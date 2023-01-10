Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
One killed in workplace accident at Pegasus Steel in Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead following an accident at a steel factory in Ladson, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Pegasus Steel at around 3 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say a large door closed on someone, leaving them seriously injured. First responders...
wpde.com
Deputies seek information on vehicle theft in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies need help gathering information about a vehicle theft that happened near Andrews in December. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said Dustin Cox, 31, and Courtney Walker, 19, have been arrested by officers from the Saint Mary’s, Ga., Police Department. They were charged...
Florence man jailed on murder charge in December killing of Darlington man at motel
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old Florence man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting of a Darlington man at a motel in December, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Maurice McFadden has also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, […]
abcnews4.com
Serious motorcycle collision slows traffic on James Island Connector
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The connected has reopened as of 11 a.m., according to police. Charleston Police say traffic is slowed as officers investigate a serious collision involving a motorcycle on SC-30 N, the James Island Connector heading downtown. Traffic is down to one lane as of...
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek man & girlfriend arrested after deputies receive TIP
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County deputies arrested a man linked to the sexual assault of a minor, theft, fraud, and other criminal charges on Thursday, Jan. 12. Deputies arrested Scott William Whiteley, 42, after detectives with the Berkeley County Narcotics Task Force received information regarding Whiteley's involvement...
live5news.com
Tips lead to arrest of Berkeley Co. duo
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested after an investigation into criminal activity and stolen property. Scott William Whiteley, 42, from Goose Creek was charged with sex offender registry violation, resisting arrest, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property and financial transaction card fraud.
2 arrested in Florence County narcotics investigation
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday afternoon that two arrests have been made by narcotics investigators. Mallorie Connor Lemacks, 26, of Hartsville, and Leroy Williams, Jr., 56, of Florence, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with trafficking in heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, […]
abcnews4.com
1 injured in shooting at North Charleston gas station, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting at Dorchester Road Thursday morning that left a man injured. According to the incident report, police responded to a shooting took place at approximately 4:44 a.m. at Sonoco at 6855 Dorchester Road. Police say...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Police searching for runaway 17-year-old missing for nearly a month
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are searching for a missing runaway last seen in December. De'Aujanah Mitchell, 17, was last seen at her grandmother's home on Dec. 14. She is described as standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and having black hair...
abcnews4.com
Central Berkeley County Fire and EMS to compete in state paramedic competition this March
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Central Berkeley Fire and EMS will represent the Lowcountry at the state paramedic competition on March 3. Paramedic and life partners Justin Miles-Miller and Scott Miles-Miller took home first place for the Berkeley department in a regional competition last Saturday. "It's a chance to...
Summerville police investigating fall from downtown parking garage
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Summerville Police Department is investigating after a person fell from a downtown parking garage. According to SPD, the fall happened Thursday morning around 11:45 a.m. Police are not sure whether the fall was accidental or intentional, but said there is no threat to the public. The incident is under investigation. This […]
Conway police investigate after man shot in the foot at business on Church Street
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating after a man was recently shot in his left foot at a business on Church Street. According to a police report, the shooting happened at about 2 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Church Street. Police talked to the man who gave conflicting accounts of the […]
abcnews4.com
22-year-old pedestrian killed near Montague Ave identified: Charleston County Coroner
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified a pedestrian killed on I-526 on January 7. According to reports, Oliver Jorge Gomez-Gomez, 22, was struck by a vehicle around 5:45 a.m. on International Boulevard towards Montague Avenue. Police say Gomez made it to the middle of...
Georgetown man sentenced for drug, assault charges
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgetown man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to several charges, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Travis Richard Gamble, 34, of Georgetown, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, burglary, and assault and battery, according to authorities. The assault and […]
Person killed by hit-and-run driver in Florence County, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –Authorities are investigating after a person was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday evening in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. in the area of E. Ashby Road and N. Irby Street, troopers said. Troopers have not been able to provide […]
Teen angry over lost cell phone shot two people at Sangaree apartment, affidavits show
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 17-year-old man is facing attempted murder and assault charges after deputies said he became angry over a missing cell phone and shot two individuals at a Sangaree apartment. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at the Parkway Village Apartments on Sunday evening. Two […]
1 hurt after ‘large fight,’ shooting outside 2 Socastee bars near Highway 17 Bypass
SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt early Tuesday morning after a “large fight” and shooting outside two Horry County bars, according to police. A police report obtained by News13 says officers were dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. to the 4800 block of Highway 17 Bypass after getting reports of a large fight going […]
WMBF
Sheriff: Suspect(s) wanted after Marion County home riddled with bullets, resident shot in the back
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Marion County are searching for the suspect(s) after several shots were fired through a home, at least one bullet hitting a man in the back. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the 100 block of Danny Drive just before...
2 hospitalized with ‘critical injuries’ after crash near Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 8:20 a.m. in the area of Highway 917 and Highway 792 near Loris, HCFR said. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. The South Carolina Department of Public […]
abcnews4.com
Charleston Water crews servicing broken water main in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Water crews are servicing a water main, performing an emergency shut in West Ashley along Playground Road Thursday afternoon. Officials say customers may experience little to no water pressure and/or discolored water. However, Charleston Water says water remains safe to drink. Crews expect...
Comments / 0