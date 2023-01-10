Bumping along the edge of a dirt road, small bits of gravel spraying away from the guardrail and down to the river below... The Jeep CJ7 peering at the scenic overlook and gazing at the blue skies, fresh breeze, and phenomenal vista... The Jeep Wrangler CJ-7 has been part of the U.S. American freedom feel for over fifty years. When the CJ-5 was first produced during WWII as front-line war vehicle in 1944, it was named CJ for 'civilian jeep'. This mentality was 'to let the civilians feel the freedom our nation protects'. This mentality was adapted and improved in the CJ-7, the last line of the Civilian Jeep (1976-1986), leaving it one of the most popular models made by Jeep.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO