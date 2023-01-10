More than a year after announcing that the two companies intended to form an EV battery production joint venture, Ford and SK On formally finalized what is now known as BlueOval SK last July, paving the way for a massive push in that regard. Both companies are investing billions in a host of production facilities such as BlueOval SK Battery Park, which is currently under construction in the U.S., with plans to expand to other parts of the globe as well. At that time, the companies announced that SK On’s CEO David Hahm would serve as CEO, while Ford’s Jiem Cranney would be tabbed as CFO, though those positions would change every three years. However, BlueOval SK has announced that it now has a new CEO already – Robert Rhee.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO