ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Batavian

Florence M. Henderson

Florence M. Henderson, 78, of Batavia passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday January 10, 2023. She was born in Batavia on September 25, 1944 to the late Dominic and Marie Cerce. In addition to her parents, Florence is predeceased by her sisters; Louise, Marie and Donna; brothers Donny and Joe.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Henry "Hank" Kujawski Sr.

Henry (Hank) Kujawski, Sr., 91, of Batavia passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Sussman Palliative Care Unit at the University of Rochester Medical Center. He was born on October 2, 1931 in Batavia, NY, the youngest child of the late Stanley...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Richard C. Yasses

- Richard C. Yasses, 74 of Batavia, passed away on Saturday, (December 24, 2022) at his home in Batavia. Mr. Yasses was born August 1, 1948 in Batavia, a son of the late Steven and Helen (Bachulak) Yasses. Richard enjoyed boating and fishing along with spending time with his family,...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Frederick “Fred” Henry Maurer

Darien – Frederick “Fred” Henry Maurer, 85, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, peacefully at the Crossroads House surrounded by his beloved family. He was born May 17, 1937, in Batavia to the late Frederick and Bernardine Maurer. He graduated from Corfu High School in 1955 and married Sharon Anne McGuire and they were married for 58 years.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Stalbaum steals the show in Batavia Downs winter opener

Former Batavia Downs driving regular Larry Stalbaum has only been racing at the Downs as a part-time ship-in in recent years as his base of operations has moved away from Western New York. But after spending more time in Genesee County this past year, Stalbaum was a force to be reckoned with on the opening day of the first winter meet in over 20 years as he trained and drove five winners on the 13-race card that produced the highest betting handle since 2019.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Notre Dame dominates Holley 47-32 in Girls Basketball

Notre Dame improved to 8-1 on the season in Girls Basketball with a 47-32 win over Holley. Amelia McCulley scored 20 points for the Fighting Irish, hitting two three-pointers along the way, and coming up with five rebounds, two blocks and three steals. Avelin Tomidy scored eight points and had...
HOLLEY, NY
The Batavian

Law and Order: Trio from Rochester accused of stealing bags of items from Ulta Beauty

Mone N. Wiggins, 24, of Dana Street, Rochester, is charged with grand larceny 4th, conspiracy 5th, and criminal impersonation. Yathil Karis K. Lay-Rivera, 24, of Grand Avenue, Rochester, is charged with grand larceny 4th and conspiracy 5th.  Aniyah E. Kendrick, 18, of Sullivan Street, Rochester, is charged with conspiracy 5th.  On. Jan. 6, Sheriff's deputies responded to Ulta Beauty in Batavia Towne Center after receiving a report of a larceny in progress.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Batavian

Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble to hold its Fall Concert on Jan. 22

A Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble concert originally scheduled for November has a new performance date: Jan 22. The concert begins at 4 p.m. at the Oakfield-Alabama Junior/Senior High School. Conductor Philip J. Briatico will lead the ensemble through a varied program. Ride - Samuel Hazo. Into Battle- Christopher B. Taylor.
OAKFIELD, NY
The Batavian

Grand Jury Report: Man accused of first degree rape

Shane M. Vaname is indicted on counts of rape in the first degree, a Class B violent felony, sexual abuse in the first degree, a Class D violent felony, and rape in the third degree, a Class E felony. Vaname is accused of having sexual intercourse with another person by forcible compulsion on Dec. 10 at a location in the Town of Le Roy. He is accused of subjecting another person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion. He is accused of having sexual intercourse with a person who was incapable of giving consent.
LE ROY, NY
The Batavian

Batavia man accused of letting wife OD sent to prison

Makeen Ithna-Asheri A Batavia man accused of letting his wife die of a drug overdose on New Year's Eve 2021 was sentenced to 2 1/3 to seven years on his manslaughter conviction on Monday. Makeen Ithna-Asheri, 62, was charged after Anda Ithna-Asheri, 61, was found dead in their apartment at Northside Meadows.
BATAVIA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy