Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNorth Lauderdale, FL
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Silver alert issued for missing Pompano Beach woman
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 68-year-old woman. Deborah Davis was last seen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, near the 700 block of Gardens Drive in Pompano Beach. She was last seen driving...
Wellington man killed after Ferrari crashes on Turnpike
A man from Wellington was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike in Indian River County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
3 in custody after chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton
Three suspects were taken into custody after a car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton on Wednesday afternoon.
cw34.com
Boca homeowners vote against gate for Orthodox Jewish community
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly a dozen Orthodox Jewish families live at the Avalon in Boca and on the Sabbath, they walk, rather than drive, to the synagogue as an expression of their devotion to God. One family's gate makes the walk shorter and safer for everyone. Tonight...
WSVN-TV
BSO: 17-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Ashley Neubauer was last seen around 7 p.m. on January 7 in the 2800 block of West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Neubauer is about 5 feet...
Click10.com
Body discovered on bus bench in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A person appears to have died from natural causes after being found dead on a bus bench in Oakland Park Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. The body was discovered in the area of 1800 W. Oakland Park Blvd. A Local 10 News photojournalist was at the...
3 tractor-trailers involved in deadly Turnpike crash in Martin County
A deadly crash involving three tractor-trailers caused major southbound traffic delays on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County on Friday.
Suspects in custody after attempted robberies of postal employees
U.S. Postal Inspector Blanca Alvarez said two people were arrested Wednesday after they attempted to rob several U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach County and Broward County.
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be spreading in Florida
A new omicron subvariant of COVID-19 may be making its way into Florida. Some Palm Beach County doctors said they are seeing an uptick in positive cases and think it could be XBB.1.5.
cw34.com
Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
Coral Springs Resident, Three Others Sentenced in $28 Million Paycheck Protection Program Fraud Scheme
Four South Florida residents, including a Coral Springs man, were sentenced to prison for their involvement in a $28 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme. Edward Moise, 45, of Coral Springs, was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Marcgenson Marc, 37, of Coconut Creek, was sentenced to 15 months in prison. Wally Dorlus, 41, of Margate, was sentenced to 48 months in prison, and Roberto Geronimo, 40, of Miami Gardens, was sentenced to 70 months in prison to run concurrently with his sentence for drug conspiracy charges.
3 dead after shooting along road in Palm Springs
Three people are dead after a shooting along Almar Road in Palm Springs, police said Wednesday night.
cw34.com
Scam alert in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County residents beware. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sent out a notice on Wednesday about a scam happening in the community. Deputies say that someone is claiming to be Sgt. Demetrick Powell from the sheriff's office. The imposter is advising...
cw34.com
Gate raises anti-Semitism concerns in Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Some homeowners in a Boca Raton subdivision tell CBS12 News that they are increasingly concerned that some rule enforcement and red tape from their HOA indicate they are not welcome in their own neighborhood. The residents didn't want to reveal their identities out of...
cw34.com
Man becomes intimate with woman before stealing and killing her dog in Boca: Police
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from South Florida is accused of stealing a woman's partially blind dog for his mother, then running it over and killing it in Boca Raton. According to the arrest report, 25-year-old Jeremy Correia put the wheels in motion for the dog theft shortly before being intimate with the victim.
southernboating.com
5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast
Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
ARMED ROBBERY: Store Hit On Military Trail In Boynton Beach
WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE? COPS SEEK TIPS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two ATM robberies in Boca Raton and now a 7-Eleven hit in Boynton Beach are keeping area detectives busy. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown male and female entered […]
WPBF News 25
Wind chill advisories overnight across South Florida
Video above: A look at the latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. WPBF has declared First Warning Weather Days for Friday and Saturday ahead of a major cold front that will sweep across our area tonight. Wind chill advisories have been issued for Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie...
Florida man claims $1 million prize from Publix ticket
A Miami man claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery Friday.
NewPelican
Pompano Beach, FL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT
The 28-year-old New Pelican Newspaper has become the dominant newspaper in Northeast Broward. We cover Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale by the Sea, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, and Wilton Manors. The New Pelican offers the most in-depth coverage of local news and views and is published every Friday. You can find The Pelican in any of nearly 600 distribution points, including many Publix, Walgreens, and Whole Foods across our cities. FREE digital subscriptions click here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/JhILpDS/subscribe?fbclid=IwAR1BsyO0m9YHpRViC4e9UN-CLxWyl1G5ti5H8UgItEhtWgvFYpdJpiPFZ9Yhttps://www.newpelican.com/
Comments / 0