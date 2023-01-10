ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

School employee accused of calling in bomb threat at a school in North Haven

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
 3 days ago

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A school employee has been charged after allegedly calling in a bomb threat to the school where she works in North Haven.

Police said on Tuesday morning around 7 a.m., the department was contacted by a caller who claimed her daughter was afraid to go to school due to a supposed bomb threat. According to police, the caller was uncooperative and would not provide any additional information before hanging up on the dispatcher.

According to police, while the school is located in North Haven, it is not a North Haven public school.

Investigators were able to determine the threat to be non-credible and were able to identify the caller as an employee of that school.

Around 11:30 a.m., North Haven police arrested 37-year-old Sharthia Bradley. She was charged with breach of peace, false report of an incident and misuse of the 911 system.

Comments / 14

Philip Simonin
3d ago

Instead of faking sick, or requesting a pto day, like she should have done, she caught charges. I will take, things not worth it, for 1,000.

Guest
3d ago

She needs a psychiatric evaluation and punishment.

Richard Glenn
3d ago

if she wanted a day off just call in sick

WTNH

WTNH

