Deerfield Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

Silver alert issued for missing Pompano Beach woman

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 68-year-old woman. Deborah Davis was last seen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, near the 700 block of Gardens Drive in Pompano Beach. She was last seen driving...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Boca homeowners vote against gate for Orthodox Jewish community

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly a dozen Orthodox Jewish families live at the Avalon in Boca and on the Sabbath, they walk, rather than drive, to the synagogue as an expression of their devotion to God. One family's gate makes the walk shorter and safer for everyone. Tonight...
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO: 17-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Ashley Neubauer was last seen around 7 p.m. on January 7 in the 2800 block of West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Neubauer is about 5 feet...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Body discovered on bus bench in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A person appears to have died from natural causes after being found dead on a bus bench in Oakland Park Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. The body was discovered in the area of 1800 W. Oakland Park Blvd. A Local 10 News photojournalist was at the...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
cw34.com

Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Resident, Three Others Sentenced in $28 Million Paycheck Protection Program Fraud Scheme

Four South Florida residents, including a Coral Springs man, were sentenced to prison for their involvement in a $28 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme. Edward Moise, 45, of Coral Springs, was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Marcgenson Marc, 37, of Coconut Creek, was sentenced to 15 months in prison. Wally Dorlus, 41, of Margate, was sentenced to 48 months in prison, and Roberto Geronimo, 40, of Miami Gardens, was sentenced to 70 months in prison to run concurrently with his sentence for drug conspiracy charges.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
cw34.com

Scam alert in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County residents beware. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sent out a notice on Wednesday about a scam happening in the community. Deputies say that someone is claiming to be Sgt. Demetrick Powell from the sheriff's office. The imposter is advising...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Gate raises anti-Semitism concerns in Boca Raton neighborhood

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Some homeowners in a Boca Raton subdivision tell CBS12 News that they are increasingly concerned that some rule enforcement and red tape from their HOA indicate they are not welcome in their own neighborhood. The residents didn't want to reveal their identities out of...
BOCA RATON, FL
southernboating.com

5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast

Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

ARMED ROBBERY: Store Hit On Military Trail In Boynton Beach

WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE? COPS SEEK TIPS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two ATM robberies in Boca Raton and now a 7-Eleven hit in Boynton Beach are keeping area detectives busy. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown male and female entered […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Wind chill advisories overnight across South Florida

Video above: A look at the latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. WPBF has declared First Warning Weather Days for Friday and Saturday ahead of a major cold front that will sweep across our area tonight. Wind chill advisories have been issued for Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
