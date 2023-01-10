ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Denver Gazette

Shiffrin trails Vlhova in 1st slalom run of record attempt

FLACHAU, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin had the second-best time behind Olympic champion Petra Vlhova in the first run of a night slalom Tuesday as the American goes for a record 83rd win on the women’s World Cup circuit. Shiffrin, who entered the race tied with fellow American...
The Associated Press

Record on hold as ill Shiffrin finishes 2nd in night slalom

FLACHAU, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin will have to wait a bit longer to celebrate a record-breaking win No. 83 on the women’s World Cup circuit. Her biggest rival and an illness spoiled Shiffrin’s hopes of a big party at a floodlit night slalom Tuesday as the American standout skier finished second behind Olympic champion Petra Vlhova after feeling ill during the race and throwing up afterward.
Yardbarker

Rafael Nadal has a ‘big chance to win the Australian Open’, says tennis legend

Seven-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1 Mats Wilander thinks Rafael Nadal has a good shot at a third Australian Open title, providing he arrives at the tournament healthy. Nadal is the Australian Open defending champion after coming back from two sets down against Daniil Medevdev to clinch...
FOX Sports

Sofia Kenin advances to Hobart International semifinals

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is two wins away from her first title in three years after coming from behind to make the semifinals of the Hobart International. The 24-year-old Kenin, who beat Anhelina Kalinina 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday, is ranked 280th after...
atptour.com

Five Matches To Watch: Berrettini Meets Murray, Rublev Takes On Thiem

Tennis fans have been eagerly anticipating the year's first major, and with the draw now set, it's clear that the Australian Open will provide fireworks from Day 1. Thursday's draw ceremony revealed a host of marquee matchups in the men's singles opening round, including Matteo Berrettini taking on Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev squaring off with Dominic Thiem.
FOX Sports

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Djokovic back in Melbourne; no Barty

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A glance at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2023:. Play in the two-week tournament begins Monday morning in Australia (Sunday night EST) and there are day and night sessions. The women’s singles final is Saturday, Jan. 28; the men’s singles final is Sunday, Jan. 29.
FOX Sports

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Unvaccinated Djokovic back, year later

Novak Djokovic had just wrapped up last season by winning the ATP Finals for a record sixth time when, rather than looking ahead to 2023, his mind immediately went back to the way 2022 began: He was unable to compete in last year's Australian Open after being deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.
NBC Sports

Kasatkina and Badosa to meet in semifinals in Adelaide

ADELAIDE, Australia — Fifth-seeded Daria Kasatkina defeated No. 12 Petra Kvitova to reach the semifinals of the Adelaide International. Kasatkina won 6-3, 7-6 (5) over the two-time former Wimbledon champion. Paula Badosa also advanced and will face Kasatkina after defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6 (5), 7-5. Badosa is seeded...

