Toyota Only Had 1 Option on This List appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons the 2024 Toyota Tacoma Is Worth the Wait
Find out why the 2024 Toyota Tacoma is going to be so good, it's worth waiting until then to buy one. The post 3 Reasons the 2024 Toyota Tacoma Is Worth the Wait appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
Study Shows That Plug-In Hybrid Owners Aren't Plugging In
When a buyer selects a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) over a traditional gas car, one expects that they will take full advantage of its electric capabilities. After all, PHEVs are both better for the environment and a great money-saving opportunity. Why then has a study from the International Council on Clean Transportation found that many owners simply aren't plugging in their PHEVs?
Autoblog
Electric cars are killing the car dealership as we know it
Electric cars are changing the way we shop for and purchase vehicles, and dealerships are scrambling to adapt. When Elon Musk's Tesla started selling its cars through stores rather than dealerships a decade ago, the industry was skeptical of the move. The dealership model, in which retailers buy from automakers and sell vehicles to consumers, has been protected for nearly a century by robust franchise laws. It's how you sold cars in America.
greencarjournal.com
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Sales Surpass 4Runner, Narrow Gap With Wrangler During Q4 2022
Ford Bronco sales increased in the United States while decreasing in Canada and Mexico during the fourth quarter of 2022. In the United States, Ford Bronco deliveries totaled 30,670 units in Q4 2022, an increase of about 24 percent compared to 24,819 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete...
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Best Used Cars for Under $10,000
If you are looking for a good used car that has proven its worth with a good track record over the past 10 years, here are some used car models analysts at Consumer Reports rate as the best deals that can be found under $10,000 right now. Looking for the...
How to Finance a Used Car, According to Consumer Reports
If you're planning to finance a used car purchase this year, check out these helpful tips from Consumer Reports. The post How to Finance a Used Car, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
AOL Corp
Used car prices post biggest drop ever as new luxury car sales boom
The volatility in the used car market rolled on in 2022, but there might be some relief for car buyers coming this year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) for the month of December posted a 0.8% increase in wholesale auto prices month over month, however it dropped a whopping 14.9% year over year, the largest annualized price decline ever in the 26-year history of the index.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Battery Plant Efforts Nixed By Virginia Governor
The ongoing pivot to battery electric vehicles requires either extensive investments into preexisting assembly facilities or the construction of entirely new sites that can manufacture EV components. Such efforts are not mutually exclusive, as the Ford EV framework currently rests on rehabilitating factories like the Cologne Assembly plant into pure EV production sites and the creation of sprawling properties like BlueOval City in Tennessee and BlueOval SK in Kentucky. As Ford Authority previously detailed, FoMoCo is currently looking to build least one additional battery plant in North America with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL), with several locations rumored to be in the running. However, per the Virginia Mercury, that state has rejected plans to host one such facility.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum FX4: Real World Photos
The 2023 Ford Super Duty was officially revealed back in September, and in the months since then, Ford Authority has spotted the brand new pickup out driving around in all sorts of colors, configurations, and trim levels. That list features more than one finished in the luxurious Platinum trim, including both an F-250 Tremor and an F-350 Tremor. to Now, Ford Authority has come across yet another version of the redesigned pickup in this configuration – a 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum FX4.
MotorAuthority
2024 Ford F-150 spy shots
Ford's F-150 is about to come in for an update, its first since its 2021 redesign. Prototypes for the updated model have been spotted ahead of a likely debut later this year. The new truck should be introduced for the 2024 model year. Camouflage gear on prototypes spotted testing point...
fordauthority.com
2024 Lincoln Aviator Interior Spotted For First Time
The current-generation Lincoln Aviator debuted in 2019 as a 2020 model year vehicle alongside its sibling, the Ford Explorer. While both vehicles have received minor updates since their introduction, the duo is set to receive more substantial updates this year in the form of a refresh for their respective nameplates. So far, 2024 Ford Explorer prototypes have been spotted with heavy camouflage and one 2024 Lincoln Aviator prototype also made its first public appearance recently. However, any details about the luxury crossover’s interior could not be gleaned from previous sightings. Fortunately, our photographers were able to capture some telling shots of its cabin, which clearly show off updates to the center stack, including the touchscreen.
fordauthority.com
Ford Becomes Title Partner Of RideLondon Cycling Festival
Ford is in the midst of a major electrification push across the entire globe, but even more so in Europe, where the automaker aims to transition its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner. However, at the same time, The Blue Oval has long been a supporter of making roads safer for everyone – pedestrians, scooter riders, and cyclists included. As such, it makes sense that Ford has now become the official title partner of the RideLondon Cycling Festival for the next three years.
