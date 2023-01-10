ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

abcnews4.com

One killed in workplace accident at Pegasus Steel in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead following an accident at a steel factory in Ladson, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Pegasus Steel at around 3 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say a large door closed on someone, leaving them seriously injured. First responders...
LADSON, SC
wpde.com

Deputies seek information on vehicle theft in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies need help gathering information about a vehicle theft that happened near Andrews in December. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said Dustin Cox, 31, and Courtney Walker, 19, have been arrested by officers from the Saint Mary’s, Ga., Police Department. They were charged...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Serious motorcycle collision slows traffic on James Island Connector

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The connected has reopened as of 11 a.m., according to police. Charleston Police say traffic is slowed as officers investigate a serious collision involving a motorcycle on SC-30 N, the James Island Connector heading downtown. Traffic is down to one lane as of...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Goose Creek man & girlfriend arrested after deputies receive TIP

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County deputies arrested a man linked to the sexual assault of a minor, theft, fraud, and other criminal charges on Thursday, Jan. 12. Deputies arrested Scott William Whiteley, 42, after detectives with the Berkeley County Narcotics Task Force received information regarding Whiteley's involvement...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Tips lead to arrest of Berkeley Co. duo

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested after an investigation into criminal activity and stolen property. Scott William Whiteley, 42, from Goose Creek was charged with sex offender registry violation, resisting arrest, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property and financial transaction card fraud.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 arrested in Florence County narcotics investigation

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday afternoon that two arrests have been made by narcotics investigators. Mallorie Connor Lemacks, 26, of Hartsville, and Leroy Williams, Jr., 56, of Florence, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with trafficking in heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

1 injured in shooting at North Charleston gas station, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting at Dorchester Road Thursday morning that left a man injured. According to the incident report, police responded to a shooting took place at approximately 4:44 a.m. at Sonoco at 6855 Dorchester Road. Police say...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Georgetown man sentenced for drug, assault charges

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgetown man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to several charges, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Travis Richard Gamble, 34, of Georgetown, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, burglary, and assault and battery, according to authorities. The assault and […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Water crews servicing broken water main in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Water crews are servicing a water main, performing an emergency shut in West Ashley along Playground Road Thursday afternoon. Officials say customers may experience little to no water pressure and/or discolored water. However, Charleston Water says water remains safe to drink. Crews expect...
CHARLESTON, SC

