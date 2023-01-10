ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

New office location opens for State Rep. Dallas Kephart in Clearfield County

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1OFb_0k9vNeMj00

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A third office location is slated to open for State Representative Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) after he already opened up two other locations in December.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Kephart will open his new satellite office location along 300 Lingle Street in Osceola Mills, and it will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“A great number of constituents use this office, including some from the Philipsburg area,” Kephart said. “My staff and I look forward to seeing and serving our friends and neighbors in the area.”

Another $1 million lottery ticket sold in Blair County

The Osceola Mills location is the second Clearfield office Kephart has opened since his term began Dec. 1. He also has one opened up in Cambria County as well. All of Kephart’s offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 because of the federal holiday Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Kephart serves the 73rd Legislative District, which consists of numerous Clearfield and Cambria County municipalities.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 5

Related
WTAJ

Central Pennsylvania receiving funds for conservation projects

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — $19.4 million is being distributed by the Pennslyvania Department of Conservation (DCNR) for 68 projects across the Commonwealth. Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre and Somerset counties will be receiving funding for conservation improvements in Central Pennsylvania, Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced Thursday, Jan. 12. Bedford County Mann Township will receive $118,200 […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County address current issues at Chamber breakfast

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Multiple Blair County leaders gathered Thursday morning to discuss the county’s current state and issues at the Chamber’s breakfast club meeting. This breakfast discussed ongoing issues affecting the county people. Chamber officials asked questions on affordable housing, Children, Youth, and Family worker shortage, the trail system, broadband, and American Rescue Plan funds. Through […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County Controller, A.C. Stickel, to seek reelection

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Current Blair County Controller A.C. Stickel will seek reelection to another four-year term. As Controller, Stickel has made it one of his top priorities to improve the delivery of County services with reduced costs. As a member of the Blair County Retirement Board, Controller Stickel has spearheaded theadoption of policies […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Memorial service to be held for Clearfield firefighters

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — They put their lives on the line to save you, your family, your pets and your homes when a fire happens and whether it was on duty or not, a number of firefighter lives have been lost. The Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) is holding a public memorial service for […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Portage receiving over $8.6 million for sewer system improvements

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — More than $8.6 million is coming to the Portage Area Sewer Authority to help make repairs and improvements to the sewer system. State Representative Jim Rigby (R-Cambria/Somerset) announced Thursday that over $8.6 million will come to Portage for the sewer. Over $1.1 million will come as a loan, with over […]
PORTAGE, PA
PennLive.com

Teen accused of threatening Pa. high school students, dance: report

A juvenile was arrested after police said he confessed to making threats to a Pennsylvania high school, according to a story from WJAC. Detective Paul Deffenbaugh of the East Taylor Township Police Department told the news station that officials were contacted Wednesday after hearing of threats made against students at Conemaugh Valley High School in Johnstown, Cambria County, and regarding an upcoming school dance.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Benefit breakfast for Curwensville firefighter happening Sunday

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Sunday, Jan. 15, Rescue Hose and Ladder Company will be hosting a benefit breakfast buffet for firefighter Nathan Smith. Smith has recently become ill and was taken to the hospital. While at the hospital his condition declined and he was flown to Pittsburgh in critical condition. His wife has […]
CURWENSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Police investigating Centre County convenience store burglary

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking for the public’s help after a Centre County convenience store was burglarized. Officers from Patton Township police were dispatched for a burglar alarm at the Port Matilda Unimart along 5140 West Buffalo Run Road Thursday morning at about 1:30. During an investigation, police determined that someone broke into […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Langerholc opens new office in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Pennsylvania State Senator Wayne Langerholc is bringing his presence to State College with the opening of a new office. Langerholc said that the office space at 341 Science Park Road, Suite 201 in Ferguson Township will allow him to help serve residents of the 35th Senatorial District in the area better. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Meeting to be held going over details of Cambria County replacement projects

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is looking for public feedback regarding two projects in Cambria County. The meeting taking place on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, will review proposed plans for the Route 160 (Forest Hills Drive) over Otto Run and Route 160 (Mill Road) over South Fork Little Conemaugh River Superstructure […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Houtzdale Fire Company upset with Decatur Township supervisors decision

CLEARFIELD COUNTY (WTAJ)– Five members from the Houtzdale Fire Company attended the Decatur Township Supervisors meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11 They were looking for answers as to why the township chose to change its fire services affiliation to Columbia Fire Department, which is located in Osceola Mills. Jeff Arnold, president of the Houtzdale Fire Company, says […]
HOUTZDALE, PA
abc23.com

Houtzdale And Decatur Twp. Fire Company Controversy

There’s some controversy in Clearfield County, where Houtzdale Fire Company’s in a dispute with Decatur Township over the ending of a contract, meaning the fire company may no longer cover certain areas. At the heart of this situation, Houtzdale Fire Company says it wanted to renegotiate its contract...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

5 blighted buildings to be demolished in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County will be completing five demolitions of blighted structures throughout the County. The demolitions are fully funded through Act 152. The second of the five structures were demolished on Monday, January 9th at 409 Church Street, Gallitzin Borough. The Redevelopment Authority signed a contract with […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Smith announces for Mill Hall area District Judge

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – Recently retired Lock Haven City Police Chief Kristin Smith is running for election as Magisterial District Judge in Clinton County District 25-3-02. This seat will be vacated by District Judge John Maggs, who will be retiring at the end of 2023 after 24 years of service. Smith will seek both Republican and Democratic nominations.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

ANNMARIE EVERETT TO RUN FOR DISTRICT JUDGE

Another Indiana County attorney has announced their candidacy for District Judge. Indiana attorney AnnMarie Everett announced that she will run for the district magistrate’s seat for Indiana Borough and portions of White Township. She looks to fill the seat that is being vacated by retiring District Judge Guy Haberl.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Troopers Investigating Theft of Funds from Marching Band Boosters Organization

EAST WHEATFIELD TWP. – Troopers confirmed on Wednesday, January 11, that an investigation has been initiated regarding the theft of funds from an Indiana County marching band boosters organization. Members of the Troop A, Indiana Criminal Investigation Unit are currently investigating after receiving a report regarding the theft of...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

More windmill superloads to move through Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers of more windmill superloads that will be traveling through the county. The superloads are scheduled to travel through Thursday, Jan. 12. Route details are: On Thursday, tower sections will leave Falls Creek hourly from 8 a.m. through 10 a.m. None of […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy