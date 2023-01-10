Former Batavia Downs driving regular Larry Stalbaum has only been racing at the Downs as a part-time ship-in in recent years as his base of operations has moved away from Western New York. But after spending more time in Genesee County this past year, Stalbaum was a force to be reckoned with on the opening day of the first winter meet in over 20 years as he trained and drove five winners on the 13-race card that produced the highest betting handle since 2019.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO