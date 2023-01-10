Read full article on original website
Florence M. Henderson
Florence M. Henderson, 78, of Batavia passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday January 10, 2023. She was born in Batavia on September 25, 1944 to the late Dominic and Marie Cerce. In addition to her parents, Florence is predeceased by her sisters; Louise, Marie and Donna; brothers Donny and Joe.
Henry "Hank" Kujawski Sr.
Henry (Hank) Kujawski, Sr., 91, of Batavia passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Sussman Palliative Care Unit at the University of Rochester Medical Center. He was born on October 2, 1931 in Batavia, NY, the youngest child of the late Stanley...
Richard C. Yasses
- Richard C. Yasses, 74 of Batavia, passed away on Saturday, (December 24, 2022) at his home in Batavia. Mr. Yasses was born August 1, 1948 in Batavia, a son of the late Steven and Helen (Bachulak) Yasses. Richard enjoyed boating and fishing along with spending time with his family,...
Frederick “Fred” Henry Maurer
Darien – Frederick “Fred” Henry Maurer, 85, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, peacefully at the Crossroads House surrounded by his beloved family. He was born May 17, 1937, in Batavia to the late Frederick and Bernardine Maurer. He graduated from Corfu High School in 1955 and married Sharon Anne McGuire and they were married for 58 years.
Stalbaum steals the show in Batavia Downs winter opener
Former Batavia Downs driving regular Larry Stalbaum has only been racing at the Downs as a part-time ship-in in recent years as his base of operations has moved away from Western New York. But after spending more time in Genesee County this past year, Stalbaum was a force to be reckoned with on the opening day of the first winter meet in over 20 years as he trained and drove five winners on the 13-race card that produced the highest betting handle since 2019.
Notre Dame dominates Holley 47-32 in Girls Basketball
Notre Dame improved to 8-1 on the season in Girls Basketball with a 47-32 win over Holley. Amelia McCulley scored 20 points for the Fighting Irish, hitting two three-pointers along the way, and coming up with five rebounds, two blocks and three steals. Avelin Tomidy scored eight points and had...
Law and Order: Trio from Rochester accused of stealing bags of items from Ulta Beauty
Mone N. Wiggins, 24, of Dana Street, Rochester, is charged with grand larceny 4th, conspiracy 5th, and criminal impersonation. Yathil Karis K. Lay-Rivera, 24, of Grand Avenue, Rochester, is charged with grand larceny 4th and conspiracy 5th. Aniyah E. Kendrick, 18, of Sullivan Street, Rochester, is charged with conspiracy 5th. On. Jan. 6, Sheriff's deputies responded to Ulta Beauty in Batavia Towne Center after receiving a report of a larceny in progress.
No matter whether incoming or outgoing, all are thankful for city service, opportunities
If not for God’s call to become a pastor, Donald Shirk may have been working alongside the men in blue he so proudly served as a police chaplain, he says.
First day of winter meet in decades at Batavia Downs draws record wagering
It was a good day for harness racing at Batavia Downs on Monday. It was cold. But it was good. Don Hoover, director of live racing, said that while patrons mostly huddled inside during the races, the turnout for the first night of winter racing at the Downs, in many decades, was strong.
Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble to hold its Fall Concert on Jan. 22
A Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble concert originally scheduled for November has a new performance date: Jan 22. The concert begins at 4 p.m. at the Oakfield-Alabama Junior/Senior High School. Conductor Philip J. Briatico will lead the ensemble through a varied program. Ride - Samuel Hazo. Into Battle- Christopher B. Taylor.
Slow travels make for steady progress with new county jail
The first of about 100 oversized construction material loads slowly made its way down Main Street Wednesday en route to the new Genesee County jail being built at 3839 West Main Street Road, and city motorists are asked to take note and give future loads a wide berth.
Grand Jury Report: Man accused of first degree rape
Shane M. Vaname is indicted on counts of rape in the first degree, a Class B violent felony, sexual abuse in the first degree, a Class D violent felony, and rape in the third degree, a Class E felony. Vaname is accused of having sexual intercourse with another person by forcible compulsion on Dec. 10 at a location in the Town of Le Roy. He is accused of subjecting another person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion. He is accused of having sexual intercourse with a person who was incapable of giving consent.
Batavia man accused of letting wife OD sent to prison
Makeen Ithna-Asheri A Batavia man accused of letting his wife die of a drug overdose on New Year's Eve 2021 was sentenced to 2 1/3 to seven years on his manslaughter conviction on Monday. Makeen Ithna-Asheri, 62, was charged after Anda Ithna-Asheri, 61, was found dead in their apartment at Northside Meadows.
Efficiency, equality, emergency response on deck for city police requests during Monday's council meeting
A one-time salary adjustment, three years of increases, an extra holiday, and a $1,500 stipend have been negotiated into the city police contract that was set to expire on March 31, city management says. City Council approved the new contract during its business meeting Monday at City Hall.
