Shiffrin trails Vlhova in 1st slalom run of record attempt
FLACHAU, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin had the second-best time behind Olympic champion Petra Vlhova in the first run of a night slalom Tuesday as the American goes for a record 83rd win on the women’s World Cup circuit. Shiffrin, who entered the race tied with fellow American...
Record on hold as ill Shiffrin finishes 2nd in night slalom
FLACHAU, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin will have to wait a bit longer to celebrate a record-breaking win No. 83 on the women’s World Cup circuit. Her biggest rival and an illness spoiled Shiffrin’s hopes of a big party at a floodlit night slalom Tuesday as the American standout skier finished second behind Olympic champion Petra Vlhova after feeling ill during the race and throwing up afterward.
British players handed tough Australian Open draw as Draper faces Nadal
Great Britain’s men’s players have been handed a series of brutal first round draws at the Australian Open
Raging Novak Djokovic kicks his brother out of his coaching box during meltdown at Adelaide Open
RAGING Novak Djokovic booted his own brother of his coaching box during a spectacular meltdown. But the former world No1 then regained his composure to battle back from match point down and win the Adelaide Open. Things did not go all the Serb's way against American Sebastian Korda. The 35-year-old...
Australian Open draw: Rafael Nadal begins title defense with tough test in opening round
Defending champion Rafael Nadal will face English youngster Jack Draper in the opening round of the Australian Open in a bid to retain his 2022 crown and extend his grand slam tally.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open ATP Draw confirmed including Nadal-Draper, Murray-Berrettini and return of Djokovic
The ATP Draw has been confirmed ahead of the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January in Melbourne. Rafael Nadal is defending champion and after a dismal start to his 2023 campaign has been handed one of the toughest assignments as he will face rising Brit, Jack Draper.
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal has a ‘big chance to win the Australian Open’, says tennis legend
Seven-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1 Mats Wilander thinks Rafael Nadal has a good shot at a third Australian Open title, providing he arrives at the tournament healthy. Nadal is the Australian Open defending champion after coming back from two sets down against Daniil Medevdev to clinch...
Fears for Novak Djokovic's Australian Open campaign as he's forced to leave the court with injury
Novak Djokovic's hamstring injury scare continues to hover over his Australian Open tilt after he required treatment on his left leg throughout an exhibition practice match against Daniil Medvedev.
Australian Open draw puts Nick Kyrgios on collision course with Novak Djokovic
Nick Kyrgios looks on a quarter-final collision course with Novak Djokovic after being presented with an enticing Australian Open draw in Melbourne. Kyrgios will play Russian world No 99 Roman Safiullin in the first round, while fellow home seed Alex de Minaur will start against a qualifier and could also run into Djokovic.
FOX Sports
Sofia Kenin advances to Hobart International semifinals
HOBART, Australia (AP) — Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is two wins away from her first title in three years after coming from behind to make the semifinals of the Hobart International. The 24-year-old Kenin, who beat Anhelina Kalinina 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday, is ranked 280th after...
atptour.com
Five Matches To Watch: Berrettini Meets Murray, Rublev Takes On Thiem
Tennis fans have been eagerly anticipating the year's first major, and with the draw now set, it's clear that the Australian Open will provide fireworks from Day 1. Thursday's draw ceremony revealed a host of marquee matchups in the men's singles opening round, including Matteo Berrettini taking on Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev squaring off with Dominic Thiem.
FOX Sports
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Djokovic back in Melbourne; no Barty
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A glance at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2023:. Play in the two-week tournament begins Monday morning in Australia (Sunday night EST) and there are day and night sessions. The women’s singles final is Saturday, Jan. 28; the men’s singles final is Sunday, Jan. 29.
FOX Sports
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Unvaccinated Djokovic back, year later
Novak Djokovic had just wrapped up last season by winning the ATP Finals for a record sixth time when, rather than looking ahead to 2023, his mind immediately went back to the way 2022 began: He was unable to compete in last year's Australian Open after being deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.
NBC Sports
Kasatkina and Badosa to meet in semifinals in Adelaide
ADELAIDE, Australia — Fifth-seeded Daria Kasatkina defeated No. 12 Petra Kvitova to reach the semifinals of the Adelaide International. Kasatkina won 6-3, 7-6 (5) over the two-time former Wimbledon champion. Paula Badosa also advanced and will face Kasatkina after defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6 (5), 7-5. Badosa is seeded...
