Ford Escape Among Top 10 Most Popular Used Vehicles Of 2022
The Ford Escape has long been a popular entity on the used vehicle market, finishing as the eighth most popular such model on iSeeCars’ Most Popular Used Vehicles of 2021 list while accounting for 1.7 percent of total used car sales in that particular year. Now, iSeeCars has released this same list for 2022, and once again, the Ford Escape has ranked in the top ten, though a few spots behind the back-to-back number one ranking used vehicle, the Ford F-150.
Ford F-150 Lightning Wins 2023 N.A. Truck Of The Year Award
As Ford Authority reported last September, the Ford F-150 Lightning was one of the finalists for the prestigious 2023 North American Truck of the Year award, an honor that went to the Ford Maverick in 2022, while the Ford Bronco was named as the 2022 North American SUV of the Year as well. The Ford F-150 Lightning was competing against two other finalists – the Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 and Lordstown Endurance – for NATOTY honors, and as it turns out, the EV pickup prevailed, keeping this particular award in The Blue Oval’s possession for another year.
2024 Ford Mustang Convertible With Blacked Out Trim: Photos
Following its unveiling this past September, Ford Authority has spotted a large number of redesigned 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost and GT models out driving around wearing all sorts of colors and equipped with different option packages. That list includes a variety of pony cars finished in the new color called Vapor Blue, including an EcoBoost convertible, an EcoBoost coupe, and a GT coupe. Now, Ford Authority has spotted yet another Vapor Blue 2024 Ford Mustang, this time an EcoBoost convertible equipped with blacked-out trim for the very first time.
Ford Patent Filed For Two-Panel Cab Back For Unibody Trucks
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a two-panel cab back for unibody trucks, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on January 4th, 2021, published on January 10th, 2023, and assigned serial number 11548570. The Ford Authority Take. In recent months, a number of truck bed-related Ford...
Ford Ranger To Utilize T6 Platform Into Next Decade: Report
Big changes are on the horizon for the long-running Ford Ranger, even though the all-new, next-generation version of the mid-size pickup just launched in select international markets last year, with a U.S. launch set to follow this year. As Ford Authority reported last month, an all-electric version of the Ford Ranger is likely coming before 2030, and like all of The Blue Oval’s future and second-generation EVs, it will ride on its own dedicated platform. However, the ICE Ford Ranger will reportedly continue to ride on the Ford T6 platform into the next decade, according to the latest product roadmap from AutoForecast Solutions.
2023 Ford F-150 Rattler Is Completely Sold Out
One of a few new Ford F-150 models debuting for the 2023 model year, the Rattler was positioned as a budget off-roader – something that isn’t terribly common in today’s automotive market. Slotting in the F-150 lineup beneath the Tremor and Raptor, the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler offers quite a bit of content for the money, and as such, most expected it to be a popular offering once order banks opened up. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened, as the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is completely sold out.
Ford Exec John Savona To Retire This March
Ford has faced its fair share of turnover in terms of its executive ranks over the past several months, with key employees including Hau Thai-Tang, Frederiek Toney, Brian Schaaf, Stuart Rowley, Joy Falotico, and Steven Armstrong all either announcing their intentions to retire or depart The Blue Oval in the past six months or so. Such change is normal in the world of business, of course, and all of those folks have replacements lined up, but now, we have yet another Ford executive to add to that list – John Savona, the company’s vice president, Americas Manufacturing and Labor Affairs.
Ford Average Transaction Price Up Three Percent In December
As consumers are well aware by now, both used and new vehicle prices have been on the rise for more than two years now, reaching record levels on multiple occasions over that time span. While this trend has shown some signs of cooling off in recent months, prices continue to hold true, and that also applies to The Blue Oval. In fact, according to new data from Cox Automotive, Ford average transaction pricing was up three percent in December, keeping this long-running trend alive – though it is an improvement on the 10 percent that prices rose in November, at least.
Ford Bronco Sales Surpass 4Runner, Narrow Gap With Wrangler During Q4 2022
Ford Bronco sales increased in the United States while decreasing in Canada and Mexico during the fourth quarter of 2022. In the United States, Ford Bronco deliveries totaled 30,670 units in Q4 2022, an increase of about 24 percent compared to 24,819 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete...
2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum FX4: Real World Photos
The 2023 Ford Super Duty was officially revealed back in September, and in the months since then, Ford Authority has spotted the brand new pickup out driving around in all sorts of colors, configurations, and trim levels. That list features more than one finished in the luxurious Platinum trim, including both an F-250 Tremor and an F-350 Tremor. to Now, Ford Authority has come across yet another version of the redesigned pickup in this configuration – a 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum FX4.
Majority Of Lincoln Dealers Enroll In EV Sales Program
Ford Motor Company’s ongoing pivot toward battery electric vehicles is a monumental paradigm shift for the automaker that has fundamentally changed how it operates, with more changes in store for the future. As part of its $50 billion plan to produce at least two million EVs by 2026, the company has introduced a new set of standards for Ford dealers in an effort to better compete against competitors that offer direct sales to customers. As Ford Authority previously reported, most Ford dealers have embraced that plan, which will begin next year. As for Lincoln dealers, the majority of franchise owners have signed on to the brand’s own EV sales framework, per Automotive News.
Ford Bronco Tire & Wheel Guide: Everything You Need To Know
Upon the introduction of the Ford Bronco almost two years ago, Ford Authority put together a comprehensive guide to all the unique tire and wheel options available for the rugged pony. Now that some new models have been released to bolster the off-road SUV’s lineup, we decided to make a new guide to provide the most accurate list of Bronco tire and wheel options for the 2023 model year, broken out by trim level and package.
Ford Inventory At Just Over 70 Days’ Supply In December
For more than two years now, new vehicle inventory has remained historically low as automakers struggle to produce vehicles amid numerous supply chain shortages. In fact, back in December 2021, Ford inventory stood at just 40 days’ supply, which was actually better than many of its rivals, but also well below the previous year, when days’ supply stood at 68. Things were far more grim as recently as Q3 2022, when Ford inventory sunk to just 19 days’ supply. However, the latest data from Cox Automotive shows that things have improved considerably over the past few months.
Ford Ranger Discount Offers Up To $1000 Bonus Cash In January 2023
A Ford Ranger discount offers up to $1,000 Bonus Cash in certain markets during January 2023. A separate offer of 5.9 percent APR financing is also available, depending on market. Ford Ranger Discount Offers. Ford Ranger discount and incentive offers vary by market during January 2023. As such, below, we...
Ford BlueOval SK Gets New CEO For 2023
More than a year after announcing that the two companies intended to form an EV battery production joint venture, Ford and SK On formally finalized what is now known as BlueOval SK last July, paving the way for a massive push in that regard. Both companies are investing billions in a host of production facilities such as BlueOval SK Battery Park, which is currently under construction in the U.S., with plans to expand to other parts of the globe as well. At that time, the companies announced that SK On’s CEO David Hahm would serve as CEO, while Ford’s Jiem Cranney would be tabbed as CFO, though those positions would change every three years. However, BlueOval SK has announced that it now has a new CEO already – Robert Rhee.
Ford EV Battery Plant Efforts Nixed By Virginia Governor
The ongoing pivot to battery electric vehicles requires either extensive investments into preexisting assembly facilities or the construction of entirely new sites that can manufacture EV components. Such efforts are not mutually exclusive, as the Ford EV framework currently rests on rehabilitating factories like the Cologne Assembly plant into pure EV production sites and the creation of sprawling properties like BlueOval City in Tennessee and BlueOval SK in Kentucky. As Ford Authority previously detailed, FoMoCo is currently looking to build least one additional battery plant in North America with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL), with several locations rumored to be in the running. However, per the Virginia Mercury, that state has rejected plans to host one such facility.
GM Benchmarking Ford Maverick
Benchmarking is a common practice in the automotive world, as automakers routinely purchase vehicles made by their rivals to get a closer look at what makes them tick. Competition is and always has been fierce in this particular industry, particularly between two long-time rivals such as Ford and General Motors, which have been doing battle for over a century now. As such, Ford Authority has spotted GM benchmarking a host of Blue Oval vehicles in recent months, including the Ford Mustang Mach-E EV crossover, Ford F-150 Raptor pickup, and the all-electric Ford F-150 Lighting. Now, sources have told Ford Authority that GM is also benchmarking the Ford Maverick, too.
NTSB Chair Concerned About Safety Impact Of EVs
As Ford invests $50 billion with a goal of producing two million EVs annually by 2026 and eventually transitioning its entire lineup to all-electric vehicles, there are undoubtedly numerous obstacles to overcome, as is also the case for the federal fleet and its mission to go all-electric in the coming years. Aside from things like range anxiety, charging infrastructure, and rising materials costs, it seems as if there’s also a safety impact to consider as EVs get bigger and heavier, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
Australian 2024 Ford Mustang Launch Timetable Moved Up
While some other automakers have abandoned the Australian market in recent years, Ford remains committed to it, though it is in the process of revamping its lineup in that particular country. The Blue Oval plans to launch five electrified models in Australia by 2024 – including the Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover – as well as the Ford F-150, which will be produced in right-hand drive format for that market. The all-new 2024 Ford Mustang is also set to join FoMoCo’s Aussie lineup this year, though it will be arriving there a bit earlier than previously expected, according to Drive.
Ford Becomes Title Partner Of RideLondon Cycling Festival
Ford is in the midst of a major electrification push across the entire globe, but even more so in Europe, where the automaker aims to transition its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner. However, at the same time, The Blue Oval has long been a supporter of making roads safer for everyone – pedestrians, scooter riders, and cyclists included. As such, it makes sense that Ford has now become the official title partner of the RideLondon Cycling Festival for the next three years.
